Adamstown forge handy win

STARTING FROM scratch again after a county final loss takes a lot of motivation, but Adamstown were able to ease themselves back into the fray in this Joyces Expert Intermediate ‘A’ football championship Group C mis-match in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Sunday.

A defensive approach backfired spectacularly on Volunteers as they failed to score from play over the hour. In fact, they didn’t register the first of their two points from frees until the 45th minute, leaving Adamstown with the most straightforward of wins to get them up and running again after losing the 2020 final to the Glynn-Barntown second string.

Vols trainer Lloyd Colfer may have been successful with St. Anne’s in the higher Intermediate grade last year after deploying similar tactics, keeping almost everyone behind the ball and aiming to build attacks from deep.

However, the Wexford town team had neither the fitness nor the skill levels of the men from Rathangan, and it showed in this sub-standard display.

Adamstown defender Michael Curtis was a free agent for most of the game, and he couldn’t believe his luck as an endless string of aimless kicks were delivered into his path.

The general standard of football rarely rose above mediocre, and more than seven minutes had elapsed before Michael Furlong opened his team’s account from a free earned by captain Andrew Boland.

A black card for Shane Bates didn’t help Volunteers’ cause either, although they only conceded three points in his absence – two before the water break.

David McEvoy fed Shane O’Gorman for the first Adamstown score from play before a long passing move ended with Boland teeing up Harry Cosgrave to make it 0-3 to nil.

Another Furlong free followed in the 20th minute just before Bates returned, and he added another brace while Tony French registered from play to leave seven between the sides at half-time.

All the Vols had been able to muster in that opening period in terms of chances were a trio of wides from Dylan Carty (free), Seán Murphy and Cian Brennan in the third, 18th and fifth added minutes respectively.

The result was in absolutely no doubt, with Adamstown already well on the way to repeating last year’s comfortable 2-13 to 0-6 quarter-final victory over the same opponents.

And their lead was extended to 0-10 to nil on the restart, with Rúairí O’Brien (free), David McEvoy and Tony French picking off points even though they were facing into the wind at this stage.

The Vols finally managed to claim a point in the last action before the water break, with an overcarrying call going against an Adamstown defender and Shane Bates duly knocking over the free.

However, their bad afternoon was compounded in the 47th minute when veteran defender Aidan Roche was dismissed on a second yellow card.

Michael Furlong pointed from the free that followed, although Bates replied with the second and last Volunteers score in the 49th minute after being fouled.

Rúairí O’Brien made it 0-12 to 0-2 for Adamstown from a left-footed free before all-action county player Michael Furlong pitched in with a brace from play, with the first a fine effort from a tight angle near the endline.

And he produced some icing for the cake in added time, planting a penalty beyond the dive of John Cody after a foul on O’Brien at the clubhouse end.

The winners will face Kilanerin’s second string in St. Patrick’s Park on Saturday, with the Vols set to face the north county outfit at the same venue on Sunday week.

Adamstown: Alan Bradley; Michael Curtis, Lorcan French, Tomás French; Páraic Wickham, Andrew Boland (capt.), Brendan Furlong; Shane O’Gorman (0-1), Michael Furlong (1-7, 0-5 frees, 1-0 pen.); William Whitney-Rothwell, Tony French (0-2), Harry Cosgrave (0-1); Rúairí O’Brien (0-2 frees), Shane White, David McEvoy (0-1).

Volunteers: John Cody; Sam Watters, David O’Connor, Aidan Roche; Aaron McGuire, Jason Kearns, Cian Brennan; Eoin McCarthy, Oisín Kehoe; Cian Rossiter, Shane Bates (0-2 frees), Anthony Walsh (capt.); Harry Kehoe, Dylan Carty, Seán Murphy. Subs. – Finnian Coughlan for O. Kehoe (37), Jack O’Leary for Carty (37), Ian McGuire for Murphy (37), Jason Kehoe for Rossiter, inj. (56). Sin-bin: Shane Bates (11).

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (St. James’).