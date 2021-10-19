Askamore in sparkling form

THERE WAS a real sparkle about Askamore as they soared to the Enniscorthy Guardian Under-15 hurling Division 2 shield title at the expense of Rapparees in the final at the sun-kissed Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence.

The black and ambers forged clear by 1-8 to 0-2 at half-time with a goal from full-forward and captain Robert Quinn, before Darragh Dee consolidated victory with a last-gasp major.

Askamore possessed a deadly finisher in Adam O’Connell-Byrne, while Quinn on the edge of the square together with the likes of Ryan Bailey, Dee and Adam Donohoe provided plenty of threat as Miceál Kinsella, Thomas Kirwan, Tom Mackey and Shay Doran patrolled the rearguard with real assurance.

Rapparees weren’t without their gems, with midfielder Seán Hyland and centre-forward Callum McVeigh prominent amongst those in a promising but very youthful combination that should claim honours in the not too distant future.

But Askamore established an early foothold on the greasy surface as Adam O’Connell-Byrne put over a third-minute free which he won, and he added a similar score from play before they had a goal disallowed for a square infringement.

Oran Hayden went close to netting for the winners before they bounced back from a spate of wides to get back on track after the first water break with a brace each from Robert Quinn and O’Connell-Byrne (frees) to assert by 1-5 to nil.

Rapparees went close as Jack Canavan forced a save from Askamore’s magnificent ‘keeper Jimmy Breen, while Callum McVeigh struck the upright before Jack Leacy (play and free) got the green and reds within 1-5 to 0-2 after 28 minutes.

A late flourish from Rían Buttle, defender Conor Dillon and Quinn stretched the gap to 1-8 to 0-2 at half-time, with Rapparees goalie Adam Butler-Southall producing an outstanding recovery save in the closing moments.

The sides traded points on the resumption before Thomas Kirwan denied Seán Hyland goaling direct from a free. But, after a further exchange, Hyland’s third point on the trot from a free encouraged Rapparees after 46 minutes (1-10 to 0-6).

The Enniscorthy town side’s full-back Ryan Donohoe produced one of the scores of the game when bursting out from his position to dash down field and shoot over in the 54th minute.

Askamore boasted the superior overall quality though, and their safe-as-houses ‘keeper thwarted two more late attempts after Darragh Dee had put the issue beyond doubt when netting from a delivery via a ‘65 after Robert Quinn’s shot had been deflected.

Askamore: Jimmy Breen; Tom Mackey, Miceál Kinsella, Shay Doran; Ben Walsh, Thomas Kirwan, Conor Dillon (0-1); Adam Donohoe, Darragh Dee (1-0); Conal Butler, Ryan Bailey, Rían Buttle (0-1); Adam O’Connell-Byrne (0-9, 7 frees), Robert Quinn (capt., 1-2), Oran Hayden. Subs. – Cathal Byrne for Donohoe, inj. (12), Cian Lancaster for Buttle (54), Oisín Farrell for Hayden (56), Thomas Mahon for Walsh (60+1), David Whitty for Quinn (60+1), Mogue O’Neill for Butler (60+1), also Jamie Naughton.

Rapparees: Adam Butler-Southall; Barry Kennedy, Ryan Donohoe (0-1), Paddy Kelly; Killian Brennan, Zack Creane (capt.), Conor O’Brien; Seán Hyland (0-4 frees), Jamie Pepper; Jack Leacy (0-2, 1 free), Callum McVeigh, John Millar; Jack Canavan, Kevin Barron, Tomás Fenlon. Subs. – Andy Kelly for Pepper, inj. (17), Rhys O’Gorman for Fenlon (43), Patryk Tauroginski for Canavan (60+1), also Fionn O’Reilly, Thomas Nolan, Thomas Cummins, Danny Kervick, Keanan Treacy, Dillon Farrell, Ben Walsh, Adam Butler, Oisín Larkin.

Referee: Nora Muldoon (Cloughbawn).