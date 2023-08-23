Castletown and Shelmaliers to hit the ground running as Wexford’s football action begins

Castletown and Shels likely to hit the ground running

It’s fair to say that some clubs will be considerably better placed than others for the start of the adult football championships this coming weekend.

Spare a thought, especially, for teams trying to pick themselves up after hurling final defeats because – unlike last year when there was a one-week gap between both codes – they’ll have to try to go again immediately.

That might not be an issue for Oylegate-Glenbrien, as they would never claim to be a football stronghold, but it certainly won’t be easy for St. James’, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, St. Patrick’s and Ballyhogue in particular.

Looking at it from the other point of view, some clubs have been afforded ample time to prepare owing to their relatively early exits from the hurling campaign.

Top of that list must be Castletown, the reigning Dominic Smith Electrical Senior champions. Unlike the last two years when they were Intermediate ‘A’ runners-up, Liam Mellows didn’t even make it into the knockout stages on this occasion.

Indeed, on the day of their final game in the fifth round, Castletown were still able to put together a strong enough panel of non-hurlers to take part in the annual Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland sevens.

You can rest assured that they will be ready to hit the ground running, with Jonathan Bealin a huge addition after returning from a long stint working abroad.

And while it was announced early this week that Paul Garrigan won’t be returning to the Meath Senior football backroom, he is still on board with Castletown and their players hang on his every word.

While the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship is notoriously difficult to predict, it will be a surprise if the last two winners aren’t involved in the business end once again.

Shelmaliers, the 2021 victors, relinquished their title to Castletown at the final hurdle, and they have a new manager in Ronan Joyce who boasts an impressive CV both on the club and school scenes.

I was informed the black and ambers took on Naas – the team they lost to after extra-time in the Leinster semi-final of 2021 in Croke Park – in a challenge game last Sunday, so they should be in fine fettle for their clash with newly-promoted Fethard.

Apart from Castletown and Shelmaliers, I will be especially interested in seeing how Kilanerin fare, as they have bags of potential and a very promising young squad.

Páraic Hughes has returned from America after missing Tara Rocks’ hurling campaign, and new boss Pádraig Murphy has already steered them to the league title, although I would place a lot more significance on the former fact than the latter.

The top-flight action starts with two Group A games on Friday, as Glynn-Barntown meet HWH-Bunclody in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 7.30 p.m., while St. Anne’s face Sarsfields in Taghmon at the same time. The fact that the latter pair are also playing a first round Under-21 game in Rathangan on Wednesday is hardly ideal.

The remaining games will be in the form of two double-headers at the main county grounds. Group B starts on Saturday at 5 p.m. when Starlights play Kilanerin, and that will be followed by the third and final Group A match between Crossabeg-Ballymurn and Castletown at 6.45 p.m.

The Group B ties on Sunday will feature Fethard against Shelmaliers at 1.30 p.m., and St. James’ up against Gusserane at 3.15 p.m.

I have one gripe, and that’s the scheduling of the first round matches that will make it nigh on impossible to provide full coverage.

I appreciate that 30 games across the top five grades is a lot to fit in, while I realise that first teams have to play before their ‘seconds’ can follow suit in the opening round.

I also acknowledge the desire of the CCCC to ensure clubs involved in hurling finals last weekend were given the longest time possible to recover.

However, even allowing for those factors, a schedule that has two games on Friday, five on Saturday, and then a frankly ridiculous 23 on Sunday, is a nightmare for local media.

Furthermore, no attempt has been made to time that Sunday schedule in a way that would make it possible for reporters to race from one venue to the next.

Early that afternoon, there will be activity at seven different venues at more or less the same time, but sadly that’s par for the course this year as the recent hurling fixtures first revealed, with eleven matches all timed for 12 noon on a Sunday at one stage.