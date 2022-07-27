Bernie rooting for her two teams on final day

Kerry captain Bernie Breen with her Cork counterpart Rena Buckley and referee Gavin Corrigan before the All-Ireland Senior final of 2012. Her native Kingdom have made it back to the same stage for the first time in a decade, and they will face holders Meath at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Since age of 14, Bernie Breen has been searching for that special ending at Croke Park.

Initially it was with her native Kerry, and now many years and experiences later it’s with Wexford, her adopted home.

She’s had an experience at headquarters, a goal achieved in reaching the promised land but, alas, it left only bittersweet memories. “That was 2012 versus Cork, I think we lost by eight points,” she said.

“Of course, we came up against Cork, a team that were on top form for ten years. It was my first final in Croke Park, it was kind of overwhelming, and the game went by without you going, ‘was that the hour, it’s actually up’. It was a great experience, a great feeling, but we were pipped by Cork.”

For a long time that looked like it would be her only experience. The challenges of Kerry petered out and a move to Wexford followed, but something was happening with ladies’ football in the south-east and she wanted to be seduced by the possibilities.

“I’d actually planned on retiring in 2016 before I came up here,” he said. “When I came up it was (after) about two months and I was like, ‘ugh’. I was bored you know, so I actually met with Anthony (Masterson), and he said just come in for a session or two.

“At that time I hadn’t transferred or anything like that. After a few training sessions with Anthony I kind of drafted myself in, got the transfer going.

“It was great to start playing with Wexford because meeting new people up here, I didn’t know anyone up here. The girls were very welcoming to me and everything like that.”

Little did Breen know, but she would be letting herself in for more disappointments in her search for an All-Ireland crown.

Things were moving along and, with the Kerry native shining, Wexford were motoring, reaching league and Leinster finals but always smashing face-first into the cream of the crop in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Covid came and then eased but Breen was now pregnant and she watched the 2021 season from afar. Alexander was born in November last year, by which time her Wexford team-mates had got a test of the Croke Park experience much like her own in 2012.

“I was delighted to see the girls get there,” Breen said. “From the start of the year they didn’t really get off to a good start, being relegated from Division 2.

“I was following through all year. When Lizzy (Kent) stepped in you could see the change in the team and everyone just came together.

“I know on the day it wasn’t their day but, bringing it forward to this year, the girls will have great experience, I think. Just another match at this park, not ‘Oh God, we are at Croke Park’.

“Now it might faze me because I haven’t been there in ten years, so I’ll be more fazed than them now!”

The possibilities of another challenge in 2022 may have whetted Breen’s appetite, but it was in search of getting back to normality that really saw her return to the fold at the start of the campaign.

“I needed to get back to kind of my own structure and routine really,” she admitted.

“It was great to have something just for your own head. Having a baby is life changing and you’re on maternity leave, you not stuck at home all the time but you know it’s intense like. Just getting back, training and everything, it’s just good for the head.”

Not that it’s all been plain sailing; life changing experiences seldom are: “When I came back I was very unfit, I was a lot heavier. But like I find it’s still tough going, because you’ll have nights when you are not sleeping and you’ve a match the next day.

“So you’re kind of like, ‘God, how is this going to go?’, you’re flying then you are tired. It’s a hard one to call like, you know.

“Some weeks I feel like I’m really fit, some weeks I feel wrecked. I don’t know what it is, it’s totally different, I’m not as fit obviously as I was the previous few years.

“I don’t have that time to be in the gym, do that exercise before that I used to you know, but I’m trying my best.”

Breen’s best is clearly better than most as, even at the twilight of her inter-county career she still stepped up to the plate to put in an excellent individual performance amongst a team of them in the All-Ireland semi-final against Roscommon, nailing on her starting spot in the decider.

Laois are the opponents and Breen knows only too well the challenge they pose, having seen them at first hand in the Leinster semi-final.

“I think they are strong all over,” she said. “They have very quick forwards, their support play all over is quite good, they are very fit.

“We played them in the Leinster semi, the intensity was very high from them. They were on it right from the start whereas we were, ‘what’s happened here like?’, they are quite intense. They are going to come out full force and they don’t let up.”

It could be the day of all days for Breen. Kerry are joint record holders with neighbours Cork with eleven Senior titles but haven’t won it since 1993, ironically against Laois.

They face Meath in the Senior decider at 4 p.m., so is Breen going straight up into the stands to watch after they complete their final?

“No, no I’ll tog out, I’ll get the jersey on and get two medals out of the day,” she laughed. “It’s actually going to be brilliant.

“I have Alexander’s half and half jersey, so he has his Wexford and his Kerry, he’s supporting them afterwards too.

“I’m delighted for them. Some of the girls I played with are still on the team. They have a really good chance of beating Meath, performing the way they are performing at the moment.”

The perfect weekend could be just a few days away for Bernie Breen. She might not get two medals but after a lifetime of commitment to two causes, who would begrudge her of that dream double?