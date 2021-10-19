Alley end on a high

BUFFERS ALLEY produced a powerful final quarter to pull away and win the Gorey Guardian Under-15 football Division 3 shield final in St. Patrick’s Park on Monday of last week.

The Monamolin boys were involved in a titanic battle with Oylegate-Glenbrien until Kevin Doran took the game by the scruff of the neck in the final quarter and drove his side to a well-deserved title.

Both teams looked fairly evenly matched as they battled with great heart and determination for the first three-quarters. Both had their spells in the ascendancy and each had players capable of taking a game by the scruff of the neck at any given time.

However, in games like this the final quarter tells the whole story and it was the power and guts of the Alley boys that saw them produce a smothering display to bring the shield back to Monamolin.

As well as finishing on the front foot, the Alley started with real fire in their bellies. Within three minutes Donnacha Moran took a handpass from Callum Whelan-Byrne and rattled a finish past Philip Cullen. Sebastian Veal followed with a second goal a minute later as his side looked ready to dominate.

However, with Darragh Harris on form, Oylegate-Glenbrien rebounded. He scored a fantastic 1-2 before Jack Nolan levelled the game. A Harris free put the Enniscorthy District side ahead but the talented James Kavanagh ensured it was level at the water break.

Kavanagh would score 1-1 in the second quarter which, despite a cracking Jack Nolan goal at the other end, gave Buffers Alley an interval advantage (3-2 to 2-4).

The third quarter was probably the least dramatic of the evening as the sides truly cancelled each other out. Harris and Nolan pointed for Oylegate-Glenbrien but Tomás Walsh and Kavanagh responded at the other end to keep their side ahead.

However, a pair of quickfire goals from Kevin Doran wrapped up the title for Buffers Alley in the final quarter.

The first came after a strong run, while the second was a bullet from a tight angle on the right of goal. It was left to Ben Fanning to put the seal on the shield success with an injury-time point.

Buffers Alley: Ciarán Murphy; Páuric Kirwan, Ríoch Fortune, Eoghan Redmond; Oisín Kirwan, Kevin Doran (2-0), Cian Meleady; Tomás Walsh (capt., 0-1), Marin Kisov; Sebastian Veal (1-0), James Kavanagh (1-3, 0-1 free), Ben Fanning (0-1); Owen Breen, Callum Whelan-Byrne, Donnacha Moran (1-0). Subs. - Christian Veal for Breen (57), also Billy O’Leary, Niall Furlong, Alex Hickey, Seán Kavanagh, Gearóid Kirwan, Bill Fanning.

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Philip Cullen; Seán Downes, Conor Somers, Lorcan Kinsella; Ouen Redmond, Danny Fortune, Daniel Cosgrave; Jack Nolan (capt., 1-2), Andy Byrne; Seán Doyle, Mikie Reck, Darragh Harris (1-5, 0-2 frees); Cian O’Brien, Niall Byrne, Mikey Fortune. Subs. - Kyle Curran for Fortune (37), Darragh Buttle for N. Byrne (37), also James Alcock, Craig Byrne, Cameron Shiels, Darragh Farrell, Cian Cosgrave, Jamie Darcy, Tadhg Brophy.

Referee: Martin Quigley (Rathnure).