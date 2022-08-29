Brooks hits winner for Castletown in Wexford Senior football championship

Jack Higgins gets his hand on the ball for Castletown as Martin O'Connor and Bryan O'Hara (HWH-Bunclody) apply pressure.

Castletown 1-9 HWH-Bunclody 0-10

A LAST-GASP Ben Brosnan goal had snatched victory for Castletown in last year’s meeting, but it was one midway through the second-half in Friday’s renewal which earned the maroon and whites the opening round Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group B spoils against HWH-Bunclody in St. Patrick’s Park.

The ultimately decisive blow emanated from the kick-out resulting from HWH-Bunclody’s fifth wide, as impressive Castletown ’keeper Darragh Brooks’ well-placed punt was fielded under the shadow of the Mickey Lynch Memorial Stand by Rory Heffernan for a mark.

Heffernan fed Brendan Halpin down the right flank and he in turn found full-back Danny Gardiner who created the overlap before finding James Holmes, who crossed to Robbie Brooks at the far post.

Brooks gave a couple of HWH-Bunclody defenders the slip, drifting behind them before flashing the ball past both together with the ’keeper and to the dressing-room end net to forge a 1-8 to 0-7 advantage.

HWH-Bunclody had more than enough possession thereafter to have salvaged something from the tie. But their greatest downfall – a tendency to over-elaborate – hurt them, with the promptings of Martin O’Connor to move the ball quicker continually falling on deaf ears, leaving him to have to put in a lot of extra footwork to try to do the needful.

Instead, HWH-Bunclody’s unwillingness to shift leather at pace absolutely played into the hands of an opposition boasting considerable defensive acumen.

And that was very much the case during the first quarter as HWH-Bunclody dominated territorially but displayed a real shyness in terms of transitioning possession.

This permitted the slow-starting Castletown to have oceans of time to form a defensive shell which limited the damage before they eventually started to get really competitive from midway through the first-half.

Castletown were without Brosnan owing to a one-match suspension while midfield creator Liam Coleman continues to recuperate from injury.

Their full-back, Danny Gardiner, was left to sweep from the edge of the square as he refused to follow Colm Farrell. HWH-Bunclody named the latter as a nominal attacker but he went deep as a sweeper as the green and golds’ manager, Micheál Furlong, left John Dunne and Ciarán Regan as a two-man full-forward line.

Aidan Nolan slotted into centre-back as number six Martin O’Connor partnered Seán Kenny at midfield, and O’Connor produced a classy angled point from the right after 45 seconds.

With wing-back Jamie John Murphy terrorising Castletown down the right flank, he put a fourth-minute free in off an upright, before he was on the mark from play following an Eoin Kelly assist to make it 0-3 to nil after eleven minutes.

While James Holmes pegged one back for Castletown on 13 minutes following good work by half-backs Frank Roche and Colin Kennedy, HWH-Bunclody remained on the front-foot.

A neat delivery from Aidan Nolan found John Dunne inside, and he stepped outside a defender before forcing the ’keeper into a ’45 which led indirectly to Dunne making it 0-4 to 0-1 from a free on 16 minutes.

Castletown now began to grow more assertive, with Robbie Brooks really becoming prominent up front, and he put over a free won by Ross Cody on 17 minutes.

Midfielder Rory Heffernan in the left corner located James Holmes to shave it to 0-4 to 0-3 in the 22nd minute, and two minutes later Brooks levelled from a free after a foul on Holmes.

Then Jack Higgins, who had a real impact for Castletown, fed off Frank Roche to turn the tables by 0-5 to 0-4 after 25 minutes, although the equally influential John Dunne restored parity for a second time at the change of ends when slotting over a 29th-minute free after Martin O’Connor had found himself the meat in a Castletown sandwich.

O’Connor had absorbed a shoulder injury, but he battled on gamely, although, with the floodlights coming on, Castletown dazzled inside the first five minutes of the second-half when Robbie Brooks and the Holmes brothers, Donnacha and James, generated an 0-8 to 0-5 gap.

John Dunne pegged back a 37th-minute free won by Ben Martin, before Dunne had his first from play on 40 minutes after a Jamie John Murphy set-up to have it down to 0-8 to 0-7.

The sides were each wide before the decisive moment arrived, with Robbie Brooks’ goal.

Although Martin O’Connor immediately struck back with a point from the left wing, Brooks responded from a free that he earned on 51 minutes.

HWH-Bunclody monopolised possession thereafter, but they were far too inclined to keep it in green and gold hands rather than move it at pace.

And they were restricted to consolation scores from Jamie John Murphy from 40 yards and John Dunne from the left wing as their otherwise bright play was simply blunted by slow transition in the final third of the field.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Joe Ahern, Danny Gardiner, Gavin McNulty; Frank Roche, Colin Kennedy, Conor Carty (capt.); Rory Heffernan, Ross Cody; Jack Higgins (0-1), Robbie Brooks (1-4, 0-3 frees), Donnacha Holmes (0-1); James Holmes (0-3), Jody O’Shaughnessy, Brendan Halpin. Sub. – Joe Gardiner for O’Shaughnessy (53).

HWH-Bunclody: Derry Mahon; Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh, Adam Hogan, Conor Crean; Jamie John Murphy (0-3, 1 free), Aidan Nolan, Ben Martin; Seán Kenny, Martin O’Connor (capt., 0-2); Cathal Doyle, Darragh Farrell, Eoin Kelly; John Dunne (0-5, 3 frees), Ciarán Regan, Colm Farrell. Subs. – Bryan O’Hara for Regan (37), Josh Martin for Ó Ceallaigh (46), Peter Atkinson for Doyle (50).

Referee: Matty Kinnaird (Starlights).