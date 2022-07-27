Alley ease worries

IT WAS nervy and far from perfect, but the bottom line was that Buffers Alley got the job done in this must-win clash with understrength Taghmon-Camross in Group B of The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship in rain-lashed Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

A wides count of 16 ensured they didn’t do it the easy way, and it was still anyone’s game when half-time substitute Cathal Doyle sent over his third free for the Ross District side to bring them level for the seventh time in the 53rd minute.

However, the Alley claimed the last two precious points to join their already-qualified rivals in the quarter-finals, with veteran Willie Doran availing of a partial block by a colleague on an attempted Ian Carty clearance to restore their advantage.

And the closing point arrived in the 57th minute, with Cormac Walsh moving the ball along the ground into the path of Shamey O’Hagan who duly obliged.

It wasn’t quite done and dusted at that stage, as the Alley had to clear a late Cathal Doyle free before looking on gratefully when a Barry O’Gorman line ball sailed wide across their goalmouth.

They, in turn, struck the last two of those 16 wides before full-time brought immense relief and the reward of a clash with HWH-Bunclody in the last eight at the same venue on Friday.

Taghmon-Camross – who now face Fethard in New Ross – were in the unusual position here of being unable to finish anywhere other than second in the group, regardless of the outcome.

And this dictated their decision to leave a couple of players with minor injuries on the sideline, while restricting others to half-hour roles. Adam Sinnott and Darren Carty didn’t feature at all, while Stephen O’Gorman, Barry O’Gorman, Pat Nolan and Cathal Doyle played a half apiece.

In addition, Darren Hayden and Michael O’Gorman were away, but all of that didn’t stop them from making life very hard for the opposition who had pressure heaped on their shoulders. County Under-20 footballer Conor Murphy was the stand-out performer of the opening half, with his 1-2 from play helping the wind-assisted Taghmon-Camross into an interval lead of 1-6 to 0-7.

They had responded well to an early Paul O’Leary free for the Alley, reeling off four points on the trot from Stephen O’Gorman, Luke Sinnott and that Murphy brace.

The latter also had his first effort for a goal denied by Darren O’Brien in the 13th minute, before the Alley stepped it up with points from another O’Leary free, Willie Doran and Seán Murphy. The teams were level on two more occasions before Conor Murphy latched on to a long free and beat O’Brien with a low shot off the sodden surface in the 25th minute (1-6 to 0-6).

Paul O’Leary pulled one back before the break from a free, and he also hit all four of his side’s third-quarter points from placed balls.

However, Cathal Doyle (free) and James Whitty were on target at the other end, leaving the outcome still up for grabs midway through the second-half (1-8 to 0-11).

The Alley edged ahead twice, through Willie Doran and Ross Donohoe, only for Doyle to respond on both occasions, before those late points from Doran and O’Hagan sealed it for the Paul Gahan-managed winners.

Buffers Alley: Darren O’Brien; John Farrell, Ciarán Kenny, Kevin Roche; Edward Harney, Seán Murphy (0-1), Owen McNulty; Pat Kenny (capt.), Eoin O’Meara; Cormac Walsh, Ross Donohoe (0-1), Shamey O’Hagan (0-2); Liam Walsh, Willie Doran (0-3), Paul O’Leary (0-8, 6 frees, 1 ’65). Subs. – Shane Grannell for L. Walsh (45), Jack Twomey for Roche (49), David Meleady for C. Walsh (58).

Taghmon-Camross: Jack Dunne (capt.); Tom Banville, Alan Nolan, David O’Keeffe; Pat Nolan, Ian Carty, Barry Óg McGrath; Shane Lacey, Thomas Furlong; James Whitty (0-1), Chris Cullen, Michael Foley; Conor Murphy (1-2), Stephen O’Gorman (0-2), Luke Sinnott (0-2, 1 free). Subs. – Cathal Doyle (0-3 frees) for S. O’Gorman (HT), Barry O’Gorman for P. Nolan (HT), Pete Murphy for Furlong (44), James Kelly for Cullen (54).

Referee: Seán Whelan (St. Martin’s).