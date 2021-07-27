Ferns man Foster Horan rises to challenge of mighty USA at Tokyo Olympics

Foster Horan going over for a try for Ireland in the Rugby Sevens game against the USA.

IT WAS A close call for Ferns man Foster Horan and the Irish rugby team at the Olympics as they lost to the USA in Tokyo, with a final score of 19-17.

Ireland now faces a must-win clash against Kenya in their final pool game.

The USA match had a very slow start which saw the USA roll out a number of phases early on to run out into a 12-0 lead midway through the first half.

When the time came for Ireland to break into the other half, it was all thanks to super work from Foster Horan and a neat pick up from Hugo Lennox.

The second half saw Horan once more to the fore, and with momentum still with the Irish after Lennox’s late first half try.



