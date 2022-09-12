A match to forget as Glynn-Barntown overcome Castletown in Wexford Senior football championship

Glynn-Barntown goalscorer Michael Mackey closing in on Castletown defender Ross Cody as he prepares to handpass.

Glynn-Barntown 1-7 Castletown 1-4

THE GENERAL standard has been a lot closer to low than high in the first three weeks of the football championships, but there was a genuine candidate for the poorest game of the lot so far in admittedly trying conditions in Monamolin on Sunday.

Glynn-Barntown won’t care about the complete lack of quality, and rightly so, because if someone with a crystal ball had foretold a three-point win over Castletown they would have been more than happy.

However, as one of the few neutrals among the tiny crowd huddled into the most welcome new stand at the venue, I must say that the second-half of this Dominic Smith Electrical Senior Group B encounter was particularly difficult to watch.

Incredibly, it featured just one point, and that arrived after a mere 68 seconds. It was supplied by Fionn Cooney from a Michael Mackey pass, and it extended Glynn-Barntown’s 1-6 to 1-4 interval lead to three points.

Castletown had been unfortunate to lose inter-county midfielder Liam Coleman at half-time with an injury sustained in his comeback game, and they were further depleted when Ben Brosnan was shown a straight red card after an off-the-ball incident in the 44th minute.

Even allowing for those losses, their complete inability to make progress into the wind and rain in the second-half had to be seen to be believed.

Manager Jimmy Fogarty and coach Paul Garrigan – who was named among Colm O’Rourke’s backroom team with Meath last week – will have to digest the alarming fact that their side didn’t manage even one shot at the opposing posts from open play after the interval.

Their two second-half wides came from frees taken by brothers and Wexford colleagues, Robbie and goalkeeper Darragh Brooks, in the 55th and 59th minutes respectively.

Glynn-Barntown also sent four attempts off target after that closing point by Fionn Cooney, courtesy of Michael O’Regan, the impressive James Stafford, and a couple of placed balls from netminder Matt Doyle.

It meant there was one last chance for Castletown to salvage a draw they wouldn’t have deserved when they were awarded a 20-metre free over two minutes into additional time.

Darragh Brooks came forward again to try his luck against a packed goal-line, but a Glynn-Barntown player got a boot to his low drive and an incredibly poor game was thankfully concluded seconds later.

The buzz phrases that dominate modern coaching parlance were heard ad nauseum from the sideline – with “game management” and “who’s the plus one?” most commonly used – but as a general spectacle this highlighted the worst excesses of modern-day football.

It was full of slow, lateral movement in the face of packed defences, and the wicked weather couldn’t be used as an excuse considering the game that followed produced a considerably better standard.

Castletown won the toss and utilised the wind first, with Ben Brosnan requiring a mere 22 seconds before opening their scoring account from a mark.

However, Glynn-Barntown had more of the ball from an early stage and, even though their attacks were markedly slower than their fast-breaking rivals, they still did enough to deservedly lead by 1-6 to 1-4 at half-time.

A good run by Ríoghan Crosbie led to the equaliser from Cormac Cooney, with Ben Brosnan restoring Castletown’s lead from a free awarded for some off-the-ball jersey holding in the eighth minute.

One of several long bouts of possession by Glynn-Barntown ended with defender Nigel Usher levelling for the second time, and Matt Doyle then put them in front from a 45-metre free (0-3 to 0-2).

However, Castletown’s goal arrived in the 14th minute, with Liam Coleman making a key intervention when he stretched as he fell to palm the ball into the path of Ross Cody.

The defender with number 9 on his back parted to Frank Roche who in turn located ace finisher Ben Brosnan to find the net, but Glynn-Barntown produced a swift response at the start of the second quarter.

Cormac Cooney delivered a low cross from the left that was knocked back across the square by the influential James Stafford, and young attacker Michael Mackey was on hand to slot it in the net for a 1-3 to 1-2 lead.

Matt Doyle nailed another free to double that advantage, before Michael O’Regan split the posts from distance in the 22nd minute.

Robbie Brooks availed of a good crossfield ball from Frank Roche to pull one back, only for James Stafford to respond after a one-two with David Clarke.

When Brooks pointed again some 82 seconds into additional time, little did we think that Castletown wouldn’t register any more, and just one additional score would be produced by the opposition.

That’s how it played out, though, with highlights from that dreadful second-half impossible to recall.

Both sides are now on four points, with Castletown facing Shelmaliers next in Bellefield on Sunday, while Glynn-Barntown will meet Sarsfields in Chadwicks Wexford Park on the same afternoon.

Glynn-Barntown: Matt Doyle (joint-capt., 0-2 frees); Ger Dempsey, Nigel Usher (0-1), Rob Tierney; James Stafford (0-1), John Leacy, Ríoghan Crosbie; David Clarke, Michael O’Regan (0-1); Jamie Crean, Thomas Doyle, Fionn Cooney (0-1); Cormac Cooney (0-1), Rowan White (joint-capt.), Michael Mackey (1-0). Subs. – Darragh Carley for White, inj. (30+1), Conor Lyne for Usher, inj. (30+1), Alan Mahoney for C. Cooney (41), Matthew Joyce for Crosbie (58), Kevin Mahoney for F. Cooney (60+2).

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Ross Cody, Danny Gardiner, Joe Ahern; Frank Roche, Joe Gardiner, Conor Carty (capt.); Rory Heffernan, Liam Coleman; Jack Higgins, Robbie Brooks (0-2), Donnacha Holmes; Jody O’Shaughnessy, Ben Brosnan (1-2, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free), Brendan Halpin. Subs. – Gavin McNulty for Coleman, inj. (HT), Colin Kennedy for J. Gardiner (41), James Holmes for Higgins (51).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Starlights).