Askamore go top

TWO-GOAL shooter Jack Nolan led a second-half goal charge as Askamore leapfrogged Fethard to a top-place finish in Group A of The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship following Saturday’s duel in damp St. Patrick’s Park.

Fethard were leading by 0-9 to 1-4 before three unanswered Askamore points preceded Nolan sinking the first of his two goals, and he swelled the gap to 3-9 to 0-12 after 51 minutes before providing the assist for Shane Tomkins to consolidate victory for Denis Murphy’s charges.

Fethard were quite subdued throughout as they sought to make it four wins from five, but a selection which had been Senior for the last three years struggled against hard-working opposition.

Victory saw Askamore jump from third to first in the table as Fethard went in the opposite direction, meaning St. Mogue’s face Taghmon-Camross in Friday’s quarter-final in New Ross, while the winners here tackle Blackwater in Monamolin on Saturday

Constant rain and a blustery breeze militated against fluent hurling as little separated the sides while being tied three times during the first-half, including on 1-4 to 0-7 at the interval.

Jimmy Sutton, Adam O’Grady and Cian Byrne nudged Fethard into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead while the latter endured some finishing issues in the trying conditions, before Askamore tied after 14 minutes through Conor Levingstone and James Byrne.

Cian Byrne (free) and midfielder John Tubritt quickly restored a two-point gap for wind-assisted Fethard, but Askamore lashed back with a transformative 18th-minute goal as James Byrne found the country-end net after Conor Levingstone’s long delivery was broken down by Jack Nolan (1-3 to 0-5).

And, after an exchange of points, James Byrne went close to netting again - beating a defender and the ’keeper out on the left before pinging an angled strike off the near post.

Relieved Fethard pulled level at the break after a quality Tubritt submission from the extreme left.

Although not hitting their stride, Fethard remained extremely relevant when pushing ahead by 0-9 to 1-4 on 36 minutes from a Cian Byrne ’65 and Richie Waters.

But as Tomás ‘Tucker’ Kinsella took over dead-ball duties for Askamore from James Byrne, he began to turn the screw when putting over three frees on the bounce. Then a turnover by Shane Tomkins saw him feed James Byrne who crossed to Jack Nolan, and he raced alone through the centre to fire home a low finish on 42 minutes (2-7 to 0-9).

While Fethard got it back to 2-9 to 0-12, that Askamore burst seemed to rattle them somewhat, and that was certainly the case when Jack Nolan crafted his second major in a carbon-copy move for his first – with Tomkins finding James Byrne who popped to the tall Nolan to blow open a 3-9 to 0-12 divide after 51 minutes.

Tomkins had to thwart a goaling effort by Joe Sutton while Cian Byrne had a low free kept out by James Lancaster as Fethard tried to salvage something.

But that was put beyond them when Jack Nolan sent Tomkins haring in from the left endline to net an insurance goal in the 58th minute.

Askamore: Darragh Kinsella; James Lancaster, Frank Lancaster, Seán Bookey; Conor Levingstone (0-1), Tommy Devereux, P.J. Nolan (capt.); Tom Byrne, Tomás Kirwan; Pádraig Byrne, Jack Nolan (2-0), Shane Tomkins (1-1); James Byrne (1-2, 0-1 free), Colm Fortune, Tomás Kinsella (0-5, 4 frees). Subs. – Gavin Sunderland for P. Byrne (HT), James Sharry for Bookey (47), Martin Byrne for P.J. Nolan, inj. (56).

Fethard: Mark Wallace; Martin Doyle, Daniel Mullan, Brian Dillon; Graham O’Grady, Eoin Whelan, Joe Sutton (capt.); Garrett Foley, John Tubritt (0-2); Seán Nunan, Richie Waters (0-2), Bryan Power (0-1); Cian Byrne (0-5, 2 frees, 1 ’65), Adam O’Grady (0-1), Jimmy Sutton (0-1). Subs. – Jake Molloy for A. O’Grady (48), Rúairí Tubrid for Dillon (56).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Rapparees).