Brilliant start soon undone as Wexford hurlers lose track against Galway

Cathal Dunbar of Wexford trying to get the better of Galway’s Brian Concannon.

Galway 0-24 Wexford 2-12

THE START was perfect, but what followed left a lot to be desired as an injury-ravaged Wexford’s Leinster Senior hurling championship campaign opened with a six-point defeat to Galway in a sub-standard contest played in miserable weather in Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

Supporters were still trying to come to terms with the late withdrawals of captain Lee Chin and Damien Reck when the visitors began on a real high, with Liam Óg McGovern’s probing high ball in from the right flicked to the net by Conor McDonald in the second minute.

It was a strong response to an earlier Galway point when defender T.J. Brennan sauntered downfield without a marker in sight.

And the situation got even better for Wexford in the fourth minute when a big hit by Rory O’Connor on Jack Grealish was followed by the former’s pass inside to McGovern who drove low and across Éanna Murphy into the far corner of the net.

It was a start nobody could have envisaged, leading by 2-0 to 0-1 before the game had settled into any sort of discernible pattern.

However, the rest of the offering from Wexford was a massive disappointment, bearing in mind any criticism of the team’s performances thus far had been repeatedly batted away with promises that they would be fully ready for April 22.

They were outscored by 0-23 to 0-12 thereafter, with their last two points arriving in additional time when a game that never really caught fire was petering out to a pretty inevitable conclusion.

And in almost 50 minutes of actual playing time after that two-goal burst, Wexford only mustered six points which is an extremely poor tally at this level of hurling.

Galway kept us comfortably within arm’s length, but they didn’t need to be at their best in order to do so. Others might disagree, but I wasn’t impressed by the winners either in a match that still had the air of a mundane league contest about it rather than a fully-blown championship encounter.

The hosts played too much like individuals rather than a team to be considered genuine All-Ireland contenders in my view, with some appalling efforts at shooting in the second-half in particular.

I would suggest that a repeat of Galway’s performance on Saturday wouldn’t be good enough to earn them a win over any of the five Munster counties, although that’s only a matter of idle conjecture, of course.

Nonetheless, it does beg the more important and obvious question of where exactly does that leave Wexford?

We are yet to beat a recognised top-notch team in either league or championship this year, and the excuses are wearing thin at this stage. Injuries are a cruel part of every sport, and the top teams are able to overcome them because they have devised such polished gameplans that replacements can fit in seamlessly.

This point seems to be lost on the supporters who genuinely believe we are just a couple of fully-fit players short of being contenders for honours.

And yet, for all that, qualification from Leinster remains an attainable goal because the general quality doesn’t appear to be a patch on what we are witnessing from Munster.

A lot of the questions that remain unanswered regarding this Wexford team will be addressed next Saturday when Antrim visit for what is going to be our biggest game yet in Darragh Egan’s reign.

That mightn’t have been the expectation before the 2023 campaign started, but it’s very much the case now after the Ulster men earned what could yet prove to be a precious point at home to Dublin in the first round on Saturday.

It should leave them full of confidence for the long trip south, so any vulnerabilities shown by Wexford could be clinically exposed.

By the same token, a home victory would ease some early pressure ahead of the trip to face Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday week. After that it’s another two outings in Chadwicks Wexford Park against Westmeath and Kilkenny respectively before our fate will be known on the evening of May 28.

The team announced on Friday morning included a championship newcomer between the posts in James Lawlor, with Cian Byrne of Rosslare his deputy as Wexford started without Mark Fanning at this level for the first time since Oliver O’Leary’s appearance against Laois in 2017.

However, the pre-match planning was upset ahead of Saturday’s throw-in when Lee Chin was ruled out with a shoulder injury, and his place was taken by Charlie McGuckin.

And then, just to make matters a little more difficult, Damien Reck had to cry off too with a hamstring issue very close to the off. That resulted in an eleventh-hour call-up for Conor Foley, the first Horeswood clubman to start a Senior hurling championship game for Wexford since Dick Shannon in the Leinster final loss to Kilkenny in 1967.

The sense of hope rather than expectation was heightened by the presence of so many colleagues who had been laid low by injuries over the course of the league.

In the case of wing-forward Oisín Foley, it was his first competitive appearance of the year, while Conor Devitt, Matthew O’Hanlon, Liam Ryan and Rory O’Connor were among a large crew whose preparations for this big test had been severely curtailed in recent months.

In the circumstances, that wonderful Wexford start arrived completely out of the blue, and it was just a shame that it wasn’t built upon because it took a shaky-looking Galway defence more than 25 minutes to fully settle.

The initial match-ups at the other end saw Devitt on Evan Niland, Ryan on Kevin Cooney and O’Hanlon on Conor Whelan on the inside line.

Meanwhile, Simon Donohoe tagged Brian Concannon, with Conor Foley on Conor Cooney and Shane Reck on Tom Monaghan, although the Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman later tried to keep tabs on the roaming Niland who had an absolute field day, hitting three first-half points from play and another four after the interval.

Those Wexford goals arrived so early that Galway had no cause to panic, and they started to chip away and work their way back into contention with points from Niland (two) and Concannon.

