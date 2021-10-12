Castletown hang on to make winning start to Junior campaign

THEY WERE made sweat in the face of a strong Shelmaliers revival, but Castletown just about hung on to claim an opening victory in Group B of the Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship, with the north county men prevailing in St. Patrick’s Park by 1-15 to 2-11 in Sunday’s high-quality second round tussle.

The faultless free-taking of Anthony Masterson was a key part of Castletown developing an early advantage, with Gavin McNulty fouled twice as the ex-county netminder did the rest to build a 0-3 to 0-2 lead after nine minutes.

Masterson’s mark also teed up McNulty to pick off a score, with Seán Roche’s cross setting up Liam Condren to cleverly point and make it 0-5 to 0-2 after eleven minutes. Corey Lawlor responded with a point via the post for Shelmaliers, before Masterson (free) and Dylan O’Neill traded points as Castletown held sway by 0-6 to 0-4 at the first water break.

A push on Andy Merrigan saw Masterson convert his fourth free of the half when play recommenced, only for Paul Hearne to cut in from the left wing and tee up Aodhán Byrne to chip over a half goal chance.

Masterson and Hearne swapped frees soon after, but an excellent score from Jody O’Shaughnessy and Condren’s second built a 0-10 to 0-6 lead for Castletown by half-time.

And the maroon and whites increased their lead five minutes into the new half when Roche’s attempt at the posts hung in the air for what seemed like an eternity, and Richard Farrell followed the trajectory of the ball before forcing home for a scruffy goal at the back post.

Two more Masterson placed-balls brought the difference to a game-high nine points after 40 minutes (1-12 to 0-6), although they needed an excellent save from Niall Hempenstall to turn substitute Chris Gordon’s punt at goal over the bar.

Two Eoin O’Leary points followed as Shelmaliers started to find gaps, and the game was thrown firmly in the melting pot when the Over The Water lads pounced for two goals either side of the second drinks stoppage.

The first green flag arrived when Hearne fed Joe Kelly to crash home off the underside of the crossbar, while Seánie O’Hagan was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net under pressure (1-13 to 2-9).

But Danny Dixon took the game by the scruff of the neck, surging forward to assist McNulty for a crucial point, and firing over excellently himself on 54 minutes for what proved to be the decisive score, as Shelmaliers somehow contrived to miss a sitter deep into injury-time.

Castletown: Niall Hempenstall (capt.); Seánie O’Hagan (own goal), George Sunderland, Risteárd Kinsella; Gavin McNulty (0-2), Joe Gardiner, Danny Dixon (0-2); Richard Farrell (1-0), Cian Bealin; Marc Halpin (0-1), Andy Merrigan, Jody O’Shaughnessy (0-1); Seán Roche, Anthony Masterson (0-7 frees), Liam Condren (0-2). Subs. - Saul McGirr for Merrigan, inj. (HT), Tom Kavanagh for Farrell (47), Shane Halpin for Condren, inj. (59).

Shelmaliers: Shane Birney; Aaron Doyle, Adam Hearne, Conor Roche (capt.); Aodhán Byrne (0-1), Hugh Peter Manley, Stephen Rossiter; Eoin O’Leary (0-2), Liam Rockett; Barry Cloake, Dylan O’Neill (0-2), Corey Lawlor (0-2); Joe Kelly (1-2, 0-1 free), Paul Hearne (0-1 free), Tiarnan Malone. Subs. - Robbie Staples for A. Hearne, inj. (16), Chris Gordon (0-1) for Malone (HT), Ryan Hanrahan for Cloake (47), Johnny Campbell for Doyle (55).

Referee: Kevin Kehoe (Our Lady’s Island).