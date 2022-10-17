Adamstown win Intermediate ‘A’ football crown to inflict more pain on Cloughbawn

Cloughbawn, beaten in this final for the fifth time since 2013.

Ecstasy for Adamstown after securing their return to Intermediate football for the first time since 2018.

Adamstown 1-13 Cloughbawn 0-12

THE FIRST score of the game was undoubtedly the most important of the lot in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, as Adamstown made amends for two years of near misses with a merited victory over one-time under-age partners Cloughbawn in the Whizzy Internet Intermediate ‘A’ football championship final.

That vital intervention arrived in the fifth minute, with Páraic Wickham, Conor Hickey and Seán Barden all involved in the build-up before left half-forward Graham O’Reilly crashed the ball beyond Paul Foley to the Clonard end net with a composed finish.

Adamstown went on to lead at the break by 1-6 to 0-6, and although Cloughbawn did shave the margin down to two early in the second-half, that was as close as they came thereafter.

The victors – relegated from Intermediate ranks in 2018 – didn’t do themselves justice in this corresponding final two years ago when they lost to Glynn-Barntown, while sheer bad luck accounted for their exit on penalties to Saturday’s rivals in the penultimate round twelve months ago.

Now they can look forward to a return to the second tier after this deserved success, although spare a thought for Cloughbawn whose final day agony continues.

This was their second successive disappointment and fifth in total since 2013, and perhaps it’s a mental block as much as anything else that is holding them back at this stage.

With the benefit of hindsight, it could be argued that Adamstown got their timing spot on in terms of peaking when it really mattered.

They were steeped in many regards to pip Volunteers in the semi-final, but the improvement secured by manager Aidan O’Brien and fellow mentors John Kent and Shane White in just eight days was immense.

In contrast, Cloughbawn really sparkled last time out with a 4-14 haul to see off a highly-regarded St. Mary’s (Rosslare) outfit, but they never looked capable of matching those levels on this occasion.

Adamstown, who registered eight wides to five in reply, boasted an outstanding dead-ball kicker in full-forward Conor Hickey, and his overall nine-point haul went a long way towards ensuring they became the eleventh different club to win this championship in its eleventh year.

Lorcan French produced a man of the match-winning display at full-back, while Michael Furlong was his typically commanding and tenacious self directly in front of his defensive colleague.

The darting runs from left half-back of Páraic Wickham were another feature, particularly in the early stages, and that led to the withdrawal of Cloughbawn’s Johnny Cullen leading up to half-time.

Paudie Barden also produced numerous big moments for the winners, who deployed Michael ‘Chunky’ Curtis as a sweeper.

Although conceding that early goal was a major blow, the initial response from Cloughbawn was sound as they had drawn level by the eleventh minute courtesy of points from the Whitty brothers, Bob and Paddy, and joint-captain Colm Kehoe.

Hickey did drop an early mark short and missed his first free from a decent position, but it was a case of third time lucky when he nailed his next attempt to restore Adamstown’s lead after a foul on Páraic Wickham (1-1 to 0-3).

After that he looked like a footballer enjoying his afternoon, with the confidence coursing through his veins as he repeatedly punished any Cloughbawn indiscretions.

The 2021 runners-up had won the toss and opted to use the wind first, but the best they could do was to draw level on another two occasions.

A late tackle on Darragh Kehoe resulted in Bob Whitty making it 0-4 to 1-1 in the 15th minute, and he kicked another following an overcarrying offence after Hickey slotted his second at the other end.

Páraic Wickham bolted forward for a well-worked point, collecting a Hickey handpass on the run after Paudie Barden initially played a quick free into the full-forward (1-3 to 0-5).

Another Hickey free drew a good response from Colm Kehoe who had an advantage when he split the posts from the edge of the ‘D’.

However, Adamstown added the last two points of the half to lead by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break, with Paudie Barden feeding Conor Hickey for his sole score from play before picking off one himself for good measure following a Dean Kehoe off-load.

