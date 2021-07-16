Sophie's on a plane to Tokyo

Wexford's Sophie Becker is Tokyo-bound after being named on the Irish Olympic team in the mixed 4 x 400m relay squad.

In what has been a breakthrough season for the Ballykelly athlete, she has been rewarded with the opportunity to shine on the greatest stage of all.

This makes her the first Wexford native to make an Irish Olympic athletics team since Jimmy McDonald competed in the 20km walk in 1996 at the Atlanta (USA) Games.

And her selection will heighten local interest in the 16-day sporting spectacular that will also feature show jumper Bertram Allen, sevens rugby player Foster Horan, soccer official Michelle O'Neill, Menapians athlete Leon Reid, athletics coach Shane McCormack from Wexford town, and women's hockey team manager Lisa Jacob.

Becker set a personal best of 52.32 at the Belfast Milers' meet in late May, the fifth fastest time ever recorded by an Irish woman.

She followed this up by running her second fastest time of 52.74 in the Czech Republic.

'I am so excited and honoured to be named on the mixed 4 x 400m relay squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games,' she said.

'The possibility of being on the team really sharpened my focus this year. It drove me to run a personal best of 52.32 from a previous best of 53.66 in 2020.

Expand Close Cork athlete Phil Healy and her coach from Wexford, Shane McCormack. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cork athlete Phil Healy and her coach from Wexford, Shane McCormack.

'I am now Tokyo-bound with the relay squad and can call myself an Olympian. I would like to thank my family and my coaches for their support and belief in me.'

Becker has been consistently building towards her 52.32 performance over the past four years, having made her Irish debut aged 20 at the European Under-23 championship in 2017 in Poland.

The following year she was part of the Irish 4 x 400m relay team at the European Senior championships in Germany.

2019 was a breakthrough year when she competed individually in the 400m at the European indoor championships in Scotland, over 200m at the European team championships in Norway, and was ninth at the European Under-23 championships over 400m in Sweden.

Despite disruptions due to lockdown, Becker was double Irish champion over 400m, winning the indoor title in March and the outdoor title in August.

A very strong winter of training then resulted in further huge improvement and a PB of 53.20 at the Irish Athletics Indoor meet, gaining qualification for the European indoor championships.

At those championships she was third in her heat, just outside her PB with 53.31 and just missing qualification for the semi-final.

She was then part of the Irish squad at the World Relays in Poland and was anchor leg in the 4 x 200m relay as Ireland claimed an impressive second place.

Following on from this, she went on to run her two fastest times ever of her life: 52.32 and 52.74.

Meanwhile, Wexford's Bertram Allen is part of team Ireland for the show jumping competition. The majority of the equestrian events will take place in the original arena that hosted the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

His colleagues will include London Olympic bronze medal winner Cian O'Connor, and the county's current top-ranked rider, Offaly's Darragh Kenny.

Expand Close Foster Horan at the official Team Ireland announcement last Tuesday. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Foster Horan at the official Team Ireland announcement last Tuesday.

Allen, already a European championship team gold medal winner, will be in action on an Irish sport horse, the nine-year-old gelding Pacino Amiro, by Pacino (BWP) out of Carnone Dancing Queen (ISH) by NC Amiro (AES). Amiro was bred by Simon Scott in Co. Donegal and is owned by Aiden McGrory.

The show jumping competition takes place in the Equestrian Park and runs from August 3 to 7. Ireland's riders will compete for medals in the individual competition first, followed by a second set of medals in the team event.

Bertram (25) has been competing for Ireland internationally since 2008, when he began with ponies in Belgium. Not long after he travelled to the European championships in 2010, where he took the individual gold medal and team silver medal.

He has since competed at the youth European championships in 2012 and 2013, taking team gold in 2012 and individual silver in 2013. He has competed on the Senior European team twice, first in 2015 with Molly Malone V, and then with Hector Van D'Abdijhoeve in 2017 when Ireland took their historic team gold medal.

He has been to the world breeding jumping championships for young horses twice, in 2013 and 2014, with five different horses, taking individual first place twice and second place once.