Wexford’s first arrived in the tenth minute, courtesy of Liam Óg McGovern – who looked very threatening in the right corner – from a Conor Foley delivery (2-1 to 0-4).

Kevin Cooney and Ronan Glennon made it a one-point game before the first of five converted frees from Rory O’Connor, who didn’t register from play and spent some of the game in a frustrating deep-lying role when we needed him as close as possible to the opposition goal in order to maximise his threat.

O’Connor added a second after a foul on Conor McDonald before a Liam Ryan interception ended with Cathal Dunbar splitting the posts in the 26th minute to make it 2-4 to 0-6.

Wind-aided Wexford – who had five wides before the break and deployed Diarmuid O’Keeffe as a sweeper – never looked like shaking off Galway though, with Niland (free and play) keeping the favourites in touch before Dunbar scored again – this time from a solo run after McDonald caught Conor Hearne’s ball in and fed him with a handpass.

It was Wexford’s last point of the half, with the closing stages proving fruitful for Galway as Evan Niland finished off two frees before Conor Cooney brought them level for the first time in the last action before the break (0-11 to 2-5).

Darragh Egan had been very animated on the sideline, repeatedly getting in the linesman’s ear over perceived injustices against his team.

He made a beeline for referee Seán Stack after that half-time whistle blew, and that didn’t impress Galway mentor Kevin Lally who quickly joined the conversation.

It seemed to continue going down the tunnel and out of our line of sight, but it was clear that the man in the middle had some punishments to mete out when he re-emerged for the second-half and waited close to the sideline for both teams to take the field again.

The upshot was a yellow card for a hurl-carrier of unknown provenance and then one for Egan, who had more serious matters to occupy his mind when it took Cathal Mannion a mere six seconds to put Galway ahead for the first time from the throw-in.

Conor Whelan doubled that advantage before Rory O’Connor earned and slotted over a free, but the game slipped from Wexford’s grasp quite quickly as they conceded the next seven points on the bounce in an eight-and-a-half minute period.

The on-fire Evan Niland led the drive for home with a brace from play, and the scores subsequently flowed from Whelan, Niland (free), Concannon, Conor Cooney and Niland again to leave Galway cruising by 0-20 to 2-6 after 47 minutes.

However, there was one big potential turning point in that spell, when Wexford’s best forward Liam Óg McGovern made a burst towards the square and was hauled down by a panicked Galway captain, Daithí Burke.

Conor McDonald stood over the penalty with his side behind by five points, but he never got hold of the shot and hit it straight at a grateful Éanna Murphy who wasn’t even tested as there was no power behind it.

The Galway move that followed ended with that point for Concannon, completing a four-point swing that left the task completely beyond Wexford.

They did manage to strike the next two points, with the first two substitutes combining initially as Mikie Dwyer fed Jack O’Connor.

The latter then missed a half-chance for a goal from a Matthew O’Hanlon delivery before Conor Hearne narrowed the margin to 0-20 to 2-8 towards the end of the third quarter.

While Galway had only chalked up two wides in that dominant seven-point run, their sloppiness marred the closing stages as they registered ten in all after the break and 14 in total.

Perhaps they wouldn’t have been so selfish and wasteful if Wexford – who finished with eight wides – were a little closer, while they didn’t go remotely close to getting a goal either which must be regarded as a small ‘win’ for the visitors.

Nonetheless, the outcome was easy to predict after that penalty miss, the last real excitement in a game that will be very quickly forgotten. Niland (free and ’65) had points matched by Rory O’Connor’s last two from placed balls, following fouls on McGovern and Simon Donohoe respectively.

Niland and substitute Liam Collins then closed Galway’s side of the scoring, before late consolations in additional time from McGovern, and Matthew O’Hanlon from distance.

A low Rory O’Connor free was saved, while his cousin Joe – the last man introduced – sent in one final lob that the Galway defence dealt with before disappointed Wexford fans turned their focus back to the bafflingly inadequate traffic management around the Salthill venue and the long journey home.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’, 0-1); Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Conor Foley (Horeswood), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers); Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers, 0-1); Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-2), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna); Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s, 1-2), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 1-0), Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, capt., 0-5 frees). Subs. – Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for O. Foley, temp. (22-27), Jack O’Connor (0-1) for McGuckin (44), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for O’Keeffe (47), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers) for O. Foley (57), Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for Hearne, inj. (61), Joe O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for C. Foley (70), also Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown), Connal Flood (Cloughbawn), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, inj.), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, inj.).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, T.J. Brennan (0-1); Pádraic Mannion, Daithí Burke (capt.), Joseph Cooney; Cathal Mannion (0-1), Ronan Glennon (0-1); Tom Monaghan, Brian Concannon (0-2), Conor Cooney (0-2); Conor Whelan (0-2), Kevin Cooney (0-1), Evan Niland (0-13, 5 frees, 1 ’65). Subs. – Cianan Fahy for Concannon, temp. (56-58), Fintan Burke for J. Cooney (58), Fahy for Glennon (61), Jason Flynn for Concannon (64), Liam Collins (0-1) for C. Mannion (67), Darren Morrissey for Brennan (69).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).