Brooks penalty save and late Brosnan goal end Leitrim’s bid

Tailteann Cup

Ben Brosnan looks on with satisfaction as his shot beats Leitrim netminder Nevin O’Donnell for the match-clinching goal.

Páraic Hughes racing away from Michael McKiernan on his way to scoring a late fisted point.

The next chapter in a growing recent rivalry will be played out in a knockout game this coming weekend after a late goal from the vastly-experienced Ben Brosnan copper-fastened Wexford’s deserved four-point win over Leitrim in Group 4 of the Tailteann Cup before a small crowd in a sun-baked Parnell Park on Sunday.

The prize for finishing third is a trip to face Offaly, with the sides familiar with each other after last year when they shared the spoils over two outings.

Wexford’s Leinster championship victory in Chadwicks Wexford Park was followed by a one-point Tailteann Cup loss in Bellefield, and their rivals for a quarter-final spot will be hoping to recover from a chastening 16-point defeat to outright favourites Cavan on Saturday.

In contrast, having finally secured a first win in this competition at the fourth attempt, there should be a positive air emanating from the camp as our last team still involved on the inter-county front goes in search of what would be a significant scalp.

That Brosnan goal, leaving Wexford with a 1-16 to 1-10 lead, didn’t arrive until midway through additional time, and it was overshadowed to an extent in terms of importance by a major turning point approaching the end of the third quarter.

With Wexford trailing by 1-8 to 0-10 four minutes after conceding a goal, Paul Keaney and Donal Wrynn combined to create a chance for Leitrim dangerman Keith Beirne, who was fouled by Glen Malone as he prepared to shoot.

Beirne was also entrusted with the penalty that followed, but Darragh Brooks was equal to his intentions as the agile Castletown netminder launched himself low to his left and pulled off a top-notch save.

Even though the Andy Moran-managed Leitrim outfit looked a poor outfit on the whole, with no pace to their attacking moves, they still would have been a tough nut to crack if a four-point advantage had been secured from that spot-kick.

Instead, Ben Brosnan was able to equalise from a Glen Malone lay-off just over ten minutes after his introduction, before Niall Hughes released his distant cousin, Páraic, to cut in from the right and fist over the lead point in the 58th minute (0-12 to 1-8).

Jack Heslin, the direct opponent at left half-back for the latter, darted through a gap and hit the leveller, but Wexford never looked back once they hit the front again.

Niall and Páraic Hughes were involved again before Malone popped a pass to Liam Coleman, and the captain had time to steady himself before knocking over a sweet point at the Donnycarney church end to make it 0-13 to 1-9.

Darragh Brooks nailed his fourth placed ball, after a Leitrim hand got a touch on a Brian Molloy kick and knocked it out for a ’45.

And with panic starting to set in among the Connacht crew, Wexford hit them on the break for a peach of a point in the 69th minute.

Coleman located Brosnan who wasted no time in delivering a swift pass to Eoghan Nolan who was unmarked, and the score that followed established a 0-15 to 1-9 lead.

A sloppy giveaway of the ball from a free put unnecessary pressure on Wexford, and resulted in a converted free from Keith Beirne after Barry McNulty was fouled.

It made for a tense few moments as the game moved into its five additional minutes, although there was some relief when substitutes Darragh Lyons and Cian Hughes featured in a move on the left that ended with Brosnan handpassing out the field for Brian Molloy to split the posts (0-16 to 1-10).

The fact that four replacements combined for this key score reflected the big impact made via the bench, and it arrived just 65 seconds before the game-clinching goal.

The stifling heat at pitch level may go some way towards explaining why this was such an error-ridden encounter, with some of the basic skills sadly lacking on both sides.

Therefore, it was entirely in keeping with what had transpired earlier when a Leitrim player failed to exercise a simple toe to hand movement and instead gifted Wexford possession.

That was the only incentive Wexford needed to finally bury their rivals, as Páraic Hughes hared goalwards before parting to his right for Ben Brosnan to shoot under the body of Nevin O’Donnell and over the line before the scrambling Leitrim defence could get back in time (1-16 to 1-10).

Niall Hughes took a necessary black card to prevent a run by Leitrim’s best player, Darragh Rooney. And although Keith Beirne sent the free that arose over the bar, before Rooney brought his personal haul to 1-4 in the last play of the game, the final whistle signified a second four-point win for Wexford over Leitrim this year, after the 0-19 to 0-15 league success in February.

Three changes in personnel were made from the seven-point loss to Antrim, with Brian Cushe, Dylan Furlong and Conor Kinsella coming in for Brian Molloy, Conor Carty and Cathal Walsh respectively, while Jonathan Bealin – returned from a spell working overseas – was a notable inclusion among the list of substitutes. The Castletown attacker hasn’t featured since coming on near the end of the league loss to Wicklow in October of 2020.

