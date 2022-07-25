Brian Cody broke Wexford hearts, but his decency set him apart

Deep down I am a nostalgic person who manages change in quite an emotional way.

When Glenroe left our screens back in 2001, it took me a long time to recover. And even as far back as 1979 when the Riordan’s ceased, Benjy’s affair with Colette Comerford whilst married to the lovely Maggie took a while to fade from the memory.

Pat Spillane’s emotional departure from ‘The Sunday Game’ had an effect too as, love him or hate him, the Kerryman has been part of our lives for 30 years.

Although finding it hard to be sorry for a family that now holds 21 All-Ireland medals, I do feel that along with Cyril Farrell, Ger Loughnane, Brian Carty, Michael Lyster and the more recently departed from our screens, Pat and company were interesting if nothing else and a great representation of what we are in the GAA.

Declan McBennett took over as head of sport in RTE in 2018 and immediately set about change. He quite rightly insisted that pundits refrain from personal attacks on players or individuals, but for me he controversially stated that younger pundits may have a better grasp on games that are fundamentally different to the styles of play practiced by some of RTE’s more experienced pundits.

He cited one Sunday back then, where there were 13 panellists covering TV, radio and online with an average age of 53, and felt that was not representative of our audience.

Being one of those pundits, I am not sure if these comments could be classed as ageist, but certainly I would be a little surprised at the knowledge dismissal of people in that age bracket from the hurling heartlands of Monaghan.

Most of these people have been responsible for the hurling coaching that has happened over the past 20 years. I suppose it is a complete matter of opinion whether the airwaves are better with or without the aged few, and time will tell.

Many column inches will be devoted to Brian Cody, and I will not go through his incredible career as we know he has earned the right to be called our greatest-ever hurling man.

Read More

I met and got to know Brian back in the late ’80s, and the one descriptive word I will use is “decency”. I still blame him for the late-night session in Dunmore East that prevented me from playing a league match in Thurles, but he has been so kind to Wexford people with his time over the years.

He spoke to an Alley team prior to a big game one year, having had a hip operation a few days previously (without asking for a fee I might add, which was always the way with this incredibly generous man) giving insights into his hurling philosophy without once mentioning his own achievements or that of Kilkenny.

A past Kilkenny player told me that he was driving from Limerick to present medals in a Wexford club one Friday evening and was under severe time pressure. At 7 p.m. he rang Brian, who told him to pull in for a coffee, take his time, and he would go down in his place.

In short, the great James Stephens man broke our hearts, but it is the non-publicised things about this very private man that sets him apart. Best wishes to Elsie and himself on a well-earned rest.

Expand Close Brian Cody walks down the tunnel after his Kilkenny's defeat in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Cody walks down the tunnel after his Kilkenny's defeat in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Our Senior hurling championship has had more twists and turns than the Tayto Park rollercoaster, with some mouth-watering ties to look forward to at the weekend.

I do feel at this point that a week’s break would be deserving for all teams, but with that seemingly not possible nobody will have a chance to draw breath over the next few weeks.

Cloughbawn will surely wonder how they ended up in the relegation battle, having performed well up to last weekend’s game with the Harriers. Their relegation final will be mouth-watering for neutrals, but enjoyment will be a scarce commodity for the participants.

It would be sad to see either team go down, and I again say is it now time to look at a 14-team Senior championship.

The Harriers for their part will see this as a glorious opportunity coming from their situation a few weeks back, and although the Enniscorthy men will be favourites they will not take for granted the challenge of a Lee Chin-inspired Wexford town outfit.

One of my pre-championship favourites will fall in the Gorey versus Shels tie, but what a mouth-watering prospect of a game, and as local derbies go you will not have to travel far for incentive when the Anne’s and Martin’s clash.

Ferns and Glynn make up the last battle in the most open championship for years. It is all to play for, so let the battles begin.