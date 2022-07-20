Bolger shoots the lights out at Rathgarogue-Cushinstown beat St. Martin’s

RATHGAROGUE-CUSHINSTOWN 3-17 ST. MARTIN'S 0-11

RATHGAROGUE-CUSHINSTOWN made it three wins from four in Group A of the Joyces Expert Intermediate ‘A’ hurling championship as they swept aside the St. Martin’s challenge in Taghmon on Saturday.

It was a productive outing for sharp-shooter Dáire Bolger, who helped himself to an impressive haul of 1-12, while Ollie Bolger and Nicky Sinnott also hit the back of the net for the winners in a strong all-round team performance.

The New Ross District side were quickly out of the traps and, after Dáire Bolger had pointed an early free, they had their opening goal inside two minutes.

A Daniel Martin-Carroll delivery was plucked from the air by Ollie Bolger and he turned smartly before smashing a shot past Christopher Ryan.

St. Martin’s did their best to hang on in there, with John Hennessy knocking over three placed balls and the lively Darragh Waters contributing a couple of points, as they remained within striking distance (1-5 to 0-5).

However, when Rathgarogue-Cushinstown pounced for their second goal in the 24th minute there was only ever going to be one winner. Shane O’Connor took aim for a point, but his effort fell short and the breaking ball sat up nicely for Dáire Bolger, who expertly volleyed to the net.

Bernard Furlong then split the posts, while Jason Dunne also got in on the act, firing over two quickfire points as his side built up a 2-9 to 0-7 half-time advantage.

It was more of the same after the interval, with Bolger continuing to keep the scoreboard ticking over, and when Nicky Sinnott raised a green flag in the 45th minute it gave Rathgarogue-Cushinstown a commanding 3-13 to 0-9 advantage.

The goalkeeper failed to deal with Matthew Cody’s hopeful ball into the danger zone and Sinnott was on hand to apply the finish.

Dáire Bolger added four more frees to their tally in the final quarter as they sauntered to victory, while Aaron Maddock grabbed his second point of the contest for St. Martin’s.

Quarter-final bound Rathgarogue-Cushinstown take on Duffry Rovers in St. Patrick’s Park at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday in their final group game, while St. Martin’s face off against Shamrocks in a basement battle in Chadwicks Wexford Park at the same time.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: James Rossiter; Gary Porter, Pádraig McGrath, Ricky McGrath; Peadar Cody, Brian O’Neill (capt.), Matthew Cody; Shane O’Connor, Daniel Martin-Carroll (0-1); Dáire Bolger (1-12, 0-10 frees), Ollie Bolger (1-0), James Quinn; Nicky Sinnott (1-1), Bernard Furlong (0-1), Jason Dunne (0-2). Subs. - Colm Murphy for McGrath, inj. (26), Paddy Barron for O’Connor (52).

St. Martin’s: Christopher Ryan; Conor Keane, Donal Kelly (capt.), Reuben Lafferty; Jamie Berry, Aaron Maddock (0-2), Brian Codd; Johnny Hamilton (0-1), Shane Walsh; Rory Devereux, Zach Breslin, Joe Mernagh; Darragh Waters (0-3), Aaron Whitty, John Hennessy (0-5 frees). Subs. - Josh Whitty for Keane (40), Paddy King for A. Whitty (43), Oisín Waters for Hennessy (43), Aaron Whitty for Waters (55).

Referee: Jimmy Heavey (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).