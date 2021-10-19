Ballygarrett best after a titanic tussle with blues

BALLYGARRETT CLAIMED the Under-16 camogie Roinn 1B championship title after a titanic tussle with a gutsy Oylegate-Glenbrien in Farmleigh.

The champions, who were inspired by the brilliance of Katie Bolger and Mia Davy, came into the game as warm favourites but were pushed all the way to the final whistle by an Enniscorthy District side that just refused to quit.

In truth, this was a wonderfully exciting and enthralling game of camogie for any neutral that had the pleasure of being there. However, for the families and mentors of the teams involved, it might have been a bit more nerve-splicing.

The beauty of the game was that the two sides just went for it, and there was nothing overly tactical about the contest. It was just two groups, both of whom knew they had a decent chance to emerge victorious, who attacked time after time.

There was no backing down, no foot hovering over the brake, and it was breathtaking from start to finish.

In the end there had to be a winner and a loser and Ballygarrett deserved it, but Oylegate-Glenbrien are also owed huge credit for how they played and how much better they continue to get.

The biggest difference between the sides was that the two most dynamic players on the field had Ballygarrett jerseys on their backs. Bolger played in midfield but was the more attacking of the duo of her and Rebecca Prendergast, and it was easy to see why she wants to get forward at every opportunity.

While Bolger’s accuracy was so impressive, it was Davy’s first few steps, that burst of pace, that made her peerless in this contest. Naturally her two goals were critical, but four points from play tells the story of a player who was completely comfortable in attacking the last lines of defence.

Both were on target, Bolger five times and Davy twice, as Ballygarrett scored seven first quarter points.

However, Oylegate-Glenbrien were right in the game when Aoife Doran pulled home after a powerful Karen Hayden penalty was saved by Elyn Moore. Hayden and Aoide Fitzhenry were also on target with points in the quarter as they trailed by 0-7 to 1-3.

They added a Hayden point in the second quarter, but Ballygarrett picked off three of their own to move into a 0-10 to 1-4 interval advantage.

Substitute Ella Hayden pulled home to level within three minutes of the restart, and with Karen Hayden (three) and Keelin Doyle on target, Oylegate-Glenbrien moved 2-8 to 0-11 ahead.

However, Davy lofted in her opening goal in the 40th minute, and she and Bolger added points to make it 1-13 to 2-8 at the water break.

They moved six up when Davy found the net again, a couple of minutes after Ceanne MacNamee became Ballygarrett’s third scorer.

There was still a sting in the Oyleagte-Glenbrien tail, and Emma McCarthy cut the gap to a goal before Bolger flighted over a ‘45 at the other end.

Hayden drilled home a free to the net in the third minute of added-time but couldn’t get the distance from inside her own half two minutes later as Moore batted away to secure the Ballygarrett success.

Ballygarrett: Elyn Moore; Niame Crowe, Grace O’Keeffe, Mia Sullivan; Aisling Hughes, Orla Wafer, Shannon Harkin; Katie Bolger (0-10, 4 frees, 2 ‘45s), Rebecca Prendergast (joint capt.); Ceanne MacNamee (0-1), Jade Moore-Kavanagh (joint capt.), Eva Casey; Anna O’Leary, Mia Davy (2-4), Chloe Tobin. Subs. - Dandan Walsh for MacNamee (31), also Ellie Lawless, Teegan Murphy, Robin Wafer, Niamh Hughes, Millie Byrne, Zoe Hernandez, Alana O’Connor.

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Emma Lawler; Alex Doyle, Caoimhe Whelan, Lisa Nolan; Caoimhe O’Leary, Jessica Redmond, Gráinne Hourihane; Amy Fortune, Kayleigh Cullen; Emma McCarthy (1-0), Karen Hayden (capt., 1-6, 1-3 frees), Aoife Fitzhenry (0-1); Eibhlin Moran, Aoife Doran (1-0), Leah Reck. Subs. - Miacha Connolly for O’Leary (28), Keelin Doyle (0-1) for Redmond (31), Ella Hayden (1-0) for Reck (31), Ava Whelan for Moran (58), Ella O’Brien for Doran (60+1).

Referee: John O’Rourke (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy).