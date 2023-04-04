Billy Dodd gives Wexford Senior footballers the verdict over Laois by small margin

Defender Gavin Sheehan is fully recovered from the injury he sustained during February's league loss to Laois. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

IT IS hard to believe so early in the year, but next Sunday afternoon the 2023 Leinster championship begins for Wexford Senior footballers, as they take on Laois in O’Moore Park.

The last three months have been a building process for the Wexford team, with many questions asked and many still to be answered.

One of the big questions this year is whether the squad has the strength in depth to compete at this level.

I think by the end of the league campaign it was proven that they now have sufficient cover.

The panel suffered a lot of injuries to key players, and their replacements took a few games to settle in.

However, by the time the league was finished, I think the new players had stepped up to the mark and had given the management plenty of options.

The team only had one poor performance against Sligo, and the other points dropped were as much down to a bit of naivety and bad luck as anything else.

Wexford were in a similar position this time last year, when Offaly came to town as odds-on favourites to progress.

Yet again the character of the Wexford players was called into question, but the players responded with an outstanding display against the Faithful county.

Laois will again be favourites, having won the league encounter at the same venue in February by a five-point margin, but it must be remembered that Wexford lost Gavin Sheehan to injury at half-time when the tie was very close, while captain Liam Coleman was unable to play.

Laois flattered to deceive in the league and, despite being favourites for promotion, they did not carry the expectation very well and failed to progress.

Billy Sheehan’s men still pack loads of talent, but I think they will be lacking a bit of confidence and could be there for the taking on Sunday.

Laois should not be underestimated as they have some fine players such as Mark Timmons and Kieran Lillis, both very experienced and top-class performers, while accurate forwards Paul Kingston and Mark Barry both finished in the top six scorers in Division 4 this season.

How do we win on Sunday? The first thing required is a massive workrate from every player that crosses the white line.

That aspect was certainly not missing during the league campaign, so that is promising.

Defensively Wexford need to be very solid, disciplined, organised and much less likely to concede goals in comparison to some other games.

The speed of transition from defence to attack has been a notable feature of their play so far this year, as it helps to create scoring chances.

We certainly have the defenders who can bomb forward, create overlaps and even finish the moves themselves, which is a great plus.

Confidence will be high after recent performances, and a two-week break after the league gave the chance for recovery and hopefully a few injuries to heal.

Based on the above, I think Wexford are in an ideal position to win on Sunday.

Laois carrying the tag of favourites brings its own pressures, and an expectant home crowd will add further to that.

I think our team has improved throughout the league campaign, and the opportunity to blood new players has worked to our advantage.

We have a lot of talented young players who have stepped up to the inter-county standard, and a win on Sunday would be the perfect start to their fledgling careers.

In a close game I will predict a hard-earned Wexford win by one or two points.