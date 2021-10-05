Barry still going strong

ST. ANNE’S 3-7ADAMSTOWN 0-3X

ST. ANNE’S carried too much firepower as they forged a comfortable 13-point victory over a disappointing Adamstown outfit in this Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior ‘A’ football championship Group D game in Rathangan on Sunday.

This was a collective effort from a young home side, and they dominated the game for the most part. Their attack – led by the experienced Redmond Barry – made it a nightmare evening for the visitors’ defence.

Andy Kennedy opened the scoring for the Anne’s with a fourth-minute pointed free, while one minute later it took a fine save from ’keeper Jason Whitty to deny Rory Byrne a goal after a splendid Barry pass inside the defence.

Midfielder Mervyn Moloney, one of his side’s better players, kicked the equalising point after seven minutes.

But once a high Andy Kennedy ball found the corner of the net, giving his side a 1-1 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes, the hosts went on to take the initiative and control the game.

Kennedy and Moloney exchanged points before the first water break. With six minutes to half-time, Conor Ryan found the net with a splendid shot across goal into the opposite corner.

Redmond Barry added one of his typical finishes, a run on goal and low shot across the ’keeper that left St. Anne’s with a 3-4 to 0-2 interval lead.

Vincent Carroll increased their advantage with a 40th-minute point. Andy Kennedy added two further pointed frees, while the solitary reply came late on through a pointed free from veteran Paddy Whitty, who was denied a goal in the final minute by a fine Rory O’Brien save.

St. Anne’s: Rory O’Brien; Michael O’Brien, Michael Cullen, David Kavanagh; Matthew Dayot, Vincent Carroll (0-1), Conan Phillips; Brian Kavanagh, Páraic O’Keeffe; Jess Codd, Andy Kennedy (1-5, 0-2 frees), Rory Byrne; Conor Ryan (1-1), Paddy Miskella, Redmond Barry (1-0). Subs. - Darren Moore for M. O’Brien, Darragh Healy for Dayot, Paul McDonnell for Phillips, Niall Doyle for Barry.

Adamstown: Jason Whitty; Ciarán Finn, Colm Boland, Johnny Connors; Eddie McCabe, John Whelan, John French; Ciarán English, Mervyn Moloney (0-2); Patrick Doyle, Mark Cowman, Craig Bradley; James Furlong, Eoin Furlong, Shane Bradley. Subs. - Matthew O’Neill for English, Brendan Kehoe for S. Bradley, Mark Dunphy for Finn, Paddy Whitty (0-1) for E. Furlong.

Referee: Derek Murphy (St. Martin’s).