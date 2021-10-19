Adamstown in full command

AFTER A game which they totally dominated, St. Abban’s eventually emerged with a comfortable nine-point victory over a weak St. Martin’s outfit in this Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior ‘A’ football championship Group D tie in Adamstown on Saturday.

The two points will send Adamstown through to the preliminary quarter-finals in second spot, having lost their opening game to St. Anne’s, but on this occasion there was no disputing the result as they led throughout.

St. Martin’s struggled off the pitch to come up with 15 players, but their troubles inside the white lines were even more pronounced. And given their depleted forces, they were somewhat lucky not to have suffered an even more demoralising defeat.

After Dermot Murphy and Kevin Price had exchanged opening points, the home side gradually took the initiative, although scores were slow to arrive despite their outfield dominance.

They had to wait until the tenth minute to regain the lead when Matty O’Neill kicked a fine point, while two minutes later the wing-forward struck for a second time.

On this occasion he got on the end of a long ball inside the defence to fire low to the corner of the net, giving his side a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

After John Whelan and O’Neill (free) extended their side’s lead, St. Martin’s somehow managed a quick counter-attack. Kevin Price found himself clear inside the defence to easily beat ’keeper Jason Whitty from close range, leaving the scoreline at 1-3 to 1-1 by the first water break.

Scoring was limited through the second quarter as Adamstown tagged on a further James Dunleavy point to lead by 1-4 to 1-1 at the interval.

On the resumption the home side’s dominance increased with quickfire points through Shane Bradley and Mervyn Moloney (two) to stretch their advantage to 1-7 to 1-1.

Kevin Price’s pointed frees kept the opposition in contention, as Adamstown could only manage a four-point lead (1-10 to 1-6) at the second water break.

Moloney sent over further points once play resumed, and with O’Neill, James Dillon and Shane Bradley also getting in on the scoring act, they gradually got themselves into a comfortable position.

The opposition could only manage a further Price point which was an indication of the one-sided nature of proceedings.

Adamstown: Jason Whitty; Kevin Dunleavy, Colm Boland, John Whelan (0-1); Craig Bradley, James Dunleavy (0-1), John French; Michael Dunleavy (0-1), James Dillon; Matty O’Neill (1-3, 0-1 free), Mervyn Moloney (0-5), Dermot Murphy (0-1); James Furlong (0-1), Shane Bradley (0-3), Andrew French.

St. Martin’s: Ian Waters; Conor Stafford, Ronan Sills, Robert Walsh; Adam McLoughlin, Rory Cullen, Liam O Lionáin; Philip Walsh, Aaron Whitty (0-1); David O’Boyle, Kevin Price (1-4, 0-3 frees), Ryan Murphy (0-1); Jordan Hayes, Richard Devereux (0-1), Micheál Lyng.

Referee: Aidan Foley (Shelmaliers).