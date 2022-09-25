Alleged assault on Wexford GAA referee to be probed

Wexford GAA is set to investigate an alleged assault of a referee.

WEXFORD GAA is set to investigate an alleged assault that occurred at a Junior football championship game on Sunday afternoon.

A statement published on the County Board’s official website states: “Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today, Sunday. Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

The match in question took place in Whiterock Hill in Wexford town on Sunday, with a 12 noon throw-in.

Host club St. Joseph’s were beaten by Our Lady’s Island in Group A of the Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship by 1-11 to 1-10.

The game was refereed by Mick Lanigan of the Shelmaliers club.

A Garda spokesman confirmed to this newspaper that “we were called to the GAA grounds in Whiterock Hill to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

“We carried out an initial investigation, having been informed of an incident involving a St. Joseph's mentor.”

Garda investigations into the incident are continuing, their spokesman added.

Meanwhile, a post on the St. Joseph’s club’s Facebook page also addresses the alleged incident:

“St Joseph’s GAA Club are investigating an incident at a Juniour (sic) Championship game at St Josephs grounds between St. Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island.

“We condemn any such behaviours towards any match official.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee and we wish him well. We would like to thank all medical personnel who gave assistance.

“The club will cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter by Wexford GAA and Wexford CCC.

“St Joseph’s will not be issuing any further statements at this time.”