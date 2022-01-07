Adrian’s big break helps the healing process

Last autumn, while working on a building site, Adrian Morrissey suffered an accident which he admits could have claimed his life. Having fallen through a floor he broke all the ribs on his right side, the scapula bone in his shoulder, and seven other bones in his back. He was subsequently hospitalised for two weeks while he recovered from his injuries. Yet less than two months later Adrian was making breaks of a different kind as he competed in the Irish Amateur Snooker Championships in Carlow in December.

One of those breaks was the highest recorded at the event and the second-highest in its history and saw him receive a special award from the President of the Snooker and Billiards Ireland (SBI), Jim Leacy. While Adrian’s break of 139 wasn’t enough to see him win the tournament it marked an incredible turnaround for the Adamstown man. Yet, as he explains, he could, and perhaps should, have gone further than he did in the tournament.

“I got to the last 16 but, at the same time, I was playing in a tournament in the UK, in Pembrokeshire, “ Adrian explains. “I was in the last 16 there too but I pulled out so I could go and play my match in Carlow, but when I got on the boat they said I hadn’t the right Covid certificate so I wasn’t able to travel and ended up being out of both tournaments.”

Currently ranked 13 in Ireland, Adrian took up the sport ten years ago and had a previous high break (in competitive action) of 103 before his momentous achievement in December, an achievement which matches that of fellow Wexfordian John Buckley of Enniscorthy who had a break of 139 at the tournament in 1992. And it’s another local player who Adrian credits with paving the way for many young snooker players in the county.

"I would have travelled to a lot of snooker events with Rodney Goggins over the past decade, he was on the professional tour for two years and has been Ireland’s best amateur player over the last 20 years,” he said.