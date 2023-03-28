“A lot done and more to do” is the report at mid-term for Wexford footballers

WEXFORD SENIOR footballers finished off their Allianz League campaign last Saturday evening with a deserved six-point win over neighbours Carlow.

The game itself was nothing too exciting, as I am sure in the back of both sets of players’ minds are the impending championship games that they must face in two weeks.

With nothing at stake for both teams only pride, the game did lack a cutting edge and a certain amount of aggression, but I think John Hegarty will be pleased with the result and certain aspects of the game.

There were some excellent performances and some exciting passages of play that showed the team is improving with each game.

Páraic Hughes further enhanced his reputation with another outstanding display, and Gavin Sheehan got a full game under his belt and was back to his best.

Eoghan Nolan put in a massive shift around midfield, while Mark Rossiter, Ben Brosnan and Seán Nolan led the scoring charts.

Club colleagues John Tubritt and Richie Waters also impressed when introduced, adding to the scoring threat when it was needed.

If this were a mid-term report the card would read “a lot done and more to do”. The team is playing a more direct brand of football and has increased the scoring averages.

We are still conceding a few too many scores and at times we are not killing off games when the opportunities arise. Two draws in home fixtures came back to haunt the squad and cost them any hope of promotion.

The two promoted sides, Sligo and Wicklow, are both teams we would have expectations of beating, so in such a competitive division the Wexford side is not far off the required level.

Small margins make the difference and in a number of games a bit of bad luck proved costly. Injuries to key players at crucial times also affected team selection, and the depth of the squad was well tested.

On the plus side, many inexperienced players gained valuable exposure to inter-county football so there will be competition for places when everyone returns to fitness.

Ending the league on a positive note will help boost confidence and bring a better atmosphere to training. I would say this week’s training sessions will make good viewing as players make their stake for a starting place.

There will be far more aggression and intensity than we witnessed last Saturday evening in Chadwicks Wexford Park, as championship mode hits the squad.

Let us hope there are no more injuries and some quick recoveries in the next two weeks so that management will be picking from a full panel.

One individual from the panel that deserves a special mention is Ben Brosnan. The classy forward is fast approaching the 500-point mark in a Wexford jersey. What a phenomenal performance from the Castletown player, as he has consistently registered crucial scores for his county for 15 years.

He has continued to perform at the highest level and has added to his tally against many of the best defences and teams in the country.

In fact, I would say there are only a small number of counties he has not played against. Congratulations on such a fantastic achievement.

Finally, well done to Wexford County Board on arranging a special crossbar challenge competition at half-time on Saturday evening. Almost 50 young players from all over the county took part, providing great entertainment and lovely memories for the players and their families.

It was great to see the participants and their proud relations surrounding the Pineridge end goal, willing the ball to strike the black spot. It also brought more support for the team as the youngsters made their voices heard cheering on their new heroes. More initiatives like this are the way forward to promote our games.