Battling with the big boys –Wexford connections have high hopes at Cheltenham

Runners and riders compete in the Ultima Handicap Chase during day one of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park yesterday (Tuesday).

WEXFORD CONNECTIONS will be hopeful of further success this week as they battle with the big boys in the four-day National Hunt racing bonanza that is the Cheltenham Festival.

The powerful Mullins, Elliott and De Bromhead yards might grab plenty of the headlines, but there’s lots of smaller outfits that will be hoping to punch above their weight.

One such trainer is Colm Murphy, who will be trying to add to his impressive Cheltenham glories when he sends out Impervious with a realistic chance in the Ryanair Mares’ Novice Hurdle on Thursday.

The Killenagh handler is no stranger to success at Prestbury Park, with the lion-hearted Brave Inca winning the Champion Hurdle in 2006 and Big Zeb powering to victory in the Champion Chase four years later, while he had further joy when Empire of Dirt won the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate in 2016.

Impervious was victorious in her opening three starts over hurdles, including the Grade 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF (Mares’) Novice Hurdle at Down Royal, and despite a setback in her following race at Fairyhouse it’s all systems go for Cheltenham.

Fellow Wexford trainer Paul Nolan has also enjoyed good times at the festival, with Mrs Milner winning The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle last year, adding to his successes with Noble Prince, who won the JLT Novices’ Chase a decade earlier, and Dabiroun, who gave the Davidstown man his first Cheltenham triumph when winning the Fred Winter Hurdle in 2005.

Mrs Milner was back in action at the Cheltenham Festival in the Mares’ Hurdle yesterday (Tuesday), while HMS Seahorse lined out in the Fred Winter.

Nolan saddles Joyeux Machin in the Champion Bumper today (Wednesday), and despite being available at tasty odds in a race dominated by Willie Mullins’ runners, the trainer feels his inmate is capable of mixing it with the more fancied contenders.

Jamie Codd will be on board one of the market leaders in that race as he teams up with Gordon Elliott to ride the highly-rated American Mike.

At the time of writing the experienced Mayglass jockey has ten Cheltenham Festival winners to his name, a remarkable tally for an amateur rider, and he was on board the much-fancied Run Wild Fred in the final race of the day on Tuesday.

Codd will have been itching to get back to the festival, having been unable to compete twelve months ago due to amateur riders being barred from last year’s behind-closed-doors meeting.

‘The Coddfather’ has ridden at least one winner at four of the last five festivals he has competed at, so it will be no surprise to see the popular 40-year-old back in the winners’ enclosure.

Tom O’Brien will be hoping to add to his sole victory at the meeting, Silk Affair in the 2009 Fred Winter, when he goes for Grade 1 glory on Thyme Hill in Thursday’s showpiece, the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

Thyme Hill is among the market leaders for the three-mile contest, and O’Brien will harbour hopes of a quickfire double on the day as he is on board another live chance, Celebre D’Allen, in the Plate.

Daryl Jacob won his race against time to be fit for Cheltenham, following a near three-month absence after he suffered a broken hip and foot from a heavy fall at Ascot.

The Grand National-winning rider will be trying to add to his three winners at the festival, with Call Me Lord and Zambella for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede among his mounts.

Seán O’Keeffe is on board the Willie Mullins-trained James’s Gate in the Bumper, and although the Closutton handler has more fancied horses in the race, given his record in the contest it could have a realistic chance.

Jordan Gainford claimed his first win at the Cheltenham Festival last year on board The Shunter and, with the backing of the powerful Gordon Elliott yard, he could well taste further success this time around.

Wexford will have plenty of representation at Cheltenham, with the likes of Seán Flanagan, J.J. Slevin, Jonathan Moore, Barry O’Neill and Rob James also vying for glory, so here’s hoping it’s a festival to remember for the Model county.