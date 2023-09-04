Ben Brosnan has big influence as Castletown eke out victory against Glynn-Barntown

THE LARGELY mundane nature of the tie hardly lent itself to any debate over ‘man of the match’, but Ben Brosnan certainly would have been central to any such chat as reigning Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football champions Castletown shaded Glynn-Barntown in Saturday’s second round Group A clash in sun-scorched McCauley Park, Bellefield.

The long-serving Wexford footballer had five points to his credit, but almost eclipsing those were two exceptional defence-splitting passes.

The first of those, on 32 minutes, saw Gavin Kelly extremely unfortunate to see his pointing effort kept out by the top of the near upright, but Brosnan’s next piece of excellent vision saw Kelly gain satisfaction on 43 minutes to shoot Castletown back in front (0-7 to 0-6).

Significantly, they stretched 0-10 to 0-6 clear, with Donnacha Holmes and two Brosnan scores, and that was crucial to the maroon and whites opening their title defence with successive wins as they avenged last year’s third round 1-7 to 1-4 loss to Glynn-Barntown.

That was in a Monamolin monsoon, and although conditions for this re-match were an absolute contrast – with sapping, sun-spoilt weather – the game was just as totally forgettable, with the containment strategy which has been the standard of this competition being keenly observed by both sides.

Michael O'Regan delivers as Jody O'Shaughnessy gives chase.

Indeed, the first-half yielded only eight points, with the success of Castletown’s well-honed defensive shell seeing Glynn-Barntown unable to make a breakthrough until the 15th minute, when Seán Cooney (free) pegged it back to 0-2 to 0-1.

And the Killurin-based men, who lost Rob Tierney to a knee injury on 13 minutes, didn’t register again until ten seconds into added-time, when Fionn Cooney brought it back to 0-5 to 0-2, before Kevin Mahoney had it down to two points at half-time when profiting after Cormac Cooney had drawn a superb save from Darragh Brooks.

Brosnan supplied three of Castletown’s first-half tally after Jody O’Shaughnessy drew first blood a mere 29 seconds in, while Robbie Brooks stretched the gap to 0-5 to 0-1 on 27 minutes before Glynn-Barntown made those late inroads.

Castletown had also threatened the net of Glynn-Barntown ’keeper Mark Fanning on 18 and 21 minutes, with Fanning cutting out the danger each time, firstly when O’Shaughnessy sought to locate Robbie Brooks, before the custodian again intervened a few minutes later as Jack Higgins lurked when Brosnan pumped the ball in.

Glynn-Barntown had shot six first-half wides, four more than their opponents, who began the second-half with a couple of such errors before Glynn-Barntown drew another exceptional save from Darragh Brooks at the expense of a ’45 from which Jamie Crean cut the gap to 0-5 to 0-4 on 36 minutes after Kevin Mahoney had gone close.

And while Donnacha Holmes opened up a two-point gap, Glynn-Barntown levelled for the first time after 42 minutes (0-6 apiece) through Aaron Breen and Seán Cooney (free).

But they could never get ahead, and that second defence-splitting pass from Brosnan served up Gavin Kelly’s lead-restorer for Castletown after 43 minutes.

And after the winners shot wide from a ’45 arising from Nigel Usher brilliantly blocking a goaling drive from Brosnan, Castletown continued to flourish as they shot into a decisive 0-10 to 0-6 lead on 46 minutes.

They turned over the kick-out from that missed ’45 for Donnacha Holmes to point before Rory Heffernan and Brendan Halpin respectively set up additions from Brosnan.

Glynn-Barntown had three of the next four points to bring themselves within range after 56 minutes, with a quick Seán Cooney double (play and free) and Conor Mahoney shaving it to 0-11 to 0-9.

But Castletown’s defensive banks ensured Jimmy Fogarty’s men deposited another victory ahead of Sunday’s showdown with St. Anne’s, while Glynn-Barntown have a Friday derby date with Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Seán O’Hagan, Danny Gardiner, Joe Ahern; Joe Gardiner, Frank Roche, Conor Carty (capt.); Rory Heffernan, Jack Higgins; Gavin Kelly (0-1), Jody O’Shaughnessy (0-1), Donnacha Holmes (0-2); Robbie Brooks (0-1), Ben Brosnan (0-5), Brendan Halpin. Subs. – Stephen Moloney for Higgins, inj. (30+1), Marc Halpin (0-1) for O’Shaughnessy, temp. (49-FT), Ross Cody for Holmes (57).

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning; Nigel Usher, David Clarke, Pádraig Donnelly; Rob Tierney, Darragh Carley, Ríoghan Crosbie (capt.); Kevin Mahoney (0-1), Conor Mahoney (0-1); Fionn Cooney (0-1), Aaron Breen (0-1), Jamie Crean (0-1 ’45); Cormac Cooney, Seán Cooney (0-4, 3 frees), John Leacy. Subs. – Michael O’Regan for Tierney, inj. (13), Aaron Kehoe for Crean (47), Daragh Murphy for K. Mahoney (52).

Referee: Jimmy Heavey (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).