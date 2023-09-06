Bunclody manager Atkinson sets right example as they ease past Shamrocks

PLAYER-MANAGER John Atkinson weighed in with a goal from centre-back as the second-string of HWH-Bunclody eased past Shamrocks in Wednesday’s opening round Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior ‘A’ football championship Group A clash in floodlit Bunclody.

Shamrocks, champions of this grade in 2020 before suffering immediate demotion, actually offered real encouragement when snapping into a 1-1 to nil lead inside five minutes.

Mylie Fortune pointed the Enniscorthy town men in front after 91 seconds before Cyril Thorpe put Mick Dobbs through for a superbly-executed goal.

But HWH-Bunclody soon began to dominate the show as they charged ahead by 3-5 to 1-5 at half-time while going close with three further goaling opportunities.

Jerry Connors pegged it back to 1-1 to 1-0 on seven minutes when netting after a one-two with full-forward Ciarán Whiting, and after Steven Kavanagh levelled, Atkinson was in for his major after combining with a lively David Reck for the lead goal on ten minutes (2-1 to 1-1).

Aaron Wallace responded with a pointed free, but HWH-Bunclody were buzzing, and Byron Byrne forced a save – Colin Sheehan having a distinguished evening between the sticks for Shamrocks despite the four that got past him – before a point from Reck was followed by Barry Kehoe showing neat footwork after gathering from Whiting to net for a 3-2 to 1-2 lead midway through the half.

The crossbar intervened to deny the home side from a thumping penalty by David Reck on 25 minutes after Kehoe was fouled, while Conor Burke got on the end of a Faoláin Ó Ceallaigh set-up to force a ’45 from which Jerry Connors made it 3-5 to 1-3 after 27 minutes.

The Moorehouse brothers, Jack and Robert, pulled back late scores to shave the gap to six points at the turn.

But Shamrocks, quarter-finalists last year when HWH-Bunclody failed to qualify, were unable to raise a fightback as the Taylors, Seán (two) and James, helped to knit together a morale-boosting start by the green and golds.

HWH-Bunclody: Liam Kelly; Michael ‘Baldy’ Connors, Conor Hendrick (0-1 free), Diarmuid Crean; Conor Burke, John Atkinson (1-0), Seán Taylor (0-2); Steven Kavanagh (0-2), James Taylor (capt., 1-0); Jerry Connors (1-1, 0-1 ’45), David Reck (0-2, 1 free), Byron Byrne (0-1); Faoláin Ó Ceallaigh, Ciarán Whiting, Barry Kehoe (1-1). Subs. – John ‘Jotty’ Connors (0-1) for Atkinson (HT), Robert Black for Whiting (45), Michael Connors for Kehoe (52), Seán Hogan for Reck (53).

Shamrocks: Colin Sheehan; Shane Larkin, Mick Weafer, Barry Dobbs (capt.); Peter Cullen, Brandon O’Connor, Mylie Fortune (0-1); Jack Moorehouse (0-1), Aaron Wallace (0-4, 1 free); Niall Thorpe, Pa Weafer, Josh Hogan; Cyril Thorpe, Robert Moorehouse (0-2), Mick Dobbs (1-0). Subs. – Glen Nolan for Fortune (38), Paddy Cash for O’Connor, inj. (43), Seán Wildes for J. Moorehouse (52), Jack Carroll for Cullen (56).

Referee: Ger Cullen (Ballyhogue).

FOOTNOTE: An immaculate minute’s silence was observed before throw-in in memory of former Shamrocks player Aaron Mythen, whose son, Josh Hogan, honoured his memory by putting his shoulder to the wheel for the team.