Billy Dodd outlines why going into the Tailteann Cup at this stage mightn't be a bad thing for the Wexford Senior footballers

Dylan Furlong's loss through injury at half-time on Sunday was a blow. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

WEXFORD SENIOR footballers’ participation in the Leinster championship proved to be brief this year as they went down to a four-point defeat to hosts Laois on Sunday.

Whilst they will be disappointed with the loss, I think in the overall scheme of things the defeat was not a total disaster.

The reward for Laois is a tie against the mighty Dubs in two weeks, which will lead to an inevitable defeat.

Based on the number of injuries in the squad, the last thing Wexford needed was a quick turnaround and a challenging match against such a high-calibre opposition.

The ideal scenario has now fallen into place, where the squad will have a month to nurse their injuries, recover physically and hopefully be able to pick from a panel with a clean bill of health.

The game itself on Sunday was entertaining enough, with both teams playing direct football.

Wexford played with the breeze in the first-half, but some wasteful shooting meant they racked up nine wides, which came back to haunt them in the end.

Yet again, we were struck by the injury curse which has plagued Wexford this season.

Injuries to Michael Furlong, Mark Rossiter and Darragh Brooks meant there were enforced changes before the game started, while Páraic Hughes and Dylan Furlong also had to be replaced prematurely before the second-half began.

Losing one third of your team in such a short space of time is a hard obstacle to overcome, but the strength in the panel meant that the replacement players slotted in seamlessly without too much interruption to the gameplan.

The squad and management must be commended for this in particular, as normally you would expect a couple of injuries during a game, but to lose five important players in 35 minutes is a major disruption to any plans.

Laois posed loads of problems on Sunday as they persisted with the long ball game they have adopted this year.

Between frees, marks and scores from play, two of the full-forward line (Mark Barry and Evan O’Carroll) scored 2-10, but this was extremely hard to counteract defensively due to the quality of the ball being delivered.

Two of our own starting full-forward line (Seán Nolan and Ben Brosnan) scored a combined 1-9, so it shows our gameplan is playing to our strengths as well.

A couple of mistakes caused us to concede some vital scores, and easy turnovers or bad passing lost us the chance to get some scores at important times, but these are things that can be worked on and eradicated.

The final Wexford score of 2-13 would have won any other game over the weekend.

Therefore, the important thing over the next few weeks is to work on cutting out the chances and scores conceded to the opposition, while continuing to play attacking football.

When you again consider the number of injuries the squad has suffered this season, the team has performed well and now all we can hope for is a decent opening round draw in the Tailteann Cup.

An opening round win would get the Wexford football wagon rolling again.

One of the highlights of the weekend for me took place over 3,000 miles away in New York’s Gaelic Park, where the home side shocked Leitrim with a penalty shoot-out win, their first-ever championship victory.

What an occasion it was for the home side and what a reward it was for the industrious people who have kept the GAA dream alive abroad for so many years.

Twelve of the home squad are American born, which bodes well for the future, and the scenes afterwards were memorable for all the right reasons.