Accuracy deserts Wexford hurlers in a contest to forget against Galway

Galway 0-23 Wexford 0-15

THE TACTICAL approach to hurling has changed beyond all recognition over the years, but ultimately it all boils down to the basic art of making and taking a score.

And until such time as the Wexford Seniors learn to execute that bread-and-butter aspect of the game, then they can expect to be on the receiving end of beatings similar to the one shipped at the hands of Galway before 8,200 fans under the Chadwicks Wexford Park floodlights on Saturday.

This Allianz League Division 1 Group A opener had the added prize of the Walsh Cup on offer to the winners, and the silverware went west for the first time since 2015 after an abject display in front of the posts from the hosts.

It must have been soul-destroying for Wexford to go in at half-time deadlocked on 0-10 each, having shot a similar number of wides while playing with the advantage of the elements.

A miss or two while under heavy pressure is understandable and part and parcel of the game, but several of Wexford’s wasted chances didn’t fall into this category and quite simply were of the meat-and-drink variety and had to be taken.

Even allowing for the squandermania, they still led by 0-11 to 0-10 after erratic free-taker Conor McDonald posted the first point of the second-half in the 46th minute.

It most certainly wasn’t a portent of brighter things to come, though. Instead, a Galway side that enjoyed a considerably better contribution from their bench proceeded to reel off ten unanswered points between the 48th and 63rd minutes to win at their ease in the end.

It didn’t paint a pretty picture, with only two of the paltry five points scored by Wexford after the break registered from play.

They went from the 31st minute of the opening half to the 29th minute of the second period with only that McDonald free troubling the scoreboard operator, and that is a quite astonishing failure at this level.

Supporters were entitled to expect a lot better, even allowing for the time of year and the absence of several players that will considerably strengthen our team.

It shouldn’t be forgotten, when such excuses are proferred, that Galway weren’t even close to full strength either despite some claims to the contrary, with none of their St. Thomas’ contingent on board and Cathal Mannion another notable absentee.

In addition, the Cooneys – team captain Joseph and Kevin, along with substitute John – all had to cry off after the death of their grandmother, Nora Cooney, who has a daughter, Philomena Bolger, residing in Enniscorthy.

Wexford gave a league debut at right half-back to young Conor Foley – the first Horeswood clubman to start a game in this competition since Seán ‘Nipper’ Conroy against Limerick in 1988.

Experienced duo Kevin Foley and Liam Óg McGovern were also making their first appearances from the off in 2023, while there was a second-half debut off the bench for Gorey’s Jack Doran and a welcome return after illness for Connal Flood.

The only absentee from the named 26 was James Lawlor, with his damaged quad sustained during the week resulting in a first official appearance as substitute goalkeeper for Cian Byrne from St. Mary’s (Rosslare).

Of course, the most depressing news in the lead-up to the game was the recurrence of a foot injury while on Fitzgibbon Cup duty for DCU that will likely rule out Richie Lawlor for several weeks.

After showing so much promise thus far, everyone was looking forward to seeing how the Faythe Harriers lad would perform amid the heightened pressure of league action.

The game was delayed for 15 minutes after a minor electrical fault caused a small fire at the rear of the main stand at the Clonard end.

The fire brigade arrived quickly on site from their nearby base to deal with the issue, with spectators moved on to the field as a precaution before being permitted to return to their seats.

And it wasn’t long before a clear pattern developed after Damien Reck won the toss and Wexford availed of the elements first. Sadly, it was an ugly one from our viewpoint as the wides tally quickly mounted from the off.

Four were chalked up before Reck opened Wexford’s account from a fifth-minute free, after Jason Flynn spoiled a good catch by throwing the sliothar to a colleague.

The much more economical Galway did have a couple of misses themselves before star man Conor Whelan and Flynn combined to release Donal O’Shea for an equaliser directly off his hurl.

Another throw, this time by Gearóid McInerney, was punished by Conor McDonald, but the Galway man was a clear master of their individual battle on the edge of the square.

Wexford’s one-dimensional approach to utilising the Gorey attacker, whereby they hit in high balls and hope that his prowess in the air will bear fruit every single time, is in dire need of alternatives.

A neat move was put together in the ninth minute, when successive handpasses between Conor Hearne, Conor Devitt and Kevin Foley ended with Mikie Dwyer striking a point.

And on an evening of few highlights, apart from the astute shot-stopping of Mark Fanning and the leadership provided by Damien Reck, one notable plus was the growing involvement of Charlie McGuckin in the scoring stakes.

Last year he only contributed one point across 15 outings in his debut year, and it was clear that workrate alone wouldn’t cut it at this level.

In fairness to the Gorey lad, he has improved in this regard in 2023, with Saturday’s three-point haul his best yet and bringing his tally for the year to five points from four games.

His first, from distance in the tenth minute after a Conor Foley pass, made it 0-4 to 0-1 for Wexford, but their ugly ratio of wides to scores meant that establishing clear daylight between the teams was never a runner.

Conor Whelan and McGuckin – again fed by newcomer Foley – swapped scores before a Simon Donohoe delivery left Kevin Foley with a goal chance, but Galway goalie Éanna Murphy was off his line in a flash and blocked his batting attempt.

Conor Whelan hit his second point before his direct opponent, Damien Reck, replied at the end of a solo run after his brother, Shane, had recovered well when he appeared to be in a spot of bother.

