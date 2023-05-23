Antrim goals crush Wexford footballers

Win or draw needed against Leitrim to reach knockouts

THE DRASTIC dip in form from one half to the next in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday was difficult to fathom, and it has left the Wexford Senior footballers with a big task on their hands to emerge from Group 4 of the Tailteann Cup into the knockout stages.

How could a team that shot eleven points and no wides before the break end up only adding three on the restart on the way to a comprehensive beating by a very well-organised Antrim side?

Certainly, when Wexford went in at the break ahead by 0-11 to 0-9, there was nothing to indicate the collapse to come.

Admittedly, some concern was expressed after the poor ending to the half as, although the hosts led by five on two occasions, Antrim hit four of the last five scores before the interval to leave them within touching distance.

And while the second period six days earlier in Brewster Park featured some of the best football produced during John Hegarty’s reign, it could be argued that the small home crowd witnessed some of the worst on this occasion.

To only add three points – with the last 50 seconds from the end when the game was over, and the second from a ’45 – was hard to credit, with seven wides chalked up in the process.

Two very well-worked Antrim goals in the 43rd and 45th minutes, both finished clinically by full-forward Ruairí McCann, saw them surge ahead and they never looked back.

It took Wexford twelve minutes to score in the second-half – a Ben Brosnan pointed response to that second goal – and then they didn’t register again for almost another 18 minutes.

One passage of play midway through the half made me wonder if Wexford had picked up some of the bad habits evident in Fermanagh’s approach when the sides drew in Enniskillen on the previous Sunday.

The home side had been reduced to 14 men, after Conor Carty collected two yellow cards in under two minutes, with Dominic McEnhill slotting over the free after his second offence to leave Antrim with a 2-10 to 0-12 lead.

Wexford gained possession and every single one of Andy McEntee’s side retreated behind the ball. What followed was almost three minutes of keep-ball in the middle third, but no progress in terms of gaining territory.

It was lateral passing for the sake of it, slow and predictable, and it ended with substitute John Tubritt losing the ball when some attempt at penetrating that tightly-packed rearguard was finally made.

In contrast, Antrim were excellent breaking at pace, displaying very high fitness levels and clever runs off the shoulder to repeatedly worry Wexford.

Indeed, the visitors – who top the table with four points after two rounds and are safely through – might have scored five goals rather than two were it not for some fine saves by Darragh Brooks.

The upshot is that Wexford need to draw with or beat Leitrim in Parnell Park on June 4 (3 p.m.) in order to claim one of the three qualifying places from the group and compete in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Leitrim have lost to both Antrim and Fermanagh by nine points, but Wexford had to work hard to beat them by 0-19 to 0-15 in the league in Chadwicks Wexford Park in February. And while the Andy Moran-managed side appear to be still feeling the after-effects from their shock Connacht exit to New York in Gaelic Park, they are backed into a corner now and won’t make it easy for Wexford.

Wexford captain Liam Coleman darting through a gap between Cathal Hynds and Patrick McCormick.

Brian Molloy came in for Richie Waters in the only personnel change to the starting 15, although the latter entered the fray after a mere 13 minutes when Páraic Hughes was forced off through injury for the second game on the trot. That was a major blow, as the Kilanerin ace had already contributed two points with his driving runs down the right flank.

Kevin O’Grady moved from left half-forward to left half-back directly after the throw-in, with Mark Rossiter drifting out to the space he had vacated to leave Ben Brosnan and Robbie Brooks forming a two-man inside line.

With O’Grady marking wing-forward Patrick Finnegan and Conor Carty directly opposing number 11 Adam Loughran, this left Eoin Porter in a sweeping role while Niall Hughes filled the full-back berth once again. However, the fluid nature of Wexford’s approach ensured a lot of dove-tailing between positions, with players darting either forwards or backwards depending on which team had possession.

There was a noteworthy opening, as when captain Liam Coleman drove over a fine point from an O’Grady off-load in the second minute, it was the first white flag he has raised (to go along with two goals) on his 25th appearance at this level.

An Antrim shot on goal by Conor Stewart was blocked in the immediate aftermath, before Eoghan Nolan fed Páraic Hughes to double Wexford’s lead.

Marc Jordan opened Antrim’s account before Hughes soloed away to make it 0-3 to 0-1, with Dominic McEnhill kicking the first point from a free in the sixth minute.

The general GAA perception of referees slightly favouring the home team didn’t apply here as the free count ended 22-13 in Antrim’s favour, although Cork official David Murnane wasn’t the man responsible for that alarming second-half fade-out.

Cathal Walsh and Robbie Brooks combined to set up Mark Rossiter for a point, and the scorer then turned creator as Kevin O’Grady drilled over a beauty with the outside of his left boot (0-5 to 0-2).

It was a continuation of the second-half in Enniskillen, with the shooting from distance being of the highest quality.

Michael Furlong got in on the act, after Darragh Brooks soloed all the way to the far ’45 before releasing Ben Brosnan, but accurate Antrim netminder Michael Byrne nailed the first of his five fine left-footed placed balls just before Páraic Hughes had to depart.

