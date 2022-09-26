Castletown get back to winning ways in Wexford Senior football championship

Castletown 1-12 St. James’ 0-9

CASTLETOWN GOT back to winning ways just in time for a mouth-watering quarter-final bout with Kilanerin when they rounded off their Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group B campaign with a 1-12 to 0-9 victory over St. James’ in Sunday’s round five tie played in front of a mediocre crowd in Oylegate.

Although both sides were ensured of a place in the last eight before a ball was kicked, Castletown especially were looking to build momentum following back-to-back, albeit narrow, defeats to Glynn-Barntown and Shelmaliers respectively.

And while they remained as hard to break down as ever here, conceding only five points from play, they added a bit more thrust up front, particularly in the third quarter when they forged ahead by 1-8 to 0-7.

Ramsgrange pointed after only 47 seconds when Robbie Barron curved over from the right wing, but they didn’t score from play again until the 42nd minute as Castletown set up a barricade in their own half.

The north county men replied when Colin Kennedy played in Frank Roche for a well-taken leveller, before a Liam Coleman interception led to a quick breakaway as Brendan Halpin chipped over.

Three St. James’ wides followed from Kevin O’Grady, Graeme Molloy and Alan Walsh as Castletown went 0-3 to 0-1 up courtesy of Robbie Brooks, but they embarked on a sustained period of keep-ball for some ten minutes before Brooks added his second on 21 minutes.

Matthew O’Hanlon tapped over a free soon after for St. James’ first submission for over 20 minutes, and his side almost broke through for a goal on 26 minutes.

In a rare instance of them finding a gap in the defence, Aidan Shannon got a shot off that was well saved by Darragh Brooks, although Tommy Walsh’s poke at the rebound that went wide was in keeping with the low-key nature of the first-half.

Still, they remained firmly in touch by half-time as O’Grady punished a push by tapping over the subsequent free and cutting the interval gap to 0-4 to 0-3.

The momentum seemed to be shifting towards Ramsgrange, however, as not alone did they strike over two more frees, from O’Hanlon and O’Grady, to make it 0-5 to 0-4, Castletown were also reduced to 14 men when Colin Kennedy was sin-binned.

But Castletown produced probably their best period of football during their numerical disadvantage, as Jack Higgins and Ben Brosnan (free) turned matters around again before they pounced for the all-important goal on 36 minutes.

Robbie Brooks hared into the open ground after helping to force a turnover, and though the county footballer’s low shot was foiled by John Ryan, Conor Carty was on hand to swipe the rebound into the top corner.

Carty soon combined with Brosnan to set up Donnacha Holmes for a 1-7 to 0-5 gap, with O’Hanlon and Tommy Walsh pegging back points for the losers.

And there were only two more scorers in the final quarter, with Brosnan sprinkling three efforts from play with a brace of frees, and Molloy hitting a hat-trick of points, including a punched effort that left many in the stand believing it had dipped under the crossbar.

St. James’ also have a local derby to look forward to as they play Gusserane in New Ross on Saturday, while there will be an intriguing sub-plot to the all-Gorey District pairing in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday as Castletown face off against former boss Timmy Walsh, who won two county titles with them in 2010 and 2019.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Killian Pierce, Danny Gardiner, Joe Ahern; Frank Roche (0-1), Colin Kennedy, Joe Gardiner; Rory Heffernan, Liam Coleman; Jack Higgins (0-1), Robbie Brooks (0-2), Conor Carty (capt., 1-0); Donnacha Holmes (0-1), Ben Brosnan (0-6, 3 frees), Brendan Halpin (0-1). Subs. - James Holmes for Halpin (45), Gavin McNulty for J. Gardiner (51), Jody O’Shaughnessy for D. Holmes (54). Sin-bin: Colin Kennedy (32), Darragh Brooks (60+1).

St. James’: John Ryan; Paul Barron, Jason Barron (capt.), Josh White-Keating; Robbie Barron (0-1), Brian Molloy, Tommy Barron; Matthew O’Hanlon (0-3, 2 frees), Colum Fitzgerald; Alan Walsh, Aidan Shannon, Darragh McPhillips; Tommy Walsh, Graeme Molloy (0-3, 1 free), Kevin O’Grady (0-2 frees). Subs. - Andy Walsh for T. Barron (35), Brendan Doyle for Alan Walsh (45), Philip Molloy for McPhillips (54).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Na Fianna Clonard).