Big attendance likely on St. Patrick’s night

John Joe and Mark Doyle with Kiltrea Sydney, winner of the first race.

THERE WAS another good graded card on offer at Enniscorthy greyhound track on Thursday night, with some good runs recorded.

And this week things go up a notch as the complete first round of the Future Champion Unraced Stake starts this Thursday (St. Patrick’s night).

A huge crowd will be expected as last year’s event produced the English Derby winner, and no doubt there will be major interest in seeing the new stars show what they are capable of.

This event will see 66 runners go to traps with eleven heats to be run, so a great night of racing is assured.

And after what will hopefully be a great Irish day at Cheltenham, there will be no better way to round off proceedings than at Enniscorthy track.

Back to the winners last Thursday night, and the John Doyle-owned and trained Kiltrea Sydney got things off to a fast start with a very professional performance in race one.

He went up well from his trap one box to lead and ran out a very easy winner by six and a half lengths in a fast 28.97 -0.20 slow to record his fifth career win.

Race three saw the Cora Doyle-trained Hatfield Lola get the job done in fine style.

After leading up to the opening corner, she gradually pulled away from the runner-up to score by four lengths in a best of the night time of 28.87 -0.20 slow. Lola has now scored in four of her nine starts, and this fine 73lb lady is certainly on the upgrade.

Race seven saw another wide margin winner when the Michael Whelan-owned Mickeys Pet took a big step forward to power away from a trailing field and score an easy win. It was her first and on this evidence there will be more to come as she romped home by seven lengths in a good 29.14 -0.20 slow.

Old boy Travelin Man showed he wintered well when scoring his ninth career win in race eleven. After taking up the running down the back, he pulled right away from the field to score by eight and a half lengths in a time of 32.19 -0.20 slow.

Owned in partnership by John Kearney and Peter Davies, he has proved a right good money-spinner as he has only been out of the first three on eight occasions from 34 outings and has a few more wins in him on this showing.

Race one, Welcome to Enniscorthy track, A1: 1, Kiltrea Sydney (owner, John Doyle, Enniscorthy), 28.77; 2, Moranparkmissile, 29.22; 3, Ballyroe Lucky, 29.36.

Race two, The traceability App is now active, please check it out, A7, 525: 1, Rockpit Julia (owner, James Power, Co. Kilkenny), 29.45; 2, Fan Abhaile, 29.46; 3, Stoneys Mam, 29.88.

Race three, Find and follow us on social media, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, A2, 525: 1, Hatfield Lola (owner, Neil Frazer, England; trainer, Cora Doyle, Wexford), 28.67; 2, Jackeen Lizzie, 28.95; 3, Rains Confident, 29.05.

Race four, Talking Dogs News, A8/10, 525: 1, Airdown Ziva (owner, Stephen Parker, Murrintown), 30.12; 2, Mikeys Fortune, 30.33; 3, Tigertom, 30.40.

Race five, Book your night out at the dogs, A8/10, 525: 1, Mikeys Witty (owner, Noel Whitty, Co. Wexford), 29.77; 2, Millrose Billy, 29.87; 3, Na Fianna Dubh, 30.19.

Race six, Book your fundraiser night at the dogs, A4, 525: 1, Achilles (owners, Nick and Ben Turner, Barntown), 29.58; 2, Milltown Brave, 29.93; 3, Blackhall Velvet, 29.98.

Race seven, Official trials before racing, 5.30 ’til 6.00, A5, 525: 1, Mikeys Pet (owner, Michael Whelan, Enniscorthy), 28.94; 2, Tomahurra Lilly, 29.43; 3, Bisto Sal, 29.64.

Race eight, Unofficial trials on Wednesday, 2 ’til 5.30, and Saturday, 9 ’til 11.30, A6, 525: 1, Clounanna Cooper (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 29.34; 2, Whitewood Amy, 29.37; 3, Airdown One, 29.93.

Race nine, Greyhounds make great pets, A3, 525: 1, Greymore Gale (owner, Michael Kehoe, Enniscorthy; trainer, Myles Roban, Enniscorthy), 29.12; 2, Whitemill Wonder, 29.33; 3, Ballybreen Storm, 29.43.

Race ten, Fundraiser dates for 2022 are available, please contact the office, A3, 525: 1, Metric Sherpa (owner, Larry Byrne, Enniscorthy), 29.12; 2, Dolls On Fire, 29.26; 3, Rahale Stitch, 29.29.

Race eleven, Goodnight and safe journey home, A3, 575: 1, Travelin Man (owners, John Kearney and Peter Davies, Enniscorthy), 31.99; 2, Great Secret, 32.58; 3, Avongate Tyson, 32.86.