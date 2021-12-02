€1.8m plan to upgrade Chadwicks Wexford Park is given green light by county’s management committee

A plan to install floodlights at Chadwicks Wexford Park is to proceed in 2022.

An ambitious plan to upgrade Chadwicks Wexford Park in 2022 has been approved at a management committee meeting of Wexford GAA on Thursday night.

The upgrade plan, which is projected to cost €1.8m, includes the installation of floodlights, the extension of dressing rooms, upgrade to car parking facilities and the installation of a pitch irrigation system, among other items.

Planning permission has already been secured for the plan, which will now be presented to clubs for approval, comment and feedback at the county convention on December 13.

The project includes: installation of floodlighting, installation of automated irrigation system, extension to existing dressing rooms, reconfiguration of office facilities, development of a corporate facility, refurbishment of press box and disabled area, upgrade of seating in allocated areas and the upgrade of the car parl.

Micheál Martin, County Board chairman, emphasised that Chadwicks Wexford Park is now the strategic priority due to the likely delay to planned developments at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns. With the introduction of the county-club split season and the earlier start of provincial championships, floodlights are now a necessity to host games on Saturday evenings – games which bring a boost to the local economy, in particular to the hospitality sector.

The current projected cost of the upgrade is €1.8 million. This investment will be financed through specific fundraising initiatives, grants and funding from national bodies and, on the back of a very strong financial year, from Wexford GAA’s own Infrastructure Development Fund.

Micheál Martin also noted that the advancement of a full size 4G-floodlit facility is another project of strategic importance, together with the upgrade of St. Patrick’s Park, that he is aiming to advance.

The pre-Covid estimate of the four infrastructure projects was €5 million. Given the inflation in raw materials and building costs, the cost of these investments has likely increased since their estimates were initially compiled.

The financial statements for 2021 were also approved by the management committee on Thursday night. There was an operating surplus of €1.08 million for the 11-month period ended September 30. The surplus for 2021 resulted from the unique circumstances that Wexford GAA faced because of the pandemic.

It was agreed to ringfence €1 million into an Infrastructure Development Fund for the delivery of the infrastructure projects set out in the Strategic Plan.

The full financial statements together with the Secretary’s Report will be circulated to Clubs on Monday, December 6 in advance of County Convention.