A second O’Grady point, from a Niall Hughes pass, was cancelled by Byrne’s second score, via the left post.

Wexford continued to make full use of their chances, with Brosnan converting a free after a foul on Glen Malone before Mark Rossiter drove over another beauty from just inside the ’45 (0-9 to 0-4).

Michael Byrne converted another free and missed the next one, with substitute Richie Waters bursting past a couple of would-be tacklers before restoring that five-point gap in the 29th minute.

Darragh Brooks advanced smartly to smother a Patrick McBride shot on the next Antrim attack, with Byrne slotting over the ’45.

And after Patrick Finnegan reduced the gap to three, it was the turn of Darragh Brooks to show his placed-ball prowess after his brother Robbie was fouled after claiming a mark (0-11 to 0-7).

Two late Dominic McEnhill points helped the Antrim cause no end, and he also hit the post from a mark in between. And it meant that while eight Wexford players had scored and some of those points were top-notch, there was insufficient daylight between the sides.

The shooting efficiency faltered notably on the restart, with a particularly poor finish from Glen Malone leading to the first Wexford wide and setting the tone.

Liam Coleman and Mark Rossiter were also off target before Antrim hit the front for the first time in the 43rd minute, and they never looked back.

A loss of possession by Richie Waters in attack was ultimately punished, as Dominic McEnhill drilled a sublime crossfield pass from the left over the head of Niall Hughes and into the chest of full-forward Ruairí McCann who gave Darragh Brooks no chance (1-9 to 0-11).

Two minutes later, another excellent McEnhill delivery picked out Patrick McCormick, and he handpassed to McCann who produced a second emphatic finish.

There was still hope when Ben Brosnan kicked high and over the bar in reply, after a stretching Liam Coleman did well to get the ball to him.

That made it 2-9 to 0-12, but the Wexford challenge unravelled further approaching the end of the third quarter.

Referee Murnane booked both Conor Carty and Eoin Porter for holding offences off-the-ball as they awaited the restart after a Mark Rossiter wide.

Moments later Carty had little option but to take down Patrick Finnegan from behind as he darted through on goal, and the inevitable second yellow card was followed by a tap-over McEnhill free to widen the gap to four.

Antrim’s resolute defence and clinical counter-attacking saw them complete their mission in relative comfort thereafter.

Darragh Brooks denied Ruairí McCann his hat-trick with a save before McEnhill pointed from a mark, and Adam Loughran shot tamely at Wexford’s goalie before the Castletown man’s outstretched leg kept out a shot by the other Ruairí McCann – the number 12 from Creggan as opposed to the goal-scoring number 14 from Aghagallon.

Michael Byrne knocked over the ’45 that arose, and Patrick Finnegan stretched the margin to seven before a pointed Darragh Brooks ’45 was Wexford’s first score in more than 17 minutes (2-13 to 0-13).

Eoghan Nolan hit a very late point in between Antrim’s final two contributions from McEnhill (free) and midfielder Conor Stewart, as only the counties’ second-ever championship meeting (after Wexford won the All-Ireland semi-final of 1913 in Croke Park by 4-4 to 0-1) ended in a decisive and deserved win for the visitors.

Wexford: Darragh Brooks (Castletown, 0-2, 1 free, 1 ’45); Brian Molloy (St. James’), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin), Michael Furlong (Adamstown, 0-1); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers), Conor Carty (Castletown), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown); Liam Coleman (Castletown, capt., 0-1), Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue); Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-2), Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Kevin O’Grady (St. James’, 0-2); Robbie Brooks (Castletown), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane, 0-2), Ben Brosnan (Castletown, 0-2, 1 free). Subs. - Richie Waters (Fethard, 0-1) for P. Hughes, inj. (13), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin) for Brosnan (50), John Tubritt (Fethard) for R. Brooks (50), Darragh Lyons (St. James’) for Walsh (55), Seán Nolan (Horeswood) for Waters (61), also Anthony Larkin (Starlights), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Alan Tobin (Starlights).

Antrim: Michael Byrne (0-5, 3 frees, 2 ’45s); Patrick McCormick, Peter Healy (capt.), Ronan Boyle; Patrick McBride, Joseph Finnegan, Dermot McAleese; Cathal Hynds, Conor Stewart (0-1); Patrick Finnegan (0-2), Adam Loughran, Dominic McEnhill (0-6, 3 frees, 1 mark); Ruairí McCann (Creggan Kickhams), Ruairí McCann (St. Mary’s, Aghagallon, 2-0), Marc Jordan (0-1). Subs. – Declan Lynch for Healy (59), Odhran Eastwood for Loughran (66), Oisín Doherty for P. Finnegan (68), Barry McCormick for J. Finnegan (68), Calum Higgins for McAleese.

Referee: David Murnane (Cork).

TAILTEANN CUP GROUP 4

Antrim 2 2 0 0 48 32 4

Fermanagh 2 1 1 0 38 29 3

Wexford 2 0 1 1 30 37 1

Leitrim 2 0 0 2 31 49 0