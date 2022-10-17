Buffers Alley crack code with ease as they breeze past Shels in Junior ‘A’ football final

Ross Donohoe receiving the Duffin-Browne Memorial Cup from Niamh Walsh, as Mick Duffin and Micheál Martin look on.

Buffers Alley 2-16 Shelmaliers 1-6

BUFFERS ALLEY became the first team to spoil the planned Shelmaliers party in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, and they did it in superb style with a most impressive 13-point victory in the Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior ‘A’ football championship final.

The outsiders grew in stature as the game wore on, as they continue a merry march up through the ranks after taking a year out from their less-favoured grade in 2018.

That prompted a return to football at the lowest level of Junior ‘B’ three years ago, and they destroyed neighbours St. Patrick’s in the county final that followed by 6-10 to 0-4.

And while some outsiders might scoff at Buffers Alley and their involvement in football, the fact remains that many clubs would give anything for their proud record of having collected four adult county titles with their first team since 2011.

They previously won Sunday’s grade eleven years ago (when it was named Junior ‘C’) and again in 2014, and this victory represented a 20-point swing after losing to the Shels in the group stages by 3-10 to 0-12.

The longer the game went on, the more the winners settled into an impressive groove. Most of their young players have lots of experience with the big ball, and it created a perfect blend because their more seasoned colleagues mightn’t have been as skilful but brought lots of know-how gained primarily from big hurling battles.

The only time the Alley looked in any way vulnerable arrived in a spell from the eighth to the twelfth minutes when the Shels hit 1-2 without reply in response to an opening pointed free from John Farrell.

Michael Butler had made a good save to deny Kyle Roche before a foul on the latter led to an equalising point from free-taker Adam Howlin.

And he added a second before that Shels goal arrived, with Roche swapping passes with Joe Kelly and then feeding Liam Rockett who cut in from the right and crashed to the town-end net (1-2 to 0-1).

That enterprising attacking play from the pre-match favourites didn’t last long, because the Alley quickly got to grips with their endeavours and a defence soundly marshalled down the middle by Bobby Kenny and Jack Twomey was top notch thereafter.

The losers had some fine backs too, most notably Conor Roche, Aaron Doyle and Hugh Peter Manley, but they were let down by the lack of thrust offered by their colleagues further afield.

It was a contest with lots of bragging rights on the line, as the Hearne family name featured prominently among both squads.

And that Shelmaliers goal acted as the catalyst for the Alley to get their act together, as they kicked a game-altering ten points on the trot before their rivals registered again.

Eight of those scores arrived prior to half-time and left the men from Monamolin and Kilmuckridge with a healthy 0-9 to 1-2 lead, and they never looked back.

They completely dominated the second quarter, settling into a smooth groove as John Farrell (three, one free), Cormac Walsh, Shane Grannell (three, two frees) and Liam Walsh picked off those well-worked scores.

The highlight was a superb outside-of-the-boot effort via Farrell’s left peg, while Grannell brought his immense experience to bear after quickly moving into his more familiar full-forward role having contested the throw-in.

The Shels never looked like recovering on the restart, with Grannell and Owen McNulty adding to their woes with points – the latter in the seconds after Cian O’Connor was denied a goal by an Aodhán Foley save.

When Adam Howlin finally planted a free from 47 metres over the bar, it was the first score for the eventual losers in 28 minutes (0-11 to 1-3).

Joe Kelly offered a slight glimmer of hope with the next point after the Alley fluffed a short free, but Shane Grannell went on to kick two more, the first from a placed ball, on either side of a converted Shels mark from Kyle Roche.

The key first goal for the Alley arrived in the 47th minute, with Grannell applying a tidy finish, and they were only denied an immediate second when Aodhán Foley foiled Edward Harney with a superb stop from close quarters.

The leaders did survive one scare when Corey Lawlor was thwarted by some diligent defending, and they well and truly wrapped it up in the 53rd minute with a well-worked second goal.

Corner-back David Meleady was in adventurous mood by that stage, continuing his run after passing to Grannell who in turn found Shamey O’Hagan. And when Meleady got the ball back, he applied a sweet low left-footed finish to stretch the Alley’s lead to 2-13 to 1-5.

Hugh Peter Manley kicked the last Shels point before Shane Grannell brought his tally to 1-7 from a free.

The other corner-back, Seán Murphy, then decided to follow in Meleady’s footsteps with the last two points, and it was also fitting that two of the old guard – Ciarán Kenny and Willie Doran – should be introduced to play some part in this impressive victory.

Team captain Ross Donohoe accepted the Duffin-Browne Memorial Cup from Niamh Walsh, a trophy that remembers two fine young footballers from Gusserane who sadly lost their lives in a road traffic accident in 2003.

Buffers Alley: Michael Butler; David Meleady (1-0), Bobby Kenny, Seán Murphy (0-2); Tomás Whelan, Jack Twomey, Owen McNulty (0-1); Ross Donohoe (capt.), Shane Grannell (1-7, 0-4 frees); Cian O’Connor, Shamey O’Hagan, Eoin O’Meara; John Farrell (0-4, 2 frees), Cormac Walsh (0-1), Liam Walsh (0-1). Subs. – Edward Harney for O’Connor (42), Oisín Fortune for L. Walsh (53), Ciarán Kenny for McNulty (58), Willie Doran for C. Walsh (59), Oisín O’Hagan for Grannell (60), also Kevin Doyle, Jack Redmond, Colm Óg Doran, Fiachra Fortune, Daire Kiernan, Martin Keane, Cian Fortune, Ciarán Hearne, Myles O’Connor, Jack Hearne, Adam Doyle, Darragh Prendergast, Stephen Furlong, David Hearne, Kevin Roche.

Shelmaliers: Aodhán Foley (capt.); Aaron Doyle, Adam Hearne, Conor Roche; Hugh Peter Manley (0-1), Robbie Delaney, Daniel Ormonde; Steven Rossiter, Liam Rockett (1-0); Adam Howlin (0-3 frees), Chris Gordon, Corey Lawlor; Kyle Roche (0-1 mark), Dylan O’Neill, Joe Kelly (0-1). Subs. – Aidan Murphy for O’Neill (HT), Shane Kelly for Rossiter, inj. (35), Jack O’Leary for Gordon (49), Kieran Hearne for Lawlor (51), Niall Power for Howlin (58), also Davy Doyle, Cathal Harding, Seán Cullen, Joe Redmond, Robbie Staples, Paddy Hayde, Ryan Doyle, Cathal Gaule, Jack Redmond, Darragh Howlin.

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).