Brian Cody returns to the sideline one last time as stars line out for Jim Bolger and Davy Russell's big charity game

Brian Cody is to manage alongside Wexford's Ursula Jacob at Jim Bolger and Davy Russell's 'Hurling for Cancer Research' charity game.

Horse racing legends Jim Bolger and Davy Russell have announced an amazing line-up for their Hurling for Cancer Research fundraiser which is set to take place at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge on Tuesday, August 16.

Being a proud Wexford man, the natural choice to manage ‘Jim Bolger’s Stars’ was Wexford legend Liam Griffin, who will be on the sideline beside Liam Cahill. They've got some decent players to choose from too with TJ Reid, Jackie Tyrell, Charlie Carter, Eddie Brennan, Stephen Hunt, Richie Hogan, Paul Murphy, Damien Fitzhenry, Larry O’Gorman, Martin Storey, Tommy Walsh, Padraig Walsh, JJ Delaney, Ollie Canning, Grace Walsh, Miriam Walsh, Lee Chin, Conor Forgarty and Walter Walsh.

Kilkenny legend Brian Cody’s retirement was short lived as he’ll be putting ‘Davy Russell's Best’ through their paces. Putting county rivalries to one side, he’ll be joined on the sideline by Wexford camogie legend and pundit Ursula Jacob.

Again, they’ve a few great players to pick from too with Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy, Brendan Cummins, TJ Ryan, Ashling Thompson, Matthew O’Hanlon, Conor McDonald, Shane Reck, Darragh O’Donovan, Liam Óg McGovern, Kevin Foley, The 2 Johnnies, Mikey Fogarty, Jamie Codd, Shane Fole, Chris Crummy, Katie Nolan, Aidan (Taggy) Fogarty and Shane Dowling.

Also lending a hand on the day as side-line officials and umpires will be Rachael Blackmore, Nina Carberry, Paul McGrath, Bernard Dunne, Ted Walsh, Niall Quinn, Miriam O’Callaghan, Kevin Manning, Paul Townsend, Colin Keane, Gordon Elliot, Jack Kennedy, Willie McCreery, Ger Lyons and Dublin’s John Small.

Excited by the line-up, Oylegate native Bolger is eagerly awaiting throw-in and anticipating victory.

“This is the first time Hurling For Cancer Research has been held after the hurling championship final and it has certainly worked in our favour,” he said. “We have a dream line-up of hurlers and sports stars; it will definitely be the best game we have ever had. We are really looking forward to it.”

Russell was particularly delighted to have Cody emerge from retirement so soon to manage his team.

“Both team sheets read like a roll of honour and it’s a fitting tribute to mark the 10th Hurling For Cancer Research match," he said. “I’m honoured that Brian Cody will grace the side-lines one final time to manage my team. It’s going to be a cracker of a game and no quarter will be given. It is a brilliant evening out for all the family for a very worthy cause, so I hope to see a huge crowd at St Conleth’s Park on Tuesday August 16.”

To date the event has raised €1,000,000 to fund the Irish Cancer Society’s innovative cancer research projects.

There is free car parking at Whitewater Shopping Centre on production of your Hurling for Cancer Research ticket. There is additional parking in Newbridge College grounds.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with pre-match entertainment and refreshments before throw-in at 6 p.m.

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.HurlingForCancer.ie. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night.