A super Premier first

YEARS OF frustration, of disappointment and of wondering if the day would ever come, were washed away in Farmleigh as Glynn-Barntown took the Under-16 camogie Premier championship title.

This was the day the Killurin girls have been dreaming of, the day the hard work paid dividends. Continual losses to this same talented Kilrush side made this all the sweeter for the champions; they have known the heartbreak, they have lived it, but they made sure it wouldn’t happen this time around.

The ‘your day will come’ mantra often feels a little disingenuous after a loss. It’s meant well but that’s not the way life and sport works. Hard work makes it your day, an unrelenting pursuit of a goal – you must earn it. This title was truly earned and deserved, and there were no hard luck stories, the better side won.

It started at the back. In fairness, both defences were outstanding but the champions edged it in that segment of the field. They didn’t give up a clearcut goalscoring chance in 60 minutes of camogie, and that is both extremely rare and a testament to the quality of the back seven.

Across the board they were magnificent, and there was no lost cause. Take Layla Stafford’s block on Eabha Guinan that prevented a shot at the posts just before the water break - it looked improbable to get back but hunger and desire pushes players that bit further. Those small moments are big moments in the grand scheme of things.

In midfield there was tireless effort from Robyn O’Connor and Jane Murphy. They always have great battles with Kilrush and Sadhbh Buttle and Máire Byrne are formidable foes. It would be incorrect to say either attack dominated their opposition, but it wasn’t from lack of effort.

Anna Sinnott’s two points in the first-half proved hugely important. They weren’t handy scores either, no shot was easy in this contest, but classy forwards have a way of making things happen.

What was equally impressive is how she responded to missing a great goal chance in the second minute. Glynn-Barntown had the two clearest chances of the afternoon and the first fell to Sinnott when mind and muscles were still a little lukewarm.

The shot was saved by Sinéad Breen, with the Kilrush goalkeeper making two critical stops in the game. At the other end Kilrush saw a Nicola Corrigan shot crash off the post from a tough angle in the fifth minute, but they did take the lead a short time later through Shauna Mac Sweeney.

O’Connor levelled it up with a free from 45 metres out at the other end as the sides went into the water break deadlocked at 0-1 each. The highest scoring quarter of the afternoon was the second, with six points taken as Glynn-Barntown built a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

It was, in fact, a six-minute spell in which Glynn-Barntown did the damage. They were 0-2 to 0-1 down to Mac Sweeney’s point when Sinnott got her first, and after an O’Connor brace she finished the scoring streak too.

Mac Sweeney was disappointed to not get an advantage right on 30 minutes when catching a ball alone near goal, but one couldn’t fault Ian Plunkett’s handling of the situation. It was right on the outer range of the five seconds when he blew, and a gimme point for Kilrush was lost if he didn’t whistle when it was obvious Sadhbh Buttle’s effort was dropping short.

The handy free left two between the sides at the break, and Kilrush had turned it around by the 39th minute. Orla O’Rourke got them within one before Mac Sweeney added another pair to make it 0-6 to 0-5. They would not score again, not that Glynn-Barntown found it easy themselves. They levelled through O’Connor but could have taken a big step towards victory had Grace Donohoe been able to beat Breen with a point-blank shot in the 46th minute.

The sides went into the water break level at 0-6 each and they remained that way in a tense final quarter until additional time. When O’Connor slipped and was walloped from behind, she had the makeable free her side longed for, and she made no mistake to wrap up a memorable title for Glynn-Barntown.

Glynn-Barntown: Jane Duggan; Emma Walsh, Josie Mullen, Sridevi Sinnott; Emma O’Leary, Sophie O’Leary, Layla Stafford; Robyn O’Connor (capt., 0-5, 4 frees), Jane Murphy; Rachel Cullen, Ellie Stafford, Emma Cullen; Grace Donohoe, Sidhi Sinnott, Anna Sinnott (0-2). Subs. - Lauryn Murphy for Sidhi Sinnott (31), also Selena McNamara, Niamh Walsh, Caitlin Hunt, Hanna Kehoe.

Kilrush: Sinéad Breen; Áine Sharry, Anna Tomkins, Laura Kehoe; Amy Power, Sorcha O’Rourke (joint capt.), Tilda Murphy; Sadhbh Buttle, Máire Byrne; Amber Walsh, Orla O’Rourke (0-1), Eabha Guinan; Nicola Corrigan, Shauna Mac Sweeney (0-5, 3 frees), Isabel Whitty. Subs. - Megan Hayes for Guinan (51), also Kelia Smyth, Kira Scully, Sarah Kirwan, Niamh Ryan, Róisín O’Rourke, Marita McCrea, Laura Bailey, Lara Murphy, Rebecca Kavanagh (joint capt.).

Referee: Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown-Castledockrell).