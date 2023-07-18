Brody’s the main man as Crossabeg-Ballymurn overcome Rathnure

BRODY MURPHY was the man of the moment in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, scoring a superb 2-3 from play to inspire Crossabeg-Ballymurn to a significant first-ever Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship win over a Rathnure side in dire need of a change of fortune over the next fortnight.

A lot has been expected of this talented attacker from the potential shown in his under-age days and his involvement on the schools’ scene with St. Mary’s CBS (Enniscorthy).

He made his top-flight debut against St. Anne’s in 2021, and this was his best contribution yet as his clinical finishing broke Rathnure’s resistance.

Even in the first-half, when Crossabeg-Ballymurn were against the wind and struggling to gain a foothold, he looked sharp and sent over two neat points to leave them trailing by 0-10 to 0-4 at the interval of this Group B tie.

And his opportunism shone through on the restart despite the best efforts of direct marker Denis Maher, with that brace of goals securing the win and giving his side a massive lift ahead of two tough tests to come against Shelmaliers and Ferns St. Aidan’s respectively.

The other notable factor from the second-half was the constant concession of frees by Rathnure.

They were penalised twelve times in all, and distance proved no object to the ever-accurate Mark Byrne as several of his mammoth ten-point haul after the break arrived from inside his own half.

Indeed, he had a one hundred per cent strike rate from placed balls, with many of them sourced from county player Oisín Foley. He may have failed to score for the second game running, and direct opponent Stephen Martin has been one of the few bright sparks for Rathnure to date, but by the same token he won a number of frees after big brother Pádraig made him the main target for his clearances.

These are very worrying times for Rathnure, as they have now lost three group games to add to the five straight defeats in their section last year, before saving their status against Cloughbawn.

In the circumstances, holders Ferns St. Aidan’s are the worst possible team they could be meeting next, and their chief concern must be survival rather than progression at this stage.

If they lose in Bellefield on Saturday, and Oulart-The Ballagh manage to spring a surprise against Rapparees, then they will be destined for another relegation play-off even before the last round.

While Jack Redmond had a fine first-half at right corner-forward, when four of his six-point haul came from play, they started to crumble after Brody Murphy’s first goal arrived in the 33rd minute and never looked like recovering from his second.

That opening period was very poor on the whole, with more wides (16, divided equally) than scores (14), as Rathnure established that 0-10 to 0-4 advantage.

While A.J. Redmond, Michael Redmond and Jack Redmond (two) left them four up by the twelfth minute, they weren’t clinical enough in hammering home that advantage and the towering presence of Pádraig Foley made it difficult for them to create goalscoring chances.

Brody Murphy grabbed Crossabeg-Ballymurn’s opener in the 14th minute, set up by Conor Devereux who got a lovely batted reverse stick pass from Oisín Foley in the build-up.

Jack Redmond continued to offer the biggest scoring threat for Rathnure, but Murphy chipped in with his second while Joe Kelly also split the posts in impressive manner from a Ronan Devereux delivery.

Six points was the biggest margin enjoyed by the black and ambers, on two occasions, first after A.J. Redmond converted a free in the 28th minute, and then when Jack Redmond did likewise in response to a Ronan Devereux reply.

Mark Byrne slotted over the first of those ten pointed frees from his own 45-metre line on the restart before Crossabeg-Ballymurn received a huge boost in the 33rd minute.

Denis Maher seemed to lose the flight of a long Pádraig Foley delivery as he looked into the sun, and Brody Murphy pulled first-time to the net to narrow the gap to a very manageable 0-10 to 1-5.

They drew level for the first time in the 44th minute (1-8 to 0-11) from another Byrne free, before a further exchange of placed balls between A.J. Redmond and the Crossabeg-Ballymurn sharpshooter.

The big turning point arrived in the 47th minute, with Brody Murphy getting to Conor Devereux’s long ball before the advancing Kiall Byrne, and then pulling to the net at the second attempt (2-9 to 0-12).

The winners added seven points thereafter, with substitute Shane O’Rourke contributing and Murphy increasing his haul to 2-3 while Mark Byrne doubled his haul with another five frees.

While the lead was a mere three points on two subsequent occasions, Crossabeg-Ballymurn made sure of success with an additional time trio from Murphy and Byrne (two).

Just to make matters worse for Rathnure, they lost A.J. Redmond to a painful-looking injury when he appeared to get a knee in the back in an accidental collision. With such a short turnaround, he looked a major doubt to face Ferns on Saturday as he took baby steps and winced with every single one as he was helped slowly off the field.

As stated at the outset, this was Crossabeg-Ballymurn’s first-ever Senior win over Rathnure, although it was only their third meeting. The Enniscorthy District men won a first round tie by 2-18 to 0-11 in their title-winning campaign of 1996, while the sides had played a draw in a group game in Monamolin three years earlier.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Noel Scallan; Séamus Carroll, David Kehoe, Robert Murphy; Bill Eviston (capt.), Pádraig Foley, Conor Devereux; Jack Fortune, Ronan Devereux (0-1); Mark Byrne (0-10 frees), Andrew Butler, Matthew Sludds; Joe Kelly (0-1), Oisín Foley, Brody Murphy (2-3). Subs. – Evan Kinlough for Sludds (HT), Shane O’Rourke (0-1) for Butler (45).

Rathnure: Kiall Byrne; Denis Maher, Stephen Martin, Mick Somers; Philip Redmond, Paddy Whiteley (0-1), Eamon Wickham; A.J. Redmond (0-3, 2 frees), Micheál O’Connor; Shane Lawlor, Rory Higgins, Michael Redmond (0-1); Jack Redmond (0-9, 4 frees), James Tobin, Ciarán O’Connor (capt., 0-2). Subs. – Donal Wickham for Maher, temp. (34-37), Seán O’Connor for Lawlor (37), Aidan Redmond for M. O’Connor (41), Michael Martin for Tobin (59), Lawlor for M. Redmond (59), Donal Wickham for A.J. Redmond, inj. (60+1).

Referee: Stephen Burke (Na Fianna Clonard).