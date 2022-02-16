All change on the club front

Shaun Murphy of Oulart-The Ballagh in action for Wexford against Antrim’s Niall McKenna in the drawn Allianz Hurling League game in Corrigan Park, Belfast last June. Murphy has been the club’s sole representative on the squad since 2019, but he will miss the current league campaign in order to have surgery on a back injury.

Lar Prendergast in action for Wexford against Limerick’s Niall Moran in the All-Ireland Senior hurling qualifier loss by 1-22 to 2-13 in the Gaelic Grounds on July 2, 2011. It was manager Colm Bonnar’s last game in charge, but also historic for Oulart-The Ballagh as a record-breaking eight players from the club played in the same championship tie. Prendergast was joined by Paul Roche, Keith Rossiter, Darren Stamp, Michael Jacob, Rory Jacob, Garrett Sinnott and David Redmond.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT of the 34-strong Wexford squad plus seven extended panel members aroused plenty of interest in the days leading up to the Allianz Hurling League opener.

However, the debate on who was included or excluded was quickly overtaken by the team’s on-field exploits, when they accounted for the all-conquering Limerick on their first assignment.

One very notable aspect to that list of 41 players stood out like a beacon to this writer: the absence of any Oulart-The Ballagh players.

Indeed, when you add in the fact that there’s nobody from Buffers Alley either, along with just one from Rathnure (Rory Higgins), it highlights the changing face of club hurling in the county like never before.

For those of my vintage and older, it’s certainly a timely reminder of how times have changed. If anyone had predicted in the seventies, eighties, nineties or indeed noughties that these three clubs would only supply one hurler from a possible 41 to a Wexford squad, they would have been treated with derision.

In the case of Oulart-The Ballagh, the absence is clearly down chiefly to Shaun Murphy’s need to have surgery on his persistent back problem.

This dedicated and dependable campaigner has registered 76 appearances since making his debut in a Walsh Shield game against Offaly ten years ago, scoring 1-24 in the process.

And hopefully he will be back by April to ensure his club is represented once again on the championship squad.

In the meantime, the lack of an Oulart-The Ballagh presence is a real eye-opener, and I must confess to being very surprised that Billy Dunne hasn’t made the cut.

He got a couple of opportunities in the Walsh Cup as a starter against Laois and substitute versus Dublin, while he excelled with Oulart-The Ballagh – along with Murphy and new arrival Declan Buggy – and did all he could to prevent their disappointing demotion from the Senior grade last year.

Based on his performances in all of the above games, I felt he merited a place on the squad, but obviously I don’t see what goes on in training or behind the scenes.

With no Murphy and no Dunne included at present, it begs the question: when was the last calendar year that didn’t feature an Oulart-The Ballagh player on either a Wexford league or championship squad?

The answer, would you believe, is 1965; on June 19, 1966, Christy Jacob made his Senior debut in the 3-18 to 4-5 Leinster championship semi-final against Dublin in Nowlan Park, scoring 1-2 from right corner-forward in an inside line that also featured the recently-deceased Seamus Barron (2-0), and the late Jack Berry.

He added a goal in the subsequent provincial final loss to Kilkenny and, after further outings in the Walsh Cup and Oireachtas, Christy’s league debut came against Kilkenny in New Ross on November 6 of that year. Lining out again in the number 13 role, and scoring one goal in a 3-5 to 0-8 victory, his full-forward line colleagues were Christy Martin of Geraldine O’Hanrahans (1-0) and Seamus ‘Shanks’ Whelan of St. Martin’s (1-1).

Christy led the way for the club, and he was quickly joined by his younger brother, Mick. Tom Byrne and Jimmy Prendergast made their debuts in 1970, and from that point onwards the Oulart-The Ballagh representation was always very strong.

When Billy Dunne featured in the Walsh Cup last month, he became the 40th club member to don the Wexford jersey in the top flight since Christy set the ball rolling in 1966.

Their best-ever representation was in 2011 and 2012, when nine Oulart-The Ballagh hurlers featured in both of those calendar years. The number was eight in four of the previous five seasons, and also in 1975, when Johnny Murphy of Crossabeg-Ballymurn spent his one year with the club in what was his second campaign as a Wexford Senior hurler.

The full list of representatives contains some marvellous talent, and it reads like a who’s who of the club’s finest hurlers down through the years. I’ve outlined it below, with the (CH) after a name denoting that he played in the championship in that particular season.

1966 (1): Christy Jacob (CH).

1967 (1): Christy Jacob (CH).

1968 (2): Christy Jacob (CH), Mick Jacob.

1969 (2): Christy Jacob (CH), Mick Jacob (CH).

1970 (3): Tom Byrne (CH), Mick Jacob (CH), Jimmy Prendergast.

1971 (5): Tom Byrne (CH), Christy Jacob (CH), Mick Jacob (CH), Robbie Jacob, Jimmy Prendergast.

1972 (5): Tom Byrne, Christy Jacob, Mick Jacob (CH), Paddy Kehoe, Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1973 (6): Tom Byrne (CH), Christy Jacob (CH), Mick Jacob (CH), Paddy Kehoe (CH), Johnny Parle, Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1974 (7): Tom Byrne (CH), P.J. Harris, Christy Jacob, Mick Jacob (CH), Paddy Kehoe (CH), Johnny Parle, Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1975 (8): Tom Byrne (CH), P.J. Harris, Christy Jacob, Mick Jacob (CH), Paddy Kehoe, Timmy McCormack, Johnny Murphy (CH), Jimmy Prendergast.

1976 (3): Tom Byrne (CH), Mick Jacob (CH), Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1977 (3): Mick Jacob (CH), Paddy Kehoe, Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1978 (3): Mick Jacob, Paddy Kehoe (CH), Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1979 (4): Tom Byrne (CH), Mick Jacob (CH), Brendan O’Connor, Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1980 (4): P.J. Harris (CH), Mick Jacob (CH), Brendan O’Connor, Jimmy Prendergast (CH).

1981 (4): Tomás Dunne, P.J. Harris, Mick Jacob (CH), Brendan O’Connor.

1982 (1): Mick Jacob (CH).

1983 (1): Mick Jacob (CH).

1984 (1): Mick Jacob (CH).

1985 (2): Tomás Dunne (CH), Martin Storey.

1986 (2): Tomás Dunne, Martin Storey (CH).

1987 (2): Tomás Dunne, Martin Storey (CH).

1988 (5): Liam Dunne (CH), Tomás Dunne, Brendan O’Connor, Tommy Stamp, Martin Storey.

1989 (4): Liam Dunne, Seán Dunne, Tomás Dunne, Martin Storey (CH).

1990 (2): Liam Dunne (CH), Martin Storey (CH).

1991 (3): Liam Dunne (CH), Tomás Dunne, Martin Storey (CH).

1992 (3): Liam Dunne (CH), Tomás Dunne (CH), Martin Storey (CH).

1993 (4): Liam Dunne (CH), Seán Dunne, Tomás Dunne (CH), Martin Storey (CH).

1994 (3): Liam Dunne (CH), Tomás Dunne (CH), Martin Storey (CH).

1995 (5): Liam Dunne (CH), Tomás Dunne (CH), Paul Finn (CH), Pierce Redmond, Martin Storey (CH).

1996 (5): Liam Dunne (CH), Paul Finn (CH), Pierce Redmond, Declan Stamp, Martin Storey (CH).

1997 (3): Liam Dunne (CH), Paul Finn, Martin Storey (CH).

1998 (3): Paul Finn, Pierce Redmond, Martin Storey (CH).

1999 (2): Liam Dunne (CH), Martin Storey (CH).

2000 (5): Liam Dunne (CH), Paul Finn, Michael Jacob, Pierce Redmond, Martin Storey (CH).

2001 (5): Liam Dunne (CH), Paul Finn, Michael Jacob, Darren Stamp (CH), Martin Storey (CH).

2002 (3): Liam Dunne (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2003 (6): Liam Dunne (CH), Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Anthony O’Leary (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2004 (5): Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Anthony O’Leary, Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp.

2005 (5): Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Des Mythen (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2006 (8): Stephen Doyle (CH), Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Andrew Kavanagh, Des Mythen (CH), Paul Roche, Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2007 (5): Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Paul Roche (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2008 (8): Stephen Doyle (CH), Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Dennis Morton, David Redmond (CH), Paul Roche (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2009 (8): Stephen Doyle (CH), Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Nicky Kirwan (CH), David Redmond (CH), Paul Roche (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2010 (8): Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Darren Nolan, Lar Prendergast (CH), David Redmond (CH), Paul Roche (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2011 (9): Michael Jacob (CH), Rory Jacob (CH), Nicky Kirwan (CH), Lar Prendergast (CH), David Redmond (CH), Paul Roche (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Garrett Sinnott (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2012 (9): Rory Jacob (CH), Barry Kehoe, Eoin Moore (CH), Shaun Murphy (CH), David Redmond (CH), Paul Roche, Keith Rossiter (CH), Garrett Sinnott (CH), Darren Stamp (CH).

2013 (6): Rory Jacob (CH), Eoin Moore (CH), Shaun Murphy (CH), David Redmond (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Garrett Sinnott (CH).

2014 (5): Rory Jacob (CH), Eoin Moore (CH), David Redmond (CH), Keith Rossiter (CH), Garrett Sinnott (CH).

2015 (5): Rory Jacob (CH), Eoin Moore (CH), Shaun Murphy, David Redmond (CH), Garrett Sinnott (CH).

2016 (5): Nicky Kirwan (CH), Eoin Moore (CH), Shaun Murphy, Conor O’Leary (CH), Kevin Sheridan.

2017 (4): Nicky Kirwan, Eoin Moore (CH), Shaun Murphy (CH), David Redmond (CH).

2018 (3): Eoin Moore, Shaun Murphy (CH), Conor O’Leary.

2019 (1): Shaun Murphy (CH).

2020 (1): Shaun Murphy (CH).

2021 (1): Shaun Murphy (CH).