He competed at the World Equestrian Games in Caen, France in 2014 where he finished in individual seventh and Team Ireland took seventh place, and he is ranked 37th in the FEI Longines show jumping rankings, the fourth highest-ranked Irish rider.

He has competed in a World Cup final in 2015 where he took third place, and in a Nations Cup final in Barcelona in the same year when Ireland finished fifth.

Raised near Enniscorthy, Bertram and his six siblings - April, Grace, Lucy, Ivan, Harry and Ruben - were born into a family with a strong equine influence. His dad, Bert, had racehorses so an interest developed and Bertram went to the nearby riding stables, Carrigbeg, where Sue, Chris and Daphne Burgess taught him to ride.

His mum, Geraldine, was soon bringing him to weekly shows with his first pony, Charlie B. Next were lessons from Mag and Con Power who together with Billy Twomey became the most influential people in his early career.

At the age of 15, Bertram moved permanently to Hünxe in Germany to develop his jumping skills. Marlene Schannwell, who is still Bertram's show groom, quickly joined him.

Today the yard in Germany is busy with over 20 horses, and it is managed by April Allen, Bertram's sister, on a daily basis.

During his fourth year as a student in Newtown School, Waterford, Bertram's brother Harry took full advantage of transition year and spent most of his time in Hunxe with Bertram and April. In 2018, Harry made his permanent move to Germany to join his siblings at Ballywalter Stables Ltd.

Thirty-two Irish athletes featured in the FEI competition at the recent Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Wellington, Florida. At 25 years of age, Bertram was one of the youngest of the strong Irish contingent in action throughout the twelve-week tournament, but he turned out to be the biggest money-earner, with total winnings of $246,775.

Meanwhile, sprinter Leon Reid was relieved to learn that his place on the athletics team was confirmed last week.

The Menapians clubman, who is based in Bath, was among 18 men charged at Bristol Crown Court last month in relation to drugs and firearms offences, all of which he denies. A trial is not expected to begin until November at the earliest.

Expand Close Michelle O’Neill. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michelle O’Neill.

He was nominated for selection by Athletics Ireland after winning the 200 metres at the national championships in June, but that wasn't ratified by the Olympic Federation of Ireland's selection panel.

Reid appealed that decision, and the Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland Olympic Tribunal remitted the case to be re-heard, directing that more discretion be shown given the circumstances. As a result, the Olympic Federation of Ireland selection committee reviewed the matter again and made the decision to select him.

For Michelle O'Neill from Bree, she will have the considerable distinction of becoming the first Irish soccer referee to officiate at an Olympic Games, filling a key role in a team comprising 50 assistant referees, 20 referees, 20 video match officials, and four support referees.

And it won't be her first big assignment, after being part of the officiating team for the women's World Cup final two years ago. She also created history by being part of the first all-female team to take charge of a men's European final - the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Foster Horan from Tombrack, the former Gorey clubman, earned his Olympics place as part of the Ireland rugby sevens team that defeated France on a 28-19 scoreline last month.

The 28-year-old and his colleagues had lost their three previous encounters with Les Bleus, but persistence paid off and the man who joined the sevens programme in 2015 is now counting down the days until the action begins in Tokyo.

In the case of Shane McCormack, his star athlete Phil Healy was fulsome in her praise for his role in her selection for the 200m, 400m and mixed 4 x 400m relay.

The Ballineen bullet said 'so many people have played a massive part in making this dream become a reality', but none more so than her coach.

'The sacrifice, planning and travel, in addition to so much more certainly wasn't easy' she wrote on Twitter in relation to the quest to try to qualify in two individual events, 'but..YOU MADE IT HAPPEN!'

'We're off to the big dance in Tokyo,' McCormack said, adding that he couldn't be prouder of Healy's achievements, 'breaking barriers and showing what can be done with a plan, drive and ambition'.

Another proud Wexfordian flying the purple and gold flag in Japan will be former hockey international and current team manager Lisa Jacob, a stalwart of the Enniscorthy club in her early years.