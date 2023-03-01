All-County Football League action to begin

THE FOOTBALL clubs will be emerging from their winter slumber this week, with round one of the EBS Mortgages Wexford All-County Leagues taking place from tonight (Wednesday) through to Sunday.

The action will start in Hollymount at 8 p.m. when Shelmaliers begin the defence of their Premier crown - won in a local derby at the expense of Crossabeg-Ballymurn last summer - against Starlights.

Thursday will see Horeswood hosting Adamstown in Division 1B, while championship titleholders Castletown will be at home to Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Tomnahely on Friday.

The welcome re-introduction of promotion and relegation should add some much-needed bite to these competitions, although it’s interesting to note that HWH-Bunclody have only entered a Junior football side and will not be represented by their first teams in either code.

The dates for all rounds up to and including April 21 have been announced, and the entire All-County League programme will be completed prior to the commencement of the championships during the summer months.

The full details of dates and groups are outlined below –

Football dates: March 3-5, round one; March 16-19, round two; April 1-2, round three; April 15-16, round four; April 21, Division 3 round five.

Hurling dates: March 10-12, round one; March 24-26, round two; April 7-9, round three.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier A: Castletown, Crossabeg-Ballymurn, Shelmaliers, Starlights, Kilanerin.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Premier B: St. Anne’s, Glynn-Barntown, St. James’, Fethard, Sarsfields, Gusserane.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1A: St. Martin’s, Taghmon-Camross, Clongeen, St. Fintan’s, St. Mary’s (Maudlintown), Bannow-Ballymitty.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 1B: Naomh Éanna, Ferns St. Aidan’s, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, Ballyhogue, Horeswood, Adamstown.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2A: Duffry Rovers, St. Patrick’s, Monageer-Boolavogue, Craanford, Réalt na Mara, Kilrush.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 2B: St. Mary’s (Rosslare), Kilmore, Cloughbawn, Volunteers, Geraldine O’Hanrahans, Glynn-Barntown.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3A: Our Lady’s Island, Gusserane, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, Sarsfields, St. Joseph’s, Shelmaliers, St. Anne’s.

EBS Mortgages Wexford ACFL Division 3B: Starlights, Naomh Éanna, Ferns St. Aidan’s, Kilanerin, Ballyhogue, Marshalstown-Castledockrell, HWH-Bunclody, Castletown.

EEW ACHL Premier A: Naomh Éanna, Oylegate-Glenbrien, Ferns St. Aidan’s, Rapparees, Glynn-Barntown, Rathnure.

EEW ACHL Premier B: St. Martin’s, St. Anne’s, Oulart-The Ballagh, Shelmaliers, Faythe Harriers, Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

EEW ACHL Division 1A: Askamore, Tara Rocks, Blackwater, Buffers Alley, Cloughbawn.

EEW ACHL Division 1B: Taghmon-Camross, St. James’, Gusserane, Fethard, Adamstown, Horeswood.

EEW ACHL Division 2A: Liam Mellows, Monageer-Boolavogue, Ballygarrett, Oulart-The Ballagh, Craanford, Duffry Rovers.

EEW ACHL Division 2B: Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, St. Martin’s, Davidstown-Courtnacuddy, St. Mary’s (Rosslare), Shelmaliers, Geraldine O’Hanrahans.

EEW ACHL Division 3A: Shamrocks, St. Patrick’s, Rapparees, Ferns St. Aidan’s, Marshalstown-Castledockrell, Rathnure.

EEW ACHL Division 3B: Faythe Harriers, Our Lady’s Island, Glynn-Barntown, Kilmore, Clongeen, St. Fintan’s.

EEW ACHL Division 4A: Bannow-Ballymitty, Cloughbawn, St. Anne’s, Monageer-Boolavogue, Ballyhogue.

EEW ACHL Division 4B: Naomh Éanna, Oulart-The Ballagh, Oylegate-Glenbrien, Buffers Alley, Blackwater, Tara Rocks.