Adamstown super-sub nets winner

SUPER-SUB Peadar Browne was scarcely three minutes on the field when he blasted home the all-important goal that propelled Adamstown to glory at the expense of an unlucky Kilmore side in a keenly-contested New Ross Standard Under-13 football Division 4 championship final in Grantstown.

Jack Furlong’s pass was gathered by the new arrival, and his shot carried enough power to beat netminder Albie Kitts despite the number one’s valiant attempt to keep the ball out.

It was Adamstown’s first score in almost 17 minutes of action, and it restored their lead at the perfect time (2-4 to 1-6).

And while extra-time couldn’t be ruled out at that stage, the New Ross District boys built on that vital goal by Browne as late points from Roan English and another influential substitute, Tristan Martin, made sure of success.

Scores were very scarce in the opening half, although Adamstown inflicted a lot of early damage with a haul of 1-2 inside eight minutes.

Captain James Furlong and midfielder Seán Doyle kicked the points before Seán Furlong netted to give his side a sound advantage.

However, Kilmore deserve a lot of credit for the strength of their recovery, even though they went down to 14 players for a ten-minute period on either side of the water break due to a sin-binning.

Zach Clooney earned and converted the free that opened their account in the 14th minute, and they went on to add the sole score of the second quarter when the talented Lee Naughton converted a ’30 (1-2 to 0-2).

Adamstown had lost James Furlong to injury in the 23rd minute, although he did return to the fray in the game’s final exciting moments.

Jack Furlong and Lee Naughton (free) swapped points at the start of the second-half, and the gap was down to two (1-4 to 0-5) after two more placed balls from Naughton were sandwiched by a second for Furlong.

However, the contest veered in Kilmore’s favour at the end of the third quarter, with Lee Naughton catching the kick-out after his fourth point and soloing all the way through for a glorious goal.

That made it 1-5 to 1-4, and captain Daniel Harrington followed up with a point to leave Adamstown with it all to do.

Another sin-binning for Kilmore, with four minutes of regulation time left, gave their rivals a numerical advantage at a critical stage, and they made the most of it with that cracking winning goal from Peadar Browne.

Adamstown: Michael Murtagh; Cillian Whelan, Tadhg Furlong, Owen Purcell; James Prendergast, Darragh Sinnott, Scott Sinnott; Jack Furlong (0-2), Seán Doyle (0-1); Mikey White, Roan English (0-1), James Furlong (capt., 0-1); Jack Murtagh, Luke Doyle, Seán Furlong (1-0). Subs. – Tristan Martin (0-1) for James Furlong, inj. (18), Ben Fitzgerald for J. Murtagh (HT), Jess O’Sullivan for White (45), Peadar Browne (1-0) for L. Doyle (47), James Furlong for Fitzgerald (50), also Patrick Dunleavy, Paddy Connors.

Kilmore: Albie Kitts; Patrick Doyle, Joey Hogan, Fionn Moran; Anthony Roche, Darren Roche, Jack Cousins; Conor Hancock, Daniel Harrington (capt., 0-1); Kyle Sheil, Lee Naughton (1-4, 0-2 ’30s, 0-2 frees), Zach Clooney (0-1 free); Conor Hore, John Miskella, Luke Devereux. Subs. – Samuel Lowry for Clooney, inj. (23), Donagh Haughian for Miskella (HT), Noah Power for Sheil (HT), Favour Osairobo for Devereux (HT), Liam Keating for Hore (29), Ted Cousins for Hancock (36), also Zach Kehoe, Darragh Cullen, Owen Crosbie, Ben Warburton.

Referee: Michael Gannon (Horeswood).