Cloughbawn resumed with Shane Kehoe at midfield, Cillian Doyle at left half-back, and Connal Flood at right half-forward, and Bob Whitty pulled one point back from a free inside 75 seconds.

Adamstown were always able to produce something in response though, with the margin either two points or better in their favour for the remainder of the game.

It was that close for the last time after another exchange between free-takers Hickey and Whitty, but two more strikes from the former – the second via a ’45 – left the eventual champions ahead by 1-9 to 0-8 after 41 minutes.

Cloughbawn lacked punch and ingenuity up front and were almost totally reliant upon Whitty’s frees for their second-half return of six points. He contributed four, and they were flagging at the three-quarters mark after Paudie Barden picked off his second point from a Rúairí O’Brien pass to make it 1-10 to 0-9.

A foul on Barden resulted in Hickey increasing that gap to five, but they did go through a ten-minute scoreless spell when Cloughbawn pulled back the only two points they registered after the break from open play.

Harry Kehoe drilled over a rising shot beyond a packed goalmouth after a one-two with Colm Kehoe, and Páidí Cullen then narrowed the margin to 1-11 to 0-11 from a Connal Flood handpass.

Adamstown netminder Alan Bradley collected a dangerous delivery from Shane Kehoe and that turnover proved fruitful, as Paudie Barden drew yet another foul and this time Michael Furlong was on hand to oblige with an assured finish.

Cloughbawn retained some hope after the last of Bob Whitty’s seven points in the 60th minute, but all they could muster afterwards were a couple of wides on either side of a speculative Colm Kehoe shot that was blocked for a ’45. They also lost Barry Carton to a second yellow card before Adamstown grabbed an insurance point with the second-last kick.

A late tackle on Michael Furlong resulted in a 13-metre free at the town end, and it was a very easy finish for Conor Hickey on an afternoon when his general accuracy was one of the chief factors in bringing the Ben Byrne Memorial Cup – commemorating a Clongeen stalwart who was Co. Chairman in 1949 – to one of the neighbouring parishes.

Adamstown are out in Leinster on Saturday when they play Stabannon Parnells of Louth in St. Patrick’s Park at 1.30 p.m.

Adamstown: Alan Bradley; Kevin Dunleavy, Lorcan French, Kieran Finn; Andrew Boland (capt.), Michael Furlong (0-1 free), Páraic Wickham (0-1); Tony French, Paudie Barden (0-2); Michael Curtis, Seán Barden, Graham O’Reilly (1-0); Dean Kehoe, Conor Hickey (0-9, 7 frees, 1 ’45), Rúairí O’Brien. Subs. – Harry Cosgrave for Kehoe (53), Colum Feeney for O’Reilly (57), Barry Power for O’Brien (60+1), also Jason Whitty, James Dunleavy, Tomás French, Mark Dunphy, John Whelan, John French, Craig Bradley, Tadhg McDonald, William Whitney-Rothwell, James Dillon, Patrick Doyle, Matthew O’Neill, Mervyn Moloney, James Furlong.

Cloughbawn: Paul Foley; David Doyle-Murphy, Barry Kehoe, James Dempsey; Darragh Kehoe, Gavin Murphy (joint-capt.), Shane Kehoe; Colm Kehoe (joint-capt., 0-2), Cillian Doyle; Johnny Cullen, Páidí Cullen (0-1), Paddy Whitty (0-1); Harry Kehoe (0-1), Bob Whitty (0-7, 6 frees), Connal Flood. Subs. – Barry Carton for J. Cullen (25), Kyle Murphy for G. Murphy, inj. (50), Darragh Redmond for B. Kehoe (53), also Kevin Doyle, Aaron Byrne, Nathan McDonald, Thomas Foley, Gary Kennedy, Liam Flood, Dean Horan, Aaron McManus, Ciarán Murphy, Stephen Casserly, Garreth Murphy, Cathal Spratt, Colin Doyle, Ryan Murphy.

Referee: David Jenkins (Gusserane).