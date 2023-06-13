Billy Dodd: I think the Wexford footballers can beat Meath and reach the semi-finals

WEXFORD SENIOR footballers produced an outstanding result on Saturday at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore, as they deservedly recorded a five-point victory over home side Offaly.

There was no luck involved in this result as they outplayed and outfought their opponents in every sector, showing a will to win and continuing their fine recent form.

The unusual statistic of scoring 1-22 from play is an outstanding return from any team in inter-county football, and it is an indication of the confidence now flowing through the players.

Just as in recent games, the scores were spread over ten different players, showing that there is no over-reliance on any one forward to produce the goods.

It creates a different kind of challenge for the opposition, knowing that they have more to deal with than just trying to stop the scoring threat from one or two marquee forwards.

Eoghan Nolan scored four excellent points, while Brian Molloy showed maturity beyond his years to chip in with three, and Mark Rossiter showed he is back to his scoring best.

Ben Brosnan showed his class for the umpteenth time as he contributed two points in his 165th appearance in the purple and gold. What a contribution from a player who leads the way and produces every day he steps on to the field.

He is an example to any aspiring player as his dedication is evident, whether he starts a game or is brought on at important periods to add experience and composure.

The half-back line and midfield were very dominant throughout and created most of the team’s outstanding moments. Dylan Furlong played his best game in a Wexford shirt, particularly in the first-half.

Yet again, the management will not get carried away by the result, as Offaly were a bit lack-lustre and did not seem to have the same desire as Wexford.

That can be seen as a seen as a criticism of the opposition, but I think it is more of a compliment to the application of the Wexford team.

They were aggressive, committed and seemed to have a desire to win. There was a greater urgency about their play as they continuously pressurised their opponents.

The players knew the importance of getting a result and were willing to do their utmost to achieve it.

The significance of the win will not be lost on all involved and it’s a great confidence booster going forward.

That is two important wins in a row away from the comfort of a home venue, so the team are showing no fear of any obstacle in their way.

The next step in the process is to recover, forget about the last game, and concentrate on the next big test.

The draw has not been too kind to us as we will face Meath in the next round.

That draw evokes memories of our famous victory over them in Carlow, on the day Matty Forde gave one of the most memorable performances of his illustrious career.

I am impressed with the progress the squad is making; in the last few games they have taken on the challenges put their way and have excelled.

I still think there is even more improvement to come and next weekend will be another step in the right direction. I thought they would win last week based on recent performances, and I think they can win again this week to reach the semi-finals.

My prediction is not allowing my heart to rule my mind, this is based on the level of performance the team has moved to over the last few weeks.

Let us hope the upward trajectory continues and Wexford can advance.

It will be difficult, but it is achievable.