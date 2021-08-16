All-Ireland final beckons for Wexford Ladies after hard-fought win over Laois

Wexford players celebrate after their side's victory in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Semi-Final match between Laois and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

WEXFORD WILL face Westmeath in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate ladies’ football championship final after defeating Laois by two points in their last four encounter in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday.

The gallant victory came just 44 days after Lizzy Kent took her first training session as manager. The work the boss and her side have put into this run since then has been enormous, and those efforts came to fruition as they sent the O’Moore girls packing.

This was another of those gritty, attitude-driven wins for which Kent’s team are quickly becoming known. It wasn’t always pretty but it was nearly always effective as they ground down their opponents’ confidence with relentless energy and endeavour in defence.

In the end, while Laois were fighting back against 14 players after Sarah Harding-Kenny was sin-binned, there was a significant portion of their side that didn’t have the appetite for the challenge. Their heads had dropped, but that was never the case for a defiant Wexford.

As with any All-Ireland semi-final win, everyone played their role and the sum of the parts were definitely better than any individual. However, the performance of Aisling Murphy was the biggest single difference between these sides, and it was apt that her goal proved decisive.

Full report in Tuesday’s papers.