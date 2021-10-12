Blackwater boosted by two goals in one minute

TWO GOALS in the space of a minute made all the difference for Blackwater as they saw off Kilrush for a hard-earned but well-deserved win in this closely-fought Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship Group C round two tie in the Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

There was nothing separating the sides for the majority of proceedings before Blackwater struck for a remarkable brace that launched them into a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished, despite mounting pressure from their opponents.

Blackwater held a minimal lead early on before what seemed like certain disaster then struck as they found themselves down to 13 men after both Paul O’Leary and Conor Sutton were sin-binned within a minute of each other.

The seasiders coped remarkably well however, and savage work saw them limit their opponents to a single point before they returned to a full complement of players.

Both sides traded points before Kerill Sutton was set up for a well-taken goal after excellent work by Tomás Murphy, to put Blackwater ahead. Their joy was shortlived however, as an intercepted pass created a goal chance for Stephen Kenny who hit the net to leave Kilrush trailing by a point at the break.

Two early points from Stephen Ryan swung the advantage to Kilrush shortly after the restart. But after Conor Sutton drew them level, Blackwater pounced twice during a minute that would ultimately decide the game.

Firstly, a goal arrived from substitute Patrick O’Connor who rounded the ‘keeper with his first touch of the ball, before a sweeping move gave Ollie Murphy the opportunity to put his side six clear, and he duly obliged with a top-class finish to the roof of the net.

Blackwater still had 15 minutes to endure as Kilrush fought back, and a late goal from Tom Kinsella created an anxious finish.

But late points from Dean Whelan and Tomás Murphy saw them hold on for the win as they go on to face Shamrocks in round three to decide the group.

Blackwater: Robert O’Leary; Féidhlim Roche, Ciarán Roche, Ian Curran; Diarmuid Murphy, Paul O’Leary, Robbie McGuinness; Dean Wright, Michael Lillis (0-1); Conor Sutton (0-3, 2 frees), Tomás Murphy (0-1), Alan Malanowski; Ollie Murphy (1-0), Kerill Sutton (1-0), Seamus Walsh (0-1). Subs. - Patrick O’Connor for Walsh (38), Dean Whelan (0-1) for C. Sutton (43).

Kilrush: Eoghain Murphy; Tommy Devereux, Frank Lancaster, James Lancaster; Peter O’Neill, Tom Byrne, Jim Sharry; Edmond Kenny, Shane Tomkins (0-1); John Kavanagh, James Byrne (0-1), Seán Bookey; Stephen Kenny (1-0), Jack Nolan (0-1), Tom Kinsella (1-0). Subs. - Stephen Ryan (0-2 frees) for E. Kenny (HT), Páraic Hayden for Sharry (47), Tomás Kirwan for J. Nolan (51).

Referee: Paddy Brady (Réalt na Mara).