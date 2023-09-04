Bunclody net two quickfire goals to crush St. Anne’s challenge

Aidan Nolan gets the better of Mikey Fogarty and Seán Gaul.

QUICKFIRE second-half goals from Eoin Kelly and John Dunne lifted HWH-Bunclody, last year’s relegation finalists, past battling St. Anne’s in Saturday’s Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship second round Group A duel in sunny McCauley Park, Bellefield.

It was a close-run thing until Kelly gathered a line ball from the right wing by Aidan Nolan on 38 minutes before jinking inside and outwitting netminder Graham Holmes as he finished to an empty town-end net.

And two minutes later full-forward John Dunne added to his two-goal salvo from the first round loss to Glynn-Barntown when flicking home a Jamie John Murphy pass – with full-back Murphy roaming to good effect – to shoot HWH-Bunclody clear by 3-6 to 0-5.

But, in a tale as old as time, St. Anne’s are immune to being written-off, and David O’Connor’s charges really gave their rivals plenty to be anxious about despite losing Mikey Fogarty to a second booking on 35 minutes.

Indeed, Seán Kelly cut it to 3-6 to 1-6 with a powerful 43rd-minute goal, while HWH-Bunclody ’keeper Enda Murphy distinguished himself in helping the green and golds to hold out for their first victory in this competition outside of last year’s relegation final since the quarter-final in 2021 against Starlights.

St. Anne’s weren’t helped by having a reduced playing stock, with the likes of Diarmuid O’Keeffe (injury), Liam Schokman, Justin Moran, Eoin Ryan and Darragh Furlong all unavailable. In fact, they had just two substitutes on this occasion.

That should improve for Sunday’s duel with Castletown, while HWH-Bunclody go up against Sarsfields on Friday.

Unfortunately, the first 35 minutes of this game were scarred by the cautious defensive approach which has been the strong feature of this year’s championship.

That said, HWH-Bunclody had plenty of opportunity after John Dunne pointed them in front inside a minute, but they kicked four wides while sending another shot into the safe grasp of the ’keeper, before Seán Kelly eventually got the saints off the mark with a 14th-minute leveller after Cillian Byrne was fouled.

HWH-Bunclody achieved the first key breakthrough a minute later when centre-back Aidan Nolan fed Ciarán Regan to sink a 1-1 to 0-1 lead.

St. Anne’s responded to tie on 1-1 to 0-4 with a burst of scores from Dylan O’Brien, Liam Rochford and Mark Furlong, but they added four late wides while the winners clawed out a 1-3 to 0-4 half-time lead as John Dunne and Aidan Nolan (a free won by Colm Farrell) delivered.

Eoin Kelly made it 1-4 to 0-4 a mere 25 seconds after the restart, but HWH-Bunclody were breathing a sigh of relief in the 32nd minute when Philip Rawson screwed wide with a gilt-edged goaling chance.

And after an exchange of points, things began to go south for St. Anne’s with Mikey Fogarty’s second yellow being followed by John Dunne’s fourth point seconds before Eoin Kelly buried their second goal, and Dunne soon ballooned the lead to 3-6 to 0-5 with a clever flicked finish.

But, even with the numerical disadvantage, St. Anne’s were ultimately unfortunate not to have salvaged something, with Seán Kelly collecting from Aidan Rochford before ramming to the scoreboard end net on 43 minutes to peg it back to 3-6 to 1-6.

And they were back within 3-7 to 1-10 after 56 minutes – Kelly (two), Dylan O’Brien and Mark Furlong obliging – before Rawson crashed a shot into the side-netting.

HWH-Bunclody went dangerously close themselves before Jamie John Murphy pointed off the rebound on 58 minutes, and they resisted all that St. Anne’s threw at them through to the final whistle four minutes into added-time.

HWH-Bunclody: Enda Murphy; Keith O’Hara, Jamie John Murphy (0-2, 1 free), Oisín Ó Ceallaigh; Ben Martin, Aidan Nolan (0-1 free), Páraic Sinnott; Martin O’Connor, Darragh Farrell; Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh, Ciarán Regan (1-0), Colm Farrell (joint-capt.); Peter Atkinson, John Dunne (1-4, 0-1 free), Eoin Kelly (1-1). Subs. – Cathal Doyle (joint-capt.) for Atkinson (40), Ciarán Kavanagh for Sinnott (44), Eoin McDonnell for C. Farrell (48), Derry Mahon for T. Ó Ceallaigh (56), Adam Hogan for Jamie John Murphy (60+2).

St. Anne’s: Graham Holmes; Brian Kavanagh, Tomás Cullen (capt.), Kenny Cloney; Cillian Byrne, Aidan Rochford, Liam Óg McGovern; Mikey Fogarty, Philip Rawson; Liam Rochford (0-2), Mark Furlong (0-3), Kevin Breen; Dylan O’Brien (0-2), Seán Kelly (1-3, 0-2 frees), Seán Gaul. Sub. – Finn O’Driscoll for Gaul (HT).

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).