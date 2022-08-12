Blow for Darragh Egan as key Wexford Senior hurlers depart for Australia

Paudie Foley in action for Wexford against Clare in the All-Ireland Senior hurling championship quarter-final in Semple Stadium in June.

A NUMBER of key Wexford hurlers are about to embark for Australia.

It has now been confirmed that Darragh Egan must plan without key defender Pádraig Foley who is travelling down under within the next two weeks.

Foley has taken leave from his secondary school teaching post in Gorey to allow him time to travel.

The Crossabeg-Ballymurn clubman played a key role in helping his club retain their Senior hurling status, but he will not be available for their first year in Senior football - with their opening game against Starlights in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, August 28.

With the main club hurling championships completed last weekend, a number of players – some of whose clubs had their interests ended a few weeks ago – have decided that it is the perfect time to depart.

Twenty-seven year-old Foley returned to the county Senior hurling panel in 2022, having taken a year out in 2021, which turned out to be Davy Fitzgerald's final campaign in charge.

Foley, one of Wexford's outstanding defenders in this year's league and championship, looks set to miss the county's 2023 season.

And his club colleagues are already resigned to missing their star defender for this year's football championship along with the 2023 season in both codes.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the two Reck brothers, Damien and Shane, will spend the remainder of the year in Australia.

Both players turned in outstanding displays this season, with Damien emerging as Wexford’s key defender in the defeat of Kilkenny and excelling in general, while Shane recovered from injury to shine in the eventual All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Clare.

Darragh Egan will be hoping that the two players will return in the new year, but they have not as yet put a timeframe on their stay in Australia.

The movement of Wexford players continues with the news that defender Kevin Foley has also taken time out from his teaching post in Enniscorthy CBS, and will spend the remainder of the year in Australia.

Foley captained Rapparees to the Senior hurling title last year, but they came unstuck to Ferns St. Aidan's in defence of their crown, losing by one point after extra-time. It's not yet known if he will be available for the new season with Wexford.

The exodus of such talent must be a huge worry for Darragh Egan who will be seeking to have a settled squad as they return for pre-season this December.

Egan, starting out on his second season in charge, can ill-afford the loss of such key players, given the lack of quality in the extended squad.

And there could be added spice in 2023 if Wexford come up against Waterford, given the second coming in our neighbouring county of Davy Fitzgerald, who brought them to the All-Ireland final of 2008 during his first period as manager.

Meanwhile, Wexford football will be hit too, with forward Donal Shanley also deciding to move to Australia once his club, St. Fintan's, complete their Intermediate football championship commitments.

A doctor by profession, the attacker’s decision to move will be a severe blow to the inter-county set-up.