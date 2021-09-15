Adamstown aces

INSPIRED BY the scoring prowess of Méadbh Wickham, Adamstown took a memorable ladies’ football Minor Division 1 championship title in Taghmon on Saturday.

The champions, who won by 26 points when the sides met in the group stages, were given a cracking game by Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, but in the end they had too much quality around the field for their gallant opponents.

Méadbh Wickham proved particularly difficult to curtail as the focal point of a dynamic and pacey Adamstown attack, while the creative players in behind the prime scorer all showed quality, right down to impressive substitute Ellen Duggan.

It was the depth of quality that Rathgarogue-Cushinstown found difficult to overcome. Not for the first time they had the most dynamic player on the pitch in Katie Murphy, who is capable of taking over the game and proved difficult to curtail when she did get clean possession.

However, Adamstown defended well as a team and limited the chances elsewhere. Where both teams matched up was in their physicality, and it was a hard-hitting, competitive but fair contest that thrilled throughout.

The biggest pity about the game was the time it threw-in at, clashing directly with the All-Ireland Senior football final.

The County Board, to their credit, did try to change it but the clubs seemingly couldn’t agree to a switch and that’s a massive pity as the biggest game in Wexford ladies’ under-age football this season should be filled with added neutral excitement and casual supporters.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown got off to the fast start they needed with points from Eabha Cullen and Murphy (three), but Sinéad Roche nipped in for an early major and Adamstown finished the first quarter with a flurry of points from the goalscorer herself, Ellie Kehoe, Eilis Roche and Wickham.

A cracking penalty by Wickham, which was dispatched to Lauren Roche’s right, in the top corner, got Adamstown well ahead. She added a couple of frees too but Rathgarogue-Cushinstown found some fight and Murphy soloed through to rattle home a smashing major on the stroke of half-time.

With her side down by 2-6 to 1-5 at the break, Nicole Whitty scored the opening point of the second-half. Adamstown responded with points from Wickham and Katie English, but when Aoibh Thomas sent Murphy into the clear and she drove home her second goal it was ‘game on’ (2-8 to 2-6).

Adamstown, rocked by an early surge, settled back down and began to build their advantage up again. Wickham pointed before the water break, Ellen Duggan did likewise immediately after it, and the two combined for Wickham’s second major with eight minutes left to play.

Now down by 3-10 to 2-6, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown lost Tara Roche to a yellow card sin-binning but kept fighting. Eabha Cullen scored a couple of points to get her team within five, but Adamstown defended their goal superbly to the full-time whistle to take the title.

Adamstown: Katie Sweetman; Caoimhe Quigley, Ella English, Ellen Gill; Lisa Murphy, Rebecca Ogilvie, Isobel English; Katie English (0-1), Ellie Kehoe (0-1); Sinéad Roche (1-1), Niamh English, Leah Furlong; Niamh Bates, Méadbh Wickham (2-5, 0-5 frees, 1-0 pen.), Eilis Roche (0-1). Sub. - Ellen Duggan (0-1) for S. Roche.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: Lauren Roche; Tara Bookle, Anna O’Brien, Claire McCarthy; Jessica Sutton, Cora McGrath, Aisling Ryan; Eabha Cullen (0-3, 1 free), Nicole Whitty (0-1); Aoife Cullen (0-1), Katie Murphy (2-3), Katelyn Carty; Tara Roche, Fiona Lyng, Amy Martin. Subs. - Caoimhe Cowman for Bookle, Aoibh Thomas for Martin, Millie Sutton for Carty, Eimear Porter for Ryan, Elaine Aspel for McCarthy, Aimee Stafford for Whitty.

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (St. James’).