Young Cushe had the job of policing Leitrim captain Donal Wrynn when the big number 9 started on the edge of the square, with Eoin Porter keeping tabs on Keith Beirne beside him and doing a fine job in restricting this talented attacker to just one point from play.

The poor supply, in the second-half in particular, certainly contributed to that state of affairs, and much praise for that must be bestowed on Wexford’s collective workrate around the middle third that regularly closed off all routes to the Leitrim full-forward line.

An early chance arose when Alan Tobin gave a handpass to Kevin O’Grady, but the advancing left half-back pulled his shot across goal and wide.

A first free from distance for Darragh Brooks was cleared before right half-forward Páraic Hughes got Wexford off the mark, starting and finishing a move that also involved Tobin, Eoghan Nolan and Robbie Brooks.

Porter and Cushe joined forces to deny Wrynn an opening before Beirne restored parity from a free, and Leitrim hit the front when a kick by centre-forward Darragh Rooney was tipped over by Darragh Brooks in the tenth minute.

Beirne’s sole score from play followed, after a Mark Plunkett pass, with Mark Rossiter replying from a free before Páraic Hughes latched on to the kick-out but shot one of Wexford’s ten wides.

Two more Darragh Rooney points arrived on either side of a successful ’45 from Darragh Brooks, and an exchange of scores followed from Beirne and Brooks frees.

Dylan Furlong was fouled for the latter point, with Liam Coleman impeded in the 27th minute and Brooks repeating his earlier accuracy to leave Wexford trailing by 0-6 to 0-5.

Mark Rossiter and Robbie Brooks combined to create a goal chance for Conor Kinsella, but Nevin O’Donnell was off his line to save his shot before the ball struck the Kinsella lad on the rebound and went wide.

Tom Prior escaped the close attention of Michael Furlong to open another two-point gap in favour of Leitrim, with Darragh Brooks doing very well to turn his drive over the bar, but Kinsella hit back from a high kick after a Robbie Brooks off-load.

And Wexford were the dominant side in the lead-up to half-time, with Kevin O’Grady firing a drive from a tight angle near the endline wide via the woodwork after shaking off Shane Quinn.

A dangerous Robbie Brooks handpass across goal was fly-kicked clear before the equaliser arrived just before the break, with Mark Rossiter sending over his second free after Niall Hughes was fouled following a one-two with midfield partner Liam Coleman (0-7 each).

Rossiter opened the second-half scoring from play in the 41st minute, after a comfortable Darragh Brooks save from a Paul Keaney shot led to a counter-attack and an assist from Brian Cushe.

However, nobody laid a hand on Jack Heslin before he replied at his ease, but the Wexford lead was restored when the quick hands of Niall Hughes wrong-footed a would-be tackler and led to a fine point from 40 metres (0-9 to 0-8).

Conor Carty and Ben Brosnan had just entered the fray when Wexford were dealt a potentially costly blow, in the 45th minute.

The restart by Darragh Brooks after a Barry McNulty wide was intercepted by Darragh Rooney. He continued his run after passing to Keith Beirne, leading to a simple back post palm to the net after Tom Prior teed him up.

Glen Malone pulled back a point from a Mark Rossiter pass, before his foul on Keith Beirne two minutes later created a major sliding doors moment.

Thankfully, Darragh Brooks was more than up for the task, with his crucial save making up for that loose kick-out that led to the Leitrim goal. And while it wasn’t all plain sailing through the last quarter, Wexford were definitely the more composed side in the mounting pressure and had left themselves well placed to secure the win before Ben Brosnan well and truly wrapped it up at the death.

Wexford: Darragh Brooks (Castletown, 0-4, 2 ’45s, 2 frees); Michael Furlong (Adamstown), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Kevin O’Grady (St. James’); Liam Coleman (Castletown, capt., 0-1), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-1); Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-2), Alan Tobin (Starlights), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane, 0-3, 2 frees); Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin, 0-1). Subs. – Conor Carty (Castletown) for Tobin (44), Ben Brosnan (Castletown, 1-1) for Kinsella (44), Brian Molloy (St. James’, 0-1) for Rossiter (55), Darragh Lyons (St. James’) for O’Grady (67), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin) for R. Brooks (67), also Anthony Larkin (Starlights), Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue), Jonathan Bealin (Castletown), Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin), John Tubritt (Fethard). Sin-bin: Niall Hughes (70+4).

Leitrim: Nevin O’Donnell; Conor Reynolds, Mark Diffley, Cillian McGloin; Aidan Flynn, Shane Quinn, Jack Heslin (0-2); Pearce Dolan, Barry McNulty; Paul Keaney, Darragh Rooney (1-4), Mark Plunkett; Keith Beirne (0-5, 4 frees), Donal Wrynn (capt.), Tom Prior (0-1). Subs. – Oisín McLoughlin for Wrynn (50), Conor Farrell for McGloin (51), Michael McKiernan for Prior (61), James Rooney for Heslin, inj. (62), Diarmuid Kelleher for Plunkett (67).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).