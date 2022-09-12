Aidan Rochford nets a crucial goal as St. Anne's see off Starlights in Wexford Senior football championship

Oisín Pepper on the ball for Starlights with Liam Óg McGovern in pursuit.

St. Anne’s 1-11 Starlights 0-11

A MORE pro-active St. Anne’s side learned the costly lessons from ceding possession to Kilanerin when they bounced back with a merited one-goal win over Starlights in Group A of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Monamolin on Sunday.

The key score arrived in the 14th minute, when Aidan Rochford calmly planted the ball in the left corner of the net after good approach play from Liam Óg McGovern, Finn Ryan and Justin Moran, who was featuring for the first time in this campaign.

It was enough to secure an interval lead of 1-6 to 0-6, and the gap remained the same by full-time after the teams shared ten points after the interval.

St. Anne’s welcomed back Diarmuid O’Keeffe to man the centre of defence after injury ruled him out of their first two games, and his presence was a big boost. And although they were minus the services of Dylan O’Brien, Conan Philips and Mark Furlong on this occasion, they always looked to have an edge on a Starlights side for whom Pa Doyle returned between the posts.

Another plus for the losers was the late involvement of county player Alan Tobin on his return from injury, and they will need him from the off when they aim to draw level with Kilanerin on four points in Gorey on Saturday.

St. Anne’s have already amassed that tally, and their next outing will see them face Gusserane in Bellefield – a very odd venue given the geographical location of both clubs – on Sunday.

The Rathangan men won the toss and opted to use the wind first, and not for the first time they had a stand-out scoring ace in full-forward Seán Kelly.

The stocky Mayo native has an eye for the posts that few can match on the local club scene, and he had the first two of his seven points on the board inside five minutes.

The opener arrived from play, with the second coming from a mark after roving corner-forward Mikey Fogarty picked him out with a neat delivery.

Starlights got off the mark in the twelfth minute, with Ryan Mahon locating Dillon Redmond near the endline from where the attack-minded wing-back curled over a neat point.

However, St. Anne’s produced a strong response, recording 1-1 in the space of 57 seconds. An interception by captain Tomás Cullen was availed of by Aidan Rochford to find Liam Óg McGovern for a point, and the latter went on to play an early role in their well-worked goal.

He popped a handpass into the right corner for Finn Ryan, who duly found Justin Moran. One more lateral off-load created the room for Aidan Rochford to turn on to his left peg and crash the ball to the net for a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

Another Mikey Fogarty pass resulted in Seán Kelly’s third point, but Starlights fared considerably better in the last twelve minutes of the half when they worked their way back into contention with five of the seven scores registered.

Dillon Redmond added his second before Kelly converted a free at the other end, with Darragh Pepper going on to finish off a lengthy move featuring a garland of passes.

And after a further exchange between Oisín Pepper and Liam Rochford, two late Darragh Pepper points (play and free) reduced the deficit to 1-6 to 0-6 by half-time.

Starlights looked like they might take over when they resumed with the first two points, courtesy of Ryan Mahon – after a quick one-two with Mel Doyle from a ’45 – and a rising shot by wing-back Nathan O’Connor who had goal on his mind.

St. Anne’s looked vulnerable for the first time, but they regained control with three points on the trot between the 41st and 44th minutes.

Justin Moran got the first after swapping passes with Aidan Rochford, before Seán Kelly dived low to claim another mark from a Mikey Fogarty delivery and maintain his accurate finishing.

He also knocked over a free earned by Liam Rochford, leaving Starlights with a four-point deficit to deal with (1-9 to 0-8) entering the last quarter.

They had gone without a score for 16 minutes until Dillon Redmond converted a free, but Kelly swiftly responded.

An Alan Tobin free made it 1-10 to 0-10 in the 58th minute, but St. Anne’s hit back with a vital point as Mikey Fogarty turned from the main provider for Kelly into a finisher himself following a Seán Gaul pass.

Dillon Redmond did split the posts from another free 90 seconds into additional time, but St. Anne’s were able to hold out with a relative degree of comfort.

St. Anne’s: Graham Holmes; Seán Gaul, Tomás Cullen (capt.), Páraic O’Keeffe; Finn Ryan, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Kenny Cloney; Liam Schokman, Eoin Ryan; Liam Rochford (0-1), Aidan Rochford (1-0), Liam Óg McGovern (0-1); Justin Moran (0-1), Seán Kelly (0-7, 3 frees, 2 marks), Mikey Fogarty (0-1). Subs. – Kevin Breen for Cloney (HT), Jonathan Fogarty for P. O’Keeffe (50), Vincent Carroll for L. Rochford (60+2).

Starlights: Pa Doyle; Jack Kelly, Mel Doyle, Rory O’Connor (capt.); Dillon Redmond (0-4, 2 frees), Ben Edwards, Nathan O’Connor (0-1); Liam Ryan, Nick Doyle; Oisín Pepper (0-1), Ryan Mahon (0-1), Conor Farrell; Darragh Pepper (0-3, 1 free), Ricky Fox, Craig Foley. Subs. – Jordan Petticrew for Fox (42), Dylan McVeigh for Farrell (47), Alan Tobin (0-1 free) for D. Pepper (50), Lenny Connolly for Foley (52).

Referee: James Owens (Kilrush).