Better solution is needed as hurling season has become too condensed

MY FAVOURITE pastime is attending club hurling games and last Friday, Saturday and Sunday packed in more thrills, excitement and talking points than we have had all year.

I love the interaction and chats before and after the games, and I for one will miss the small ball when things come to a halt in a couple of weeks.

The town derby between the Hons and the Scalders never fails to deliver, and we had a cracking game on Sunday night that was in the melting pot right to the end.

Declan Ruth’s men showed the maturity of champions, refusing to panic and sticking to the plan to nip it by a point. Full credit must be given to ‘Sack’s troops who left nothing in the dressing-room, with the loss of Richie Kehoe being a big blow coming towards the end.

I met a wounded Gerry Mernagh and Charlie Doyle after the game. They were sporting two identical, brand new Gucci canvas flat caps and discussed the dramatic events of the evening before. Online shopping has certainly arrived in the Anne’s club, with the two boys representing the club in the most stylish of ways.

As I left the ground, I could not help but think that the Wexford town men along with all quarter-final losers will not hurl competitively until next year, and in the case of the club hurler not until July, which really can’t be good for the development of the game in the county.

From a supporter’s point of view, we will not see any inter-county action and will be deprived of being able to monitor the progress of players like the exciting young Luke Murphy over the next six or seven months.

Further to this, we have a situation in Buffers Alley for example where players will have played – between Intermediate and Under-19 – five times in two weeks, with 48 hours splitting two of the games.

I am not apportioning blame as there is no perfect answer, but the hurling season has become too condensed, and we need to review and tweak it to find the best possible situation.

We had the crazy situation earlier this year where Oisín Pepper was deprived the opportunity of playing his own inter-county grade because of player welfare, but we seem to have abandoned that issue when it comes to the clubs.

At the time of writing, I don’t know who the Cathedral town men will face next weekend, but they will be hard to dislodge as their resilience showed on Sunday evening.

Just a quick word on Lee Chin. He is fast becoming a player that in years to come will be mentioned with the same reverence as any of the greats in this county. He is an incredible player and one that will benefit from the prolonged rest.

Ger Cushe guided his Gorey team through a clash of juggernauts and will head into Sunday’s game as favourites to progress.

We had drama all the way through with the south county neighbours which was settled on penalties, and full credit must be given to ‘Bear’ Hayes on his brilliant work in getting an understrength Martin’s to a semi where they will hold no fears now as to where the year will bring them.

It was sad to see Rory O’Connor limp off shortly after his arrival on to the field, but hopefully his injury is not too serious, and we will see him again shortly.

Finally, to two significant games that stir memories from the past. Local rivalry has been the cornerstone of motivation since hurling was invented.

Personally, Oulart were that team that stirred all the passion and games against the old foe were always incredibly special. I remember before the ’89 final my great friend Seán Whelan whispered into my ear before we left the dressing-room: “I presume you don’t want to be the first captain in the club to be beaten by our neighbours in a final.”

I did not know whether to laugh or cry, but it emphasised the importance. My late father worked with Kieran from the famous Dunne clan and, being two calm individuals, before the games their biggest worry was not about the outcome, but what trouble may lie ahead.

I remember myself and Liam were booked, before the ball was thrown-in, in the ’92 final which was an unusual way to start.

The funny thing about this type of rivalry is that people are married into the enemy parish and many from the rival parishes are best friends. I think we do not know why the rivalry is there, but I suppose it was bred into us.

I will make the big admission now that when I saw the late Tommy Kirwan (who was an absolute gentleman) race across the field in ’94 after their first title, I was delighted for the most genuine GAA man you could meet.

The Alley will face a free-scoring Oulart team on Saturday and, whatever the result, the memories will continue to flow.

Cloughbawn and Rathnure will know exactly what I am talking about in terms of the history that lies beneath their fixture. Cloughbawn seem to have the better form, but a derby takes on a life of its own and anything can happen.

I would genuinely hate to see either go down, but that’s sport and all roads will lead to Wexford Park on Friday evening to a unique game of hurling.

Motivation will not be in short supply this weekend. Good luck to all.