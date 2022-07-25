Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brian Cody broke Wexford hearts, but his decency set him apart

Tom Dempsey

Brian Cody. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Brian Cody walks down the tunnel after his Kilkenny's defeat in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Brian Cody after his Kilkenny's defeat to Limerick in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Brian Cody. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Brian Cody. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Brian Cody walks down the tunnel after his Kilkenny's defeat in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Brian Cody walks down the tunnel after his Kilkenny's defeat in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Brian Cody after his Kilkenny's defeat to Limerick in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Brian Cody after his Kilkenny's defeat to Limerick in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

/

Brian Cody. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

wexfordpeople

Deep down I am a nostalgic person who manages change in quite an emotional way.

When Glenroe left our screens back in 2001, it took me a long time to recover. And even as far back as 1979 when the Riordan’s ceased, Benjy’s affair with Colette Comerford whilst married to the lovely Maggie took a while to fade from the memory.

Privacy