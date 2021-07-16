Wexford

Sophie's on a plane to Tokyo

Ballykelly flyer named on Ireland's mixed relay team

Sophie Becker in action in Belfast in late May, when she set her personal best time.

Wexford's Sophie Becker is Tokyo-bound after being named on the Irish Olympic team in the mixed 4 x 400m relay squad.

In what has been a breakthrough season for the Ballykelly athlete, she has been rewarded with the opportunity to shine on the greatest stage of all.

This makes her the first Wexford native to make an Irish Olympic athletics team since Jimmy McDonald competed in the 20km walk in 1996 at the Atlanta (USA) Games.