That made it 0-6 to 0-3, but every missed chance was sucking the energy out of the Wexford supporters and the frustration was palpable both on and off the field.

Galway free-taker Evan Niland pulled back a point and had a chance to rattle the net when Conor Devitt held his arm and conceded a soft penalty in the 22nd minute.

However, his shot at the Clonard end was capably dealt with by Mark Fanning who dived to his right, even though a fumble by Liam Óg McGovern as Wexford attempted to clear their lines was punished by a Tiernan Killeen point.

Cathal Dunbar, who started the game at midfield, did respond from a Kevin Foley handpass, but Galway hit back quickly when Jarlath Mannion struck a shot that – despite Wexford protestations – was clearly inside the post and over the bar.

And the hosts dodged a bullet on the restart, because linesman Nicky O’Toole from Waterford had his back turned to the play and was distracted by an animated Darragh Egan, who presumably was claiming the ball had gone wide.

It meant that the nearest official missed the flick at Galway’s Jason Flynn that drew blood and forced him off briefly for running repairs.

The Wexford player involved was lucky the incident was missed and, just to add to the visitors’ annoyance, Liam Ryan thundered into the space vacated by the grounded Flynn and fired over one of his trademark long-range points from a Charlie McGuckin handpass.

It was 0-8 to 0-6 at that stage, but fouls by Conor Foley (who was booked) and Ryan enabled Evan Niland to bring Galway level by the 30th minute.

A lovely backwards handpass by Mikie Dwyer into the path of Simon Donohoe saw the Wexford lead restored, and Diarmuid O’Keeffe fed Kevin Foley from the restart to make it 0-10 to 0-8.

However, Niland equalised again from a free and a ’65, before Wexford’s wasteful approach was adequately summed up by two squandered opportunities in additional time.

Conor McDonald sent a free wide before O’Keeffe didn’t connect well with a ’65, leaving the hosts with a likely fight on their hands as they prepared to face the wind.

They were fortunate that Jason Flynn fumbled a handpass from influential half-time substitute Brian Concannon in the 39th minute, although Mark Fanning must be credited too with a quick dart off his line to avert the danger.

Another unconvincing McDonald free was cleared before Damien Reck raced back to foil substitute Ronan Murphy as he prepared to let fly for goal.

McDonald did edge Wexford in front again in the 46th minute after Cathal Dunbar was fouled on a solo run, but a home team that added another four wides to those ten first-half misses quickly and alarmingly faded from the scene.

A procession of Galway points started with a brace of frees from either side of his own 65-metre line by Niland.

The hosts then switched off completely, as Jason Flynn arrowed a line ball from under the stand across the field to corner-back Darren Morrissey, who ran into a gaping hole before tapping over for a 0-13 to 0-11 advantage.

Niland (’65) and Tom Monaghan widened the gap further before Concannon had his hurl pulled from his hand by Shane Reck but still managed to hoof the ball over the bar with his left boot.

Niland (two frees) and midfielder Seán Linnane piled on the agony before substitute Liam Collins marked his arrival by stretching Galway’s lead to 0-20 to 0-11.

Finally, after 18 barren minutes, Charlie McGuckin pulled one back from a Cathal Dunbar handpass, but the response from Galway outlined just how far their rivals were off the pace.

They strung together eight passes, a mix between hand and hurl, with no Wexford player getting close enough to even tackle, before Jason Flynn finished the move with a point.

That score resembled a tournament game rather than a league opener, although such a soft concession did briefly kick the hosts back into life as McDonald pointed two frees and Dunbar added another to reduce the gap to 21-15.

That brief flurry even prompted home supporters to come to life as five extra minutes were announced, but Galway comfortably saw out the remainder of the contest.

Liam Collins flicked a goal attempt on to the crossbar and over after fellow substitutes Ronan Murphy and Brian Concannon combined, before Murphy became the third replacement to contribute to the scoring with their last point.

Next up for Wexford is a trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath – who were well beaten by Clare – but it’s certainly not a game to be taken lightly after our big scare there last May in the drawn championship clash with Enniscorthy man Joe Fortune’s charges.

Wexford: Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown); Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Liam Ryan (Rapparees, 0-1), Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks); Conor Foley (Horeswood), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-2, 1 free), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers, 0-1); Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-2), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s); Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), Kevin Foley (Rapparees, 0-1), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna, 0-3); Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 0-4 frees), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard, 0-1). Subs. – Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for McGovern (50), Jack Doran (Naomh Éanna) for Foley (54), Rory Higgins (Rathnure) for Dwyer (54), Connal Flood (Cloughbawn) for Hearne (61), David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown) for S. Reck, inj. (65), Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross) for Ryan, temp. (70+4-FT), also Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees), Josh Sheil (Faythe Harriers).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, Darren Morrissey (0-1); Eoin Lawless, Pádraic Mannion, T.J. Brennan; Tiernan Killeen (0-1), Seán Linnane (0-1); Tom Monaghan (0-1), Conor Whelan (capt., 0-2), Donal O’Shea (0-1); Evan Niland (0-10, 8 frees, 2 ’65s), Jason Flynn (0-1), Jarlath Mannion (0-1). Subs. – Martin McManus for Flynn, temp. (27-28), Brian Concannon (0-1) for J. Mannion (HT), Ronan Murphy (0-1) for Killeen (HT), Oisín Salmon for Brennan (HT), Liam Collins (0-2) for O’Shea (60), Jack Fitzpatrick for McInerney (67).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).