Bright future ahead for Wexford Schools team

The drive to push Wexford football forward took to the schools this year, when Anthony Masterson set about building a combined colleges team from the best of the non-’A’ graded establishments.

The former Wexford ‘keeper and current development officer had a vision when he set out, and with the help of Alan Molloy, Lloyd Colfer and Keith O’Hara he has already built a successful outfit.

With a 2-12 to 1-8 victory over Louth Schools, Wexford became the Combined Colleges Leinster A champions and booked their place opposite the cream of the other single-school teams, in the Brother Bosco Cup quarter-finals.

“This is the first year in my memory that there’s been a football combined schools (in Wexford),” explained Anthony.

“For the last few years there has always been a hurling combined schools, this year just knowing Enniscorthy, Gorey and FCJ were three out of the top six teams in the ‘B’ competition I knew there would be a strong panel there.

“If you add in the kids from Meanscoil and Wexford CBS as well it just made it a good strong team. The concept of it is, basically anyone who doesn’t perform in ‘A’, anyone who is in the ‘B’, ‘C’ or ‘D’ schools are eligible to play, so obviously we would have asked every school in Wexford, from Kilmuckridge, to Creagh College down to Bridgetown and Selskar.

“We ended up with five different schools represented, that’s obviously Meanscoil Garman, Wexford CBS, Enniscorthy CBS, FCJ and Gorey Community School. It obviously wasn’t that easy to get up and running at the start as the Under-20 football championship was penciled in for the same time.

“Then obviously the school ‘B’ and ‘C’ competitions were all penciled in as well. In fairness to the lads involved in the five schools, any of the GAA teachers I’ve spoken to, they are all very supportive, when I’m trying to book a match, I’ve to tell them the date I’m thinking about to make sure there’s no clashes with anything in the school.

“The bottom line is communication was probably the important part and it’s something I like to do as much as possible, with all the schools involved, to make sure I had their support.

“We have to weigh all that up, we didn’t actually get any training done before the first round and we drew Dundalk schools in the semi-final, we beat them comfortably, I think after that day the lads knew they had a pretty good team as well.”

The final would be a tougher challenge, a younger Louth Schools team was the opposition but, in the end, a powerful Wexford outfit were too strong for the north Leinster combo.

“We had Louth schools, who had beaten Carlow in the other semi-final and we knew they would be a harder outfit,” Masterson said, ‘They were represented by half Meath and half Louth, the day we had them the two midfielders were the Meath minor midfielders that won the All-Ireland in Croke Park and the center-back was obviously the same.

“We knew they were a formidable outfit, they had four other players involved with Meath as well at underage. We played that in Bray Emmets on December 6, all I remember is that it was bitterly cold, but we got off to a great start, got an early goal throughout captain Seamie Hagen, we pushed on really well, went in five or six point up at the break and they didn’t peg us back.

“We ended up winning it by seven or eight points and the lads were delighted. We got a bit of silverware, which was nice but the talk on everybody’s lips straight away was we are in the quarter final draw after Christmas, the lads would have loved the opportunity to play Good Counsel or St Peter’s.

“When we came out of the draw against either Peter’s or Tullamore, we were obviously hoping for a St Peter’s win for the sake of Wexford football, it would have been a brilliant occasion to have three Wexford teams in the last right of the Leinster football championship. Obviously, St Peter’s lost after extra-time so ourselves and Good Counsel are still in the quarter finals.”

The two Wexford teams can’t meet until the final, while such an unlikely pairing seems a wild dream, this is football, and anything can happen. They will face off in a challenge game after Christmas but the focus for Masterson is building up to a showdown with Colaiste Choilm.

“We know we are playing Tullamore now; they would have beaten Gorey Community School heavily two years ago when I was involved with Gorey Community school, they are doing very well at the moment, they were down in ‘B’ for the last ten or fifteen years, (but) they topped their group and recently bet St Peter’s as well.

“I know a little bit about them, obviously Harry Plunkett is their key player, he was on the Offaly under-20 team this year that won the All Ireland, he was on the Tullamore senior football team that won the county title the last two years, he’s obviously a standout player.

“Cathal Ryan their center-back was named on the minor football team of the year in 2020, seven or eight of the team were involved with the Offaly minor footballers this year, the rest are involved in the Offaly minor hurling panel. They have plenty of talent in there, if they beat St. Peter’s after extra-time it means they are a good side.

“Unusually you go into a competition to try and win it but we are literally taking it one game at a time, we are lucky enough now we have a little break for Christmas, and we get to have a training session or two because we haven’t really got together that much.

“It’s all guns blazing for the Tullamore match, if we manage to win that we are in the tough side of the draw, Naas are in there, Mullingar and St Mel’s of Longford. Our lads, we’ve a good physical team.

“When putting the team together I would have seen a lot of lads performing for their club in adult football, most of our lads would have played adult football this year, which is a huge advantage.

“We considered it having an old or experienced team because when we played the Dundalk Schools and Louth Schools most of them were still minor. We have a good physical team, a lot of lads representing Wexford in hurling or football at under-20 so it only bodes well for the future.”

The All-Ireland Senior ‘A’ Colleges quarter-final between Wexford Schools and Colaiste Choilm Mullingar is expected to take place on either January 14 or 15 at a midway venue, with Stradbally, Laois, mooted as a potential location for the clash.

Wexford Squad: Liam Donohoe (Wexford CBS), Conor Kelly (GCS), Brian Cushe (GCS), Conor Jones (GCS), Luke Darley (GCS), Rian Fitzpatrick (GCS), Ben Martin (FCJ), Jack Higgins (GCS), Liam Doyle (Enniscorthy), Dylan Cooke Leonard (GCS), Shamey O’Hagan (GCS), Michael McGonigle (GCS), Darby Purcell (Wexford CBS), Corey Dunbar (Enniscorthy), Cian Hughes (GCS), Eoin Blanchfield (GCS), Fionn Walsh (Enniscorthy), Barry Cloake (Meanscoil), David Hennebry (Enniscorthy), Darragh Farrell (FCJ), Adam Somers (FCJ), Patrick Duignan (Meanscoil), Andrew Smyth (GCS), Gavin McNulty (GCS), Darragh Carley (Wexford CBS), Shane Cullen (Enniscorthy).