Aidan Nolan is on point as Bunclody recover to pip Sarsfields

AIDAN NOLAN gave an outstanding display of finishing both from play and placed balls as HWH-Bunclody recovered from a five-point interval deficit to pip Sarsfields to the spoils in this close-fought Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group A clash in McCauley Park, Bellefield on Friday.

The ex-county hurler’s successful free and ’45 proved instrumental in keeping his side ticking over in a first-half that saw them play second fiddle for the most part, with wing-back Ben Martin the sole other scorer as they trailed by 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time.

However, it was an entirely different story after the break, with an early Nolan point from play setting the tone as HWH-Bunclody gradually got on top and outscored their rivals 10-4 to claim a second successive victory.

And the best point of the lot turned out to be the winner, as Nolan stood over a free from distance in the 59th minute that was won by substitute Edward Dunbar and directed it over the bar via the far post.

That made it 0-13 to 1-9, but Sarsfields had ample chances to secure a draw at the very least in the more than five minutes of action that followed.

Two frees taken by netminder Colm O’Dowda dropped short, with the first resulting in a block on an Eoin Roche shot before Dylan Furlong hooked the follow-up wide.

Michael Hanrahan went on to miss the target with a fisted attempt at a point from close range on the next attack, before another O’Dowda free was gathered by Cathal Kirwan but again some top-notch defending denied him the equaliser.

Stuart Hession (Sarsfields) is chased by Martin O'Connor.

These two points were of immense value to the winners in terms of strengthening their qualification hopes, and they will be on a high now going into Saturday’s clash with Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Sarsfields are back in Enniscorthy on the previous night to face Castletown, knowing that they need to pull off what would be a surprise win in order to remain fully in control of their own destiny without relying on favours from elsewhere.

They will find this defeat hard to take, purely because they produced some of their most controlled and composed football for quite some time during the opening half.

The start was perfect, as the impressive John Bridges – one of his side’s best performers – played a neat foot pass to full-forward Eoin Roche who off-loaded to Stuart Hession with his hands, and the left half-forward drove low to beat Enda Murphy inside three minutes.

Andrew Harrington and Roche added points, with an effort by John Dunne striking the post at the other end in between, and HWH-Bunclody had to wait until the tenth minute for their opening score.

It arrived from right half-back Ben Martin, courtesy of a Páraic Sinnott pass, and Aidan Nolan went on to reduce arrears to 1-2 to 0-2 after a foul on Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh.

However, Sarsfields outscored the 2021 semi-finalists by 0-3 to 0-1 during the second quarter, with their entire tally before the break arriving from open play.

Bridges floated one over from a Dylan Furlong handpass before Colm O’Dowda made a fine save to keep out Martin O’Connor’s shot, with referee Thomas Furlong surprisingly calling a halt for the water break before the ’45 could be taken.

That didn’t faze Aidan Nolan in the slightest though, as he drove it over at the scoreboard end, but HWH-Bunclody didn’t register again in the 14-plus minutes before the interval whereas Conor Kehoe and John Bridges left the Butters with that five-point advantage (1-5 to 0-3).

The Enniscorthy District side were more aggressive in pushing up on the Sars kick-out on the restart, and it reaped ample rewards.

Ben Martin drove an early wide but made up for it by winning the restart, and that led to an Aidan Nolan point before effective targetman John Dunne pulled another back after a foul on Martin O’Connor.

Sarsfields got a respite when a quickly-taken John Bridges free led to a second point for Conor Kehoe, but they were starting to struggle in general and HWH-Bunclody had the margin down to the minimum (1-7 to 0-9) by the second-half water break.

Dunne and Peter Atkinson pointed, the latter in the seconds after O’Dowda saved an Aidan Nolan piledriver.

Andrew Harrington managed to hit back from a free despite hesitancy from an umpire in raising the white flag, even though linesman Aidan Foley had clearly confirmed to the referee that the ball had gone over.

Sarsfields were almost punished for a loss of possession when John Dunne rattled the crossbar, but their main duo kept pressing as the full-forward made it a one-point game shortly after Nolan kicked a beauty into the night sky and over the bar.

Nolan levelled in the 50th minute from a free around the 45-metre mark, with Dylan Furlong’s attempt at a quick response denied by the woodwork before Dunne teed up Edward Dunbar to put HWH-Bunclody ahead for the first time in the 51st minute (0-11 to 1-7).

Sarsfields regained the lead with points from substitute Eoin Doyle and a Conor Kehoe free, but HWH-Bunclody made better use of more limited chances in a frenetic finish.

Ben Martin equalised again with his second point, and it was left to Aidan Nolan to crown a fine individual display with the winner from 40 metres range off the ground.

HWH-Bunclody: Enda Murphy; Oisín Ó Ceallaigh, Páraic Sinnott, Keith O’Hara; Ben Martin (0-2), Martin O’Connor, Ciarán Kavanagh; Aidan Nolan (0-6, 3 frees, 1 ’45), Darragh Farrell; Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh, Ciarán Regan, Colm Farrell (joint-capt.); Peter Atkinson (0-1), John Dunne (0-3, 1 free), Eoin Kelly. Subs. – Eoin McDonnell for Kavanagh (38), Cathal Doyle (joint-capt.) for T. Ó Ceallaigh (39), Edward Dunbar (0-1) for Atkinson (47), Derry Mahon for Kelly (58).

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda; Ryan Furlong, Cillian Lawlor, Alex Kirby; Colm Browne, Shane Hall, Shane Bergin; Cathal Kirwan, Dylan Furlong (capt.); Ciarán Kirwan, Andrew Harrington (0-2, 1 free), Stuart Hession (1-0); Conor Kehoe (0-3, 1 free), Eoin Roche (0-1), John Bridges (0-2). Subs. – Eoin Doyle (0-1) for Hession (42), Michael Hanrahan for Ciarán Kirwan (47), Danny Walsh for Harrington (47), Cillian Twomey for Bergin (52), Luke Murphy for Bridges (58